News
Tech Firm Unveils Mobile App to Secure Devices
African tech-media firm Bit Bender Production Limited has released a mobile application, Verivault App, to the Nigerian market. This app allows device owners to register their devices online and receive a Digital Ownership Certificate. The app’s primary purpose is to safeguard innocent citizens from buying stolen devices and assist in the recovery of stolen ones by the original owners.
This is coming against the backdrop of the upsurge in the theft of mobile devices such as phones, laptops, and musical and DJ equipment across the country. At the same time, some innocent and unaware individuals have been jailed or fined for purchasing those devices.
Tosin Awodogan, the mastermind behind the idea, in a chat with TS Magazine, said promoting the Verivault App is necessary to create awareness and enable the citizenry to buy into the technology to safeguard their devices while also setting the platform as the first point of check to validate the status of any electronic device before purchasing it.
“Verivault app is a mobile app that allows users to register their electronic device with a serial number, IMEI, or vehicle with a VIN, otherwise known as chassis number. Your electronic devices are onboarded on your profile, and you own a Digital Ownership Certificate.”
According to him, the app, which can be downloaded from Apple’s App store or Android Google play store, has remarkable features beyond just registering a device to your profile. For example, users can search for and verify device ownership before buying, or transferring device ownership from one user to another in case of a sale.
If a stolen device is listed for sale by another user, a potential buyer can search the database, and it will display whom the device belongs to, provided it has been onboarded. It will even connect the actual owner with the searcher. This is applicable to devices registered on our platform, which is why the awareness is to see this as a FREE insurance policy for every device owner. Registration is free, adding your devices to your account is free, the searching device status is free, and your registered data remains on our platform even if the device is reset, the unique ID of the device still connects it to the owner and any search at any time will lead such missing device back to the owner.”
The techie concept seeks to engender a culture of “Search Before Buying” any item, similar to what is available in advanced countries where checks on a vehicle, for instance, by a potential buyer on its chassis, would reveal the vehicle’s history.
Tosin added that the firm was seeking the partnership and endorsement of the police authority on the app to protect users and help resolve any dispute raised between an owner and potential buyer in the event there is a match while searching device status, especially if the device is already marked stolen.
In his words, “If a user is accused wrongly, the suspect can provide evidence through the app that he bought a device legally, and even produce who from, thanks to the uploaded purchase receipt and transfer history features. This would reduce theft of phones, laptops, other electronic devices; and wrongful arrest of innocent citizens or buyers will, in turn, be a thing of the past.”
More detail on the app website www.verivault.net
News
Kwankwaso Not Stepping Down for Anyone, Says Campaign Council
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is still in the race and would not step down for anybody, the party’s Presidential Campaign Council said on Sunday.
The council described the insinuation as a campaign of calumny.
According to the NNPP, the reports were being masterminded by jobbers seeking to sell expired drugs to a sick Nigeria.
The spokesperson of Kwankwaso/NNPP-PCC, Ladipo Johnson, made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja titled, “Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?”
He said, “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The campaign of calumny is well orchestrated and comes from more than one political block! Ab initio, they initiated and carried rumours about Kwankwaso purportedly stepping down for their weak candidates.
“I pity these political jobbers as there probably is no easy way for them to sell their weak and ailing candidates who have passed their ‘sell by dates’ to Nigerians! I make bold to say that these so-called candidates should be taken off the supermarket shelf (off the political space). They have cost us enough.”
Johnson added that political jobbers are attempting to push their narrative by using pecuniary means to entice NNPP or Kwankwasiyya members who then stage “decamping shows”, where they parade a few hired hands adorned with “new” red Kwankwasiyya caps which they symbolically remove or throw away.
He added, “Rabiu Kwankwaso and the NNPP are contesting this election to the end. The RMK 2023 campaign is waxing stronger as we head into the last 30 days of the campaign.
“Our candidate has reached way over 400 plus local governments and is going into the only state he has not been to, to campaign in the coming days.
“We repeat that we have a clear strategic path to victory and that by God’s special grace, the NNPP and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are going to win the election.”
News
Police Charge Eight Edo Train Attack Suspects with Kidnapping
The Edo State Police Command has charged eight suspects to court for the abduction of over 20 passengers and two Nigerian Railway Corporation staff on January 7, 2023, following an attack by gunmen on the Igueben Train Station in Edo Central.
The police on Wednesday said two village chiefs and five others were arrested in connection with the crime, while revealing that all the victims had been rescued.
In a court document exclusively obtained by our correspondent, the police charged the suspects; Ibadin Hamilton, Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Aliyu for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.
The charge sheet dated January 17, 2023, was filed by the Legal Section State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Benin City.
The document revealed that Odion, 62, Ewa, 58, Patrick, 42, Ighedujiemu, 51, Hamilton, 59, Umaru, 28, Ibrahim, 25, and Aliyu, 25, all male, conspired to kidnap the victims with the expectation of getting N20million from their relatives as ransom for their freedom.
Count one reads, “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about the 16th day of January, 2023 at about 12:00 hours at the Nigerian Rail Way Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5 and punishable under Section 2 (1) (2) of the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law of Edo State, 2013.”
Count two reads, “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about the 16th day of January, 2023 at about 12:00 hours at the Nigerian Rail Way Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, while armed with guns and other dangerous weapon, did attack and kidnapped passengers inside the train to an unknown destination till now with intent to receive ransom payment of N20,000,000.00 before release from your captivity and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 2 (1), (2) of the kidnapping Prohibition (Amendhent) Law of Edo State, 2013.”
The Punch
News
We Reject Akpabio’s Candidacy Despite Supreme Court Verdict – APC Chieftain
A former Minister of Petroleum and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Don Etiebet, has said that the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed Senator Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West district would not change their earlier resolve to vote for an Abak-5 candidate in the forthcoming election.
The apex court had in a unanimous judgement on Friday delivered by justice Ibrahim Saulawa upheld the judgement of the federal high court Abuja which granted verdict in favour of Akpabio
Saulawa, after reviewing the arguments canvassed by the immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs, said that his appeal was meritorious and, therefore, allowed.
Reacting to the judgement in an interview with newsmen on Friday, Etiebet said, “We in the district do not accept the verdict because of the inherent inconsistencies in the run off to the primaries in our layman’s view but we fully respect the judgement having come from a court and the Supreme Court for that matter.
“Although this point was not adduced in the Court, we from the Senatorial District have since resolved that it is the turn of Abak-5 zone of the District and in particular, the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency to produce the senator this time around since all the other three Federal Constituencies in the Senatorial District have produced senators several times.
“The Federal Constituency of Ikot Ekpene where Senator Godswill Akpabio comes from has produced five senators since 1960 or three senators since 1999 including Godswill Akpabio himself, whereas the Abak Federal Constituency has produced none since 1960.
“That is why we in the District unanimously nominated Deputy Inspector-general of Police, Udom Ekpoudom (retd) from Etim Ekpo LGA of Abak Federal Constituency to contest under our great APC banner.”
The Punch
How Atiku Abubakar Will Become the Next President of Nigeria by Dele Momodu
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
Kwankwaso Not Stepping Down for Anyone, Says Campaign Council
Atiku Campaign Calls for Tinubu’s Arrest, Prosecution over Drugs, Alpha Beta
Police Charge Eight Edo Train Attack Suspects with Kidnapping
Buhari Mum As Fuel Crises Cripple Nigerians, Businesses
We Reject Akpabio’s Candidacy Despite Supreme Court Verdict – APC Chieftain
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)