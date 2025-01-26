Events
Billionaire Businessman, Razaq Okoya Celebrates Grand 85th Birthday
By Eric Elezuo
“My prayer is to enjoy good health, long life, and leave the legacy of my industry behind. I want Eleganza to outlive me and continue with my philosophy of philanthropy.”
The array of dignitaries, and by implication, the calibre of personalities that turned out to celebrate the 85th birthday of renowned industrialist, philanthropist and nation builder, Chief Razaq Okoya, was a testimony that the ebullient go-getter has affected not a few lives.
Held in his palatial Oluwa Ni N Sola Estate residence, the event paraded a galaxy of stars including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; former Military Governor of the Old Imo State, General Ike Nwachukwu (retd); Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, Publisher, Ovation Group, Chief Dele Momodu, notable traditional rulers from the South West, corporate Chiefs, religious leaders, and a hits of A-list personalities.
Also in the parade of highly acclaimed individuals, who thronged the carnival-like venue was top artists, Davido and K1 the Ultimate, who seranaded the guests with their most sought after hit tracks, giving the guests a deep felt euphoria that helped the charged atmosphere of camaraderie in the hall.
Noting that “I have worked all my life, it’s time to relax”, a much elated Chief Okoya, was everywhere, giving and receiving pleasantries, betraying his four score and five years. The octogenarian, supported by his wife, Shade, was full of energy and can-do-attiude.
Born Razaq Akanni Okoya on January 12, 1940, the businessman is by every ramification a man of timbre and calibre. He is always counted among billionaire businessmen, whose stock and trade is humanity, and has primarily become the peoples general considering his philanthropic gestures, unassuming personality and not forgetting his kind mien.
Oko Shade, as most eulogists would like to fondly address him, in reference to his beautiful last wife, is a man who has achieved milestones after milestones, creating a niche for himself and for generations to come through a dint of hard work, culminating in the birth and sustenance of the formidable Eleganza Group.
Today, the man of means, humble background, father to wave makers and husband to the beautiful and glamorous Shade, has clocked 85, and he did not keep quiet about it. The efforts and means that went into the hosting of the 85th birthday, again spoke volumes of enterpreneurial height and societal cadre the billionaire businessman has climbed.
Chief Okoya, sometimes aptly described as the tailor, who became a billionaire, a business man of no mean repute as well as Aare of Lagos, have seen all there is to see, and continue to hold his head high in triumph. He was educated at Ansar-un-deen Primary School, Oke popo, Lagos. He is the owner and founder of Eleganza group of companies, which has a market spanning Western Africa.
He was born to the family of Tiamiyu Ayinde Okoya in Lagos, under whose tutelage he mastered the art of tailoring and sales of tailoring accessories. Little wonder his first career endeavour was tailoring. He combined the values his parents taught with dexterity and prudence, and saved every penny he made until he had 20 pounds. With an extra 50 pounds gift from his mother, and blessings from his father, he launched into the world of importation, and that tells the story of his meteoric rise in the world of trading.
A man of vision, he didn’t stop there, Okoya continually looked out for glimpses of opportunity to take advantage of, and that was when he realised that medals used in designing costly jewellery were readily available in Nigeria, and cheap too. He therefore, travelled abroad and bought the machines for cutting, and that was how Eleganza Jewellery came to be. With his Midas touch, the business grew in leaps and bounds, and they could hardly keep up with the demand because, the products were beautiful, durable and cheap.
Gathering more impetus, Okoya delved into more endeavours, travelled far and wide, learnt how things were manufactured and began the importation of shoes in large quantities, subsequently.
Like everything has a cause and effect, Razak Okoya later began the manufacturing of shoes himself when after placing orders for his consignments from Italy, it was not delivered in spite of his payment. To his disappointment, he realised on travelling to Italy that his money has been channeled to other things. He was so angry that he took a decision there and then to start manufacturing his own shoes. He imported all the machines and brought in some experts who trained his workers.
Chief Okoya phenomenal growth in the world of entrepreneurship could well be attributed to his ability to make a decision early in life. He has been quoted as saying that “In school, I could see my teacher in worn and often shabby clothes and at the same time, I could see the well-dressed businessmen of Dosunmu Street, the heart of business in Lagos then. It was easy for me to choose business life.” Obviously, he understood quite on time why he should opt for business at the detriment of prolonged education. And it paid off. As far as he is concerned, education gives people ‘false confidence’.
His magnificent and loud residence, nicknamed “Oluwa ni Shola” (The Lord creates wealth) Estate at Lekki/Ajah Expressway is a clear testimony of how successful he has become. The Estate, which is home to a good number of expatriates, is well equipped with uninterrupted power and water supply, marble floors, central air-conditioning, sauna, lush gardens, billiard room, tennis court, swimming pools, expensive sculptures and lots more.
His business acumen as the Chairman, has helped to tutor Eleganza Industries, and today, it produces a wide range of household goods and utensils including cutlery, collieries, food warmers, ice chest, electric fan, cosmetics and ballpoint pen.
Located at various centres including Oregun-Ikeja, Isolo, Alaba and Iganmu, Okoya’s Eleganza directly employs over five thousand Nigerians and non-Nigerians including those working in his RAO Property Investment Company. The Group is one of the biggest homegrown conglomerates in Nigeria today, with over six factories, and its products are household names in neighbouring African markets.
