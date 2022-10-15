Opinion
The Oracle: At the Commanding Heights of the Niger, Mike Ozekhome Still Soars
By Ige Asemudara Esq.
When Vladmir Lenin first employed the phrase “Commanding Heights”, it was to describe the control of perceived key segments of a national economy as further espoused by Daniel Yergin and Joseph Stanislaw when they first published their book, “The Commanding Heights: The Battle Between Government and the Marketplace That Is Remaking the Modern World” in 1998. However, today I am employing the phrase in its metaphoric signification to access and situate the life, works, struggles and agitation of the Iviukwe-born Chief Mike Agbedor Abu Ozekhome SAN who was just conferred with the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger. The phrase is quite suitable especially in view of the original ideological history of Chief Ozekhome as a Leninist who has also struggled to rescue the commanding heights of the Nigerian economy from the forces that have held it back. Yes, on the 15th of October, 2022, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN will be Sixty-Five years of age; hale and hearty 65!
I first began to read and hear about Chief Mike Ozekhome about the year 1997 when I worked under my first employer and political tutor, Mr. Akin Ayebiwo, a school principal who in those days made it a point of duty to buy dailies daily. He would read them, give them to me and we would discuss the top political stories even late into the night whenever he was free. It was a time the struggle to unseat the military leaders and confine them to the barracks was climaxing under General Sani Abacha. I found the various protests; civil disobedience and litigations challenging the status quo intriguing. I also found a set of Nigerians featuring consistently in the fight very inspiring. I always looked forward to a day I would join them at the barricades on the street of Lagos. Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN, Olisa Agbakoba SAN (CLO), Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, Mr. Femi Falana SAN (CDHR), Beko Ransome-Kuti (CDHR) and few others were always at the forefront. Back in Okitipupa, my boss would tell me of their glowing days at the University of Ife and how Ife shaped the life of most of the names in the forefront of the struggle and why the military must go. I took interest in all of them and their struggles to the extent that when in 1998 I took the JAMB form, I had no hesitation in filing Obafemi Awolowo University as my University of first and second choice. I also chose law as my first and second choice. For me, only a knowledge of law could empower me like these worthy and strong Nigerians and only the Obafemi Awolowo University could offer me the right spirit; and fire the ember of struggle in me. I had no second choice, my mind was made up. I got what I wanted.
I passed that University Matriculation Examination; I got admission into OAU on merit. The week of my resumption, I joined the CLO and the CDHR which I also later coordinated briefly on campus and remained a member till I graduated. When we were in the third year, I had the privilege of meeting Chief Mike Ozekhome in his chambers on Ogunlana Drive in Surulere, Lagos alongside few other law students. I got more interested in him because he was as brilliant as he was exciting and never letting any opportunity to be humorous and throw banters slip away.
Chief Ozekhome is a repository of history, philosophy, politics, literature, economics and very sound knowledge of the law. His knowledge is not accidental. He was first admitted into the Department of English Language of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ife in 1977. He sought to cross to the Faculty of Law but was not allowed unless he could muster a benchmark performance, Ozekhome had an easy cross as he topped his class in the English Language Department. He graduated among the best at the faculty of law in 1980. He returned to obtain a Master’s degree of that university in 1983. As of today, Chief holds a Doctor of Law degree of the Alliance International University, Lusaka, Zambia with specialty in Constitutional Law. On the 20th of October, 2022, he will deliver the 10th Convocation Lecture of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) and the following day, he will be conferred with the Doctor of Laws degree (Honoris Causa). That will be the twelfth of such honourary doctorates he has received from different institutions which include International Biographical Centre, (IBC), Cambridge, England, American Heritage University, San Bernardino, California, USA, Edo State University, Uzairue, Edo State among others. He has received well over four hundred honours and awards locally and internationally including the UN Ambassador (Eminent Peace), honourary citizen and recipient of the keys to the cities of Atlanta Georgia, USA (2002) and Dallas, Texas, USA (2002).
Trained by the inimitable Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN, SAM, GCON, Chief Ozekhome is a workaholic, a walking law library, an orator and a very creative law practitioner. In 2010, he was, alongside eighteen others, conferred with the prestigious rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Chief is driven, in his practice of law, by a need to subject everyone to the rule of law and afford everyone fair hearing whether high or low and this reflects in his cases and the varied statuses of his clients. To the poor, he appears as a poor, to the rich he appears rich and to those in captivity, he wears his shackles as bands. Although Chief Ozekhome can no longer, in my humble view, be strictly described as a Leninist or leftist as his ideology is more or less that of a very radical centrist, he is however a very passionate human rights activist who believes in equality and social justice and does everything within his capacity to engender a just society.
