Donald Trump Sworn in As 47th American President, Pledges Swift Border Crackdown

Published

1 day ago

on

Donald Trump has pledged to rescue America from what he described as years of betrayal and decline after he was sworn in as president on Monday, prioritizing a crackdown on illegal immigration and portraying himself as a national savior chosen by God.
“For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is Liberation Day,” Trump, 78, said inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, the symbol of U.S. democracy that was invaded on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters intent on reversing his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.
The half-hour speech echoed some of the themes he sounded at his first inauguration in 2017, when he spoke of the “American carnage” of crime and job loss that he said had ravaged the country.
The inauguration completes a triumphant return for a political disruptor who was twice impeached, survived two assassination attempts, was convicted in a criminal trial and faced charges for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss. He is the first president in more then a century to win a second term after losing the White House.
“I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump said, referring to the assassin’s bullet that grazed his ear in July.
Trump is the first felon to serve as president after a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star.
“Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback,” he said. “I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do in America. The impossible is what we do best.”
While Trump sought to portray himself as a peacemaker and unifier, his speech was often sharply partisan. He repeated false claims from his campaign that other countries were emptying their prisons into America and voiced familiar and unfounded grievances over his criminal prosecutions.
With Biden seated nearby, affecting a polite smile, Trump issued a stinging indictment of his predecessor’s policies from immigration to foreign affairs and outlined a raft of executive actions aimed at blocking border crossings, ending federal diversity programs and overhauling international trade.
Source: Reuters
USA

Double Tragedy As Earthquake Strikes California Amid Raging Wildfires

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 11, 2025

By

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has struck California, United States of America, adding to the State’s ongoing tough challenges with worsening wildfires.

This comes as Los Angeles continues to fight raging wildfires, which were allegedly started by an arsonist who has since been arrested.

Mail Online reported on Friday that the tremor was detected near the San Francisco Bay Area at 7:02 am PT, with its epicentre approximately five miles Southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge and two miles west of the Great Highway.

The quake was followed by a 2.2 magnitude aftershock four minutes later and a 2.5 magnitude tremor six minutes after the initial hit.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that more than 5,000 people in the area felt the shake, and the number of reports continues to grow.

This seismic activity occurred about 350 miles away from the Los Angeles area, where wildfires have caused widespread destruction.

“I ordered city government into action immediately this morning, and our first responders have been out across the city ensuring the safety of our residents.

“We have also been sharing information and giving people the tools to protect themselves and their families in an event like this,” Mayor Daniel Lurie commented on the situation.

Despite the tremors, no injuries or damage have been reported from Friday’s earthquake.

The USGS had detected a 3.0 magnitude earthquake the day before, disrupting San Francisco’s Muni subway service.

Many reported that the quake lasted only a second.

USA

US Announces January 9 for Burial of Jimmy Carter

Published

3 weeks ago

on

January 2, 2025

By

A state funeral for Jimmy Carter, the former US President who died on Sunday at the age of 100, will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on January 9, according to the US Army.

US President, Joe Biden, who last year said that Carter had asked him to deliver the eulogy at his funeral, has directed that January 9 be a national day of mourning for Carter throughout the US

The official six-day state funeral for Carter begins on Saturday as his remains travel by motorcade through his hometown of Plains, Georgia, the Army said in a statement.

The motorcade carrying Carter will stop at the farm where he grew up. There, the National Park Service will ring the historic farm bell 39 times – Carter was the 39th US President.

Carter’s remains will then be carried to Atlanta, where he will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center until the morning of Jan. 7. His body will then be flown to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state in the rotunda of the US Capitol until his national funeral ceremony.

The family will hold a private funeral and interment in Georgia later on Jan. 9, after the ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral.

Carter will be buried in a plot next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, on the grounds of their longtime home in Plains.

Carter, a Democrat, became President in January 1977 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election. His one-term presidency was marked by the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt, bringing some stability to the Middle East.

Carter spent his long post-Presidential career devoted to humanitarian work, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. World leaders and former US Presidents have paid tribute to a man they praised as compassionate, humble and committed to peace in the Middle East.

– Reuters –

USA

Former US President, Jimmy Carter, Dies at 100

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 29, 2024

By

A former President of the United States, the 39th in the series, who was also a former peanut farmer, Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 100. 

According to FOX News, his death, which was announced by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday, comes months after he entered hospice care in February 2023.

Carter’s passing follows that of his wife, Rosalynn, who died on 19 November 2023 at the age of 96.

The former president battled health challenges for years, including liver cancer diagnosed in 2015, which had spread throughout his body. 

His survival defied expectations, despite a family history of cancer. His father, brother, and two sisters died from pancreatic cancer, while his mother’s breast cancer eventually spread to her pancreas.

Jason Carter, his grandson, revealed in May that the former president was nearing the end of his life’s journey, but Jimmy Carter continued to endure.