Explaining the secrets of business success, Okoya revealed that “You do not do business for the ego value. You go for what the people can afford. In business, you have to ensure that the masses are able to afford the cost of your products. That is one of my secrets.” He added that he was motivated by the desire to be rich, and that explains why he had to work very hard to achieve that very aim.
On politics, Okoya has made it that he is not one for that, saying he does not expose himself to intrigues. Hear him: ” I keep to myself. I do not look at other people. I am content with myself. I do not look for cheap money. I am not interested in contracts and I do not expose myself to intrigues and politics.”
Okoya’s achievements have been recognised in different spheres among which is the Lifetime Achievement Award as Business Entrepreneur of Our Time by ThisDay Newspapers. He is also a recipient of CON national honours.
A diligent and disciplined family man, Okoya has fathered many children from several marriages. One of his senior wives of over 50 years marriage is Kuburat Olayinka Okoya who had seven children. His other wives are Ajoke Okoya, Yetunde Okoya, Jennifer Okoya, Zainab Okoya.
His last wife is Shade Okoya, with whom he has four children as follows: Olamide, Subomi, Oyinlola and Wahab.
As you revel in the euphoria of four score and five years sir, we wish you the happiest of existence!
Adedapo Amoo Gives Dad Befitting Burial in Ogbomosho
By Eric Elezuo
It was a period of solemn reflection and thanksgiving as the Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Lagos State Command, Mr. Adedapo Amoo, dedicated three whole days to bid his beloved father, Pa John Adewole Amoo JP, farewell to the great beyond.
The events, which gathered friends, family members, colleagues, associates and members of various communities, was a testament to the life the octogenarian lived in his 87 years of existence on earth.
The obsequies kickstarted with a Commendation Service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Eleyele, Ile-Ife, where members of the public eulogised the life and times of the patriarch of the Amoo dynasty, labeling him a moralist and disciplinary of no mean fit.
The day after, the ceremonies moved to the residence of the deceased at Castle of Mercy, Arinkinkin, along Oyo-Ibadan Road, Ogbomoso, where a Wake Service was held in his honour amid rendition of hymns, reading of distinct chapters of the Bible and exhortation as presented by the presiding minister.
A well attended funeral service was observed on the third day at the Stadium Baptist Church, John A. Amoo Street, right behind Stadium Complex in Ogbomosho.
With a solemn presentation of the enviable life of the deceased via the reading of his biography by his son, Adedapo Amoo, the Service delved into Bible readings, songs and sermon. One of the highlights of the Service was the prayers said for the repose of the soul of the dead, and for the fortitude to bear the loss for members of his family.
After the service, members of the family, selected members of the leity and officiating members proceeded with the remains to its final resting place within the premises of his residence. After a very short encouraging exhortation, the remains were committed to mother-earth amid solemn hymns and silent sobs.
The final part of the ceremony, which was the reception, was held at the Viva Continental Event Centre, Irese Apa Road, also in Ogbomosho, where guests were treated to sumptuous delicacies, good music and choice beverages.
Pa Amoo was born in 1937, and answered the call to glory in 2024. He is survived by his son, Adedapo Amoo and a host of others.
May his soul rest in peace!
Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa
The Splendid Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Barr. Daniel Aramide
By Eric Elezuo
The ancient city of Abeokuta was agog when celebrated lawyer and businessman, Barrister Daniel Aramide, pulled all stops to give himself a well deserved diamond jubilee bash.
The event, which took place in his palatial residence at Boldan House, Kemta Housing Estate, Zone II, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was a beehive of activities as friends, colleagues, family members and well wishers came in their numbers to grace the spectacular event.
It was a moment of joy and visible emotion as the birthday boy beamed smiles after smiles and grinned from ear to ear in absolute ecstacy amid cheers from guests even as he danced away to the sonorous voice of music maestro, Yinka Ayefele, and tunes from the wheels of DJ Secxy, who rocked the house with a combination of oldies and present sounds.
The event, planned by Que-Brand Events, also made available plenty to eat and drink as Topsy Catering, Jimmysgrillz, Pop House Cocktails, Slot Films, Amala Iya Oyo, Sansan Pots Catering and Annidre’s Food were all on hand to serve both local and continent dishes as well as assorted beverages.
Among dignitaries in attendance were the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Abeokuta, HRM (Prof.) Saka Adelola Matemilola, Otileta VII; the Olowu of Owu Kuta, HRM, Oba Hameed Adekunle Makama Oyelude; Mrs. Funmi Kehinde, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola and friends from the United Kingdom.
A seasoned lawyer, Aramide graduated with LLB honors from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, and later attended the Nigerian Law School. He was called to the Bar in 1989, and afterwards, returned to England to start his law career, working in several organizations to gain valuable experience.
Barrister Aramide is also a qualified Notary Public, having completed two years of studies at University College London. His firm is based in Dagenham, East London.
He is married to Alhaja Aminat Bolupe Aramide and they are blessed with three children: Bola, Emmanuel and Olamide.
Photos: Segun Lawal
Sights and Sounds from Bimbo Oloyede’s ‘Command Your Stage’ Book Presentation
Photos by Koya Adegbite
Veteran broadcaster, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede, on Thursday, hosted a public presentation of her new book, Command Your Stage, at the Metropolitan Place, in Victoria Island.
Among dignitaries that attended were Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu and CEO, Biscon Communications, Prince Bisi Olatilo.