As a lawyer, I have had the privilege of closely working with Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN in not less than ten cases at the Federal High Court and at the Appellate Courts. I first worked directly with him in FRN V. Dudafa & others where we acted for different co-defendants together with the equally experienced Gboyega Oyewole SAN, a former Attorney-General of Ekiti State. We all also worked together in a number of cases including the case of Patience Jonathan v. EFCC where we also acted for different parties but as a team. Chief Ifedayo Adedipe SAN would also bring his leadership to bear in those cases just as our beloved but now deceased Glanville Abibo SAN brought knowledge, glamour and candour. Chief Ozekhome brought knowledge, strength and audacity to the team.
Chief Mike Ozekhome has through various cases and court verdicts written his name in gold. The law reports are awash of his Midas touch on law and legal works. He seems to be a reincarnate of King Midas in Greek mythology, his latest breakthrough being the victory recorded in the Nnamdi Kanu’s case at the Court of Appeal. Chief dazzles and dazes his opponents with law and some courtroom theatrics. You need to see him at some of his finest moments when he addresses the court. Telling can never equal seeing. Hey! He has a memory as green as spirogyra! It is a unique gift from God deliberately watered by Chief himself through avid reading and prolific writing.
In recognition of his works as an activist, he was in 2014 conferred with a national honour; Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. On 12th October, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari who he has always publicly criticized awarded him a higher national honour than he previously had. He was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) as if the president just admitted that Ozekhome has always been right in his critique of his regime.
Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN remains in the vanguard of the struggle to free the Nigerian people from the shackles of oppression, poverty and economic suffocation and to hand over the commanding heights of the economy to the Nigerian people; the wretched of the earth. In doing this, he employs very strategic and dialectical approach to solve both legal and political problems. Just a few days ago, Chief Ozekhome followed the ideological prescription of Paulo Freire in recommending the dialogue option to President Muhamadu Buhari to resolve the IPOB’s Biafra secessionist impasse. Whilst that letter was pending on the President’s table and he had not taken action, the Court of Appeal discharged Nnamdi Kanu and struck out the charges against him. Freire had written in his Pedagogy of the Oppressed that “Leaders, who do not act dialogically but insist on imposing their decisions, do not organize the people – they manipulate them. They do not liberate, nor are they liberated. They oppress”. General Muhammadu Buhari may be adamant but he surely has learnt his lessons.
At 65, Chief Ozehome SAN still fires on all cylinders, he soars like an eagle! He has done well in the classroom, in the courtroom and in the “other room”. Although he has every right to borrow the immortal words of the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare through the character of Gratiano in his 1597 dramatic work, Merchant of Venice to gladly say “with mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come”, the Akpakpavighivighi of Edoland has rather chosen to typify the words of American writer Mark Twain that “age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” Little wonder no wrinkle has come at 65, it is youthfulness all round as the Commander still has many rivers to cross and so many fleets to command. At the commanding heights, Chief Mike Ozekhome still soars! Bravo!
Ige Asemudara Esq., a lawyer is the Convener, Mission Against Injustice in Nigeria (MAIN).
Voice of Emancipation: Western Conspiracy Against Africa
By Kayode Emola
Most countries throughout the world pride themselves on their independence and endeavour to assert it in a variety of ways. Therefore, Western countries frown upon it very seriously when a rival country tries to manipulate the outcome of their elections. However, when the same occurs amongst African nations, no one cares and Africa is meant to just suck it up and move on.
Consider the furore when Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of America amidst the speculation about Russian involvement in his ascendency to the position. Yet the West do not cry foul when there is interference in the elections in Africa or other less economically developed countries – indeed, they are often the perpetrators of such election interference. Why is it not standard international practice to condemn Western countries of hypocrisy when they try to manipulate elections, whether in Africa or anywhere else around the world?
Early last year, I was informed of a plan by Washington to install an Igbo man as President of Nigeria in 2023. The Biafran separatists were seen as the major drivers for the dissolution of Nigeria, and therefore the greatest threat to the country’s continued existence, and so it was thought this move would help stall the Biafran agitation. At the time, there was no particular candidate obviously apparent, but it would appear that the West when they desire something, focuses all their resources on attaining it.
Not long after that encounter, we saw Peter Obi visiting the former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street. Lo and behold, Peter Obi is now being touted as the messiah sent from heaven to cleanse the Nigerian system of corruption. I wonder how gullible my people must be to believe that Peter Obi rose up from nowhere to be a frontrunner in the forthcoming Nigeria Presidential election without any outside assistance.
We would do well to remember how Buhari promised heaven and earth during his presidential campaign; and also, the part that President Obama played in ensuring his victory. Today, we have only ourselves to blame for being fooled again into voting for Buhari. If anyone thinks that we, the people, are the ones determining who will become leaders in Africa, especially in Nigeria, then they ought to get their brains examined. The West is not yet ready to relinquish control of Africa; the cycle of slavery and colonialism which started nearly 500 years ago is still very much alive and thriving in this 21st century.
That being said, whether Peter Obi wins or not will be answered in a matter of weeks. But we must not let speculation about the likelihood of his victory to distract us from the real issue: that over 133 million Nigerians live in abject poverty and their voices matter. I do not perceive that the result of this election will fulfill the wishes of the people. Equally, it cannot be promised that the unsuccessful candidates will not embark on endless litigation against the winner, whoever that may be.
With Nigeria more polarised than at any other time in history, there is every possibility that this election will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Nigeria has failed to define its identity beyond the colonial framework created by Britain, which has been catastrophic across all sections of the economy. Without settling the question of identity, how can we think that we can proceed to a national election without national consensus? You cannot have a diverse range of ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and pretend that they are all one people. Whatever each individual tribe desires, they are not getting it from Nigeria at present; and, if care is not taken, this is definitely going to tear the country apart.
The fact that we have contenders from each of the three main tribes – Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa/Fulani – contesting for the presidency shows that we have returned to the 1950s once again. Back then, the politicians tried to outdo one another, and the end result was terrible for everyone. Now, more than 60 years later, history is about to repeat itself. If only people could see, the writing is on the wall to say that the time is up for Nigeria and the West. Nothing works in Nigeria for the general population; and the longer the politicians and their international conspirators continue to force Nigeria to be one nation, the more innocent lives they will destroy.
We have reached a critical point in the journey to nationhood. No matter who becomes president, they cannot embody all the different ethnicities to unite them into one nation called Nigeria. There have been many calls for federation, restructuring, regionalism, rotational presidency and so on. However, the fact remains that Nigeria is not working, cannot work, and no amount of palliative measures or sticking plasters can heal the deep wounds inflicted on this poor country for over 60 years.
Nigeria is supposed to be the shining light of Africa, yet has now become a country reliant on aid from smaller African nations just to survive. I remember when our currency used to be ten times stronger than that of the Republic of Benin, but today the CFA is much stronger and more stable than the naira. The Western conspiracy against Africa, which ensures no true nationalist can rise up to save their country or continent, appears to have affected Nigeria more than any other country in Africa.
For those going out to vote in the February 2023 elections, I offer you this sad caution:
Your votes do not determine who becomes the president, governor, senators – or any other elected official, for that matter. Your vote is an exercise in futility, meant to massage your ego with the illusion that you at least have a choice in who oppresses you. In reality, those who decide who will rule you live thousands of miles away, and they are making sure that you get leaders who will primarily serve their interests, not those of you, the electorates.
Just this week, the Labour Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visited Chatham House in London, with the aim of selling his candidacy to his UK paymasters and the gullible diasporans. Sky News, BBC, and several other media houses were present at the event, taking time to speak with Obi, to the amazement of his fans and admirers. Many people seeing his rise in opinion polls think that it is due to his credibility as a candidate. They do not know that his international backers are working hard behind the scenes to manipulate Nigerians into electing an Igbo man as president.
There is no doubt that Peter Obi, as a citizen of Nigeria, has every right to run for the presidency. What is less apparent is why the international media has only just caught up with the fact that a country like Nigeria exists. Yoruba and Biafra have been clamouring for our own independent nations for some time, and our campaigns are well known to these media houses, yet on this subject they decided to keep mute. So why are they now reporting on Nigeria’s election as if it is the panacea that will solve all the people’s problems, rather than listening to and reporting on what the people themselves are saying they need?
It is undeniable and inescapable that Nigeria is living on borrowed time; and everyone in the world knows it. Buhari has less than five months before his tenure expires, whereupon he will be condemned to the dustbin of history. The wishes of the people will eventually prevail and the indigenous people will rule themselves once again as free men/women.
I do not see how any outcome of the 2023 election can avoid exacerbating ethnic tensions. Should a Yoruba man win the Presidency, the Igbo will resume their clamour for Biafra, and the Fulani will feel short-changed. If an Igbo man wins, those of the Yoruba people not currently supporting the call for independence will become advocates of separation. Worst of all, if a Fulani man were to win the Presidency, then even the Southern Governors and politicians will feel cheated and seek to withdraw from Nigeria. Whichever case is the outcome, this election is nothing short of a calamity in waiting.
For those of us actively campaigning for Yoruba nation, I want to encourage you that our efforts are not in vain. Let’s hold our peace and see how our God wants to fight for us. We have done all we can to reach this point and will continue to do so, edging us ever closer to the finish line. I exhort you especially now not to give up, as our victory is in sight. It is only when we receive our new nation that our struggle to emancipate our people will be finally complete. Until then, we will not cease to stand up and speak out until the world hears us.
Opinion: If INEC Postpones 2023 Elections… by Kayode Ajulo
While I understand that the above state- ment has been credited to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I do not share the view that INEC would have made such statement at this crucial and eleventh hour.
My view is grounded against the backdrop that INEC, as the sole organ responsible for the preparation and conduct of elections in Nigeria, is well abreast with the relevant position of the law, and same would be lax to make such comments or publication.
Nevertheless, for the purpose of this discourse and exposing the position of the law and for the enlightenment of the unlearned, I find it pertinent to state my views.
Elections are the cornerstone of any democratic governance and political stability. Through elections, governments obtain the democratic mandate. They are a procedure typical for democratic systems, and Nigeria is a democratic country.
Smooth and uninterrupted conduct of elections as and when due, strengthens democracy, as every election is a sort of advancement of democracy.
Also, elections are pivotal to the quality of a country’s governance and can either greatly advance or set back a country’s progress, depending on its quality and credibility.
The Role of INEC in Elections
In recognition of the significance of elec- tions, our grundnorm, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) (“Constitution”) provides in Section 132 (1) thus:
“An election to the office of President shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.”
Additionally, Section 178 provides that:
“An election to the office of Governor of a State shall be held on a date to be appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.”
These above constitutional provisions have therefore recognised elections, and also recognised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the institution saddled with conducting elections in Nigeria.
Section 153(1)(f) provides for the creation of INEC. While Section 153(2) and paragraph 15(a) of Part 1 of the third schedule to the Constitution empowers INEC to conduct elections. The paragraph provides thus:
“The commission shall have power to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each State of the Federation”.
INEC & Postponement of Elections
The above are the fundamental pillars guiding the conduct of elections in Nigeria by the umpire saddled with that responsibility, which is INEC. It is also imperative to note that, INEC is empowered to postpone an election even after a date has been scheduled for the conduct of the election in prevailing circumstances.
The relevant law is the Electoral Act. Section 24 of the Act provides as follows:
24.—(1) In the event of an emergency affecting an election, the Commission shall, as far as practicable, ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised.
(2) Where a date has been ap- pointed for the holding of an election, and there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date or it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies, the Commission may postpone the election and shall in respect of the area, or areas concerned, appoint another date for the holding of the postponed election, provided that such reason for the postponement is cogent and verifiable.
Suffices to state that the above provisions are in pari materia with repealed Electoral Acts, and as such, same has been given judicial interpretation by the courts such as Dibiagwu v INEC(2012) LPELR-9831(CA), Nwoko v Osakwe & Ors (2009) LPELR- 4652(CA), Buhari v INEC (2009) NWLR (pt 1130) pg. 116. The Supreme Court in Sylva v INEC (2018) 18 NWLR Pt 1651 Pg. 310 at Pg. 348 endorsed the powers of INEC to postpone elections, to act urgently in aid to meet any emergency which occurs unexpectedly and could cause danger to innocent lives on the polling day.
The underlining factor however, is that INEC must ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised.
As a corollary to the above, it is important to state that the Commission has the responsibility to advise the country on when it is suitable to conduct an election, mostly when there are unavoidable and critical circumstances that cannot be managed. The only truth is, there is no pressing and unmanageable situation in the country at the moment, that calls for election postponement. Unless INEC has failed, in its own preparations of over three years.
Since the advent of the Fourth Republic and Nigeria’s return to democracy, the country has had to deal with some surmountable security situations in one region of the country or the other, especially in the areas mentioned by INEC as excuse to propose a postponement, and I cannot remember a point when that has affected a major election owing to effective preparation in the area of security and other exigencies.
It is therefore, utterly disquieting and disturbing, to receive such allegation from INEC that suggests that 2023 election may be postponed due to insecurity in certain parts of the country, like the South East and North East. The simple reason being that, in the past, we have had two different elections that were conducted in the midst of heightened insurgency and insecurity, and one can only wonder what magic or tactics were employed to pull those elections off? Are those tactics unworkable at this time, when there is a mellow in insecurity problems?
Why does 2023 elections seem to be the exception?
And, whether there is more to this situation that INEC is not telling us. It is no news that the whole nation seems to be holding its breath in anticipation of the upcoming elections and the anxiety of Nigerians regarding the elections is almost palpable.
Why then should INEC believe that postponing the elections is in any way a good idea, considering the ‘special circumstances’ surrounding this particular elections?
Now, it is also necessary that we cast our minds back to the 2015 elections, during Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure as President. In the months leading up to the elections, the news circulated in the media was that a whole State had been overrun and claimed by insurgents, and that several Local Governments were under their control.
At the time, the narrative being mongered was that the elections were the solution to Nigeria’s insurgency problem, as General Muhammadu Buhari was the messiah that would come and save Nigeria from itself. Now, the essence of revisiting this is that, if at that time where, according to media reports, insurgency was at an all-time high, the elections were still successfully conducted, what begs for question now is, why does it now seem like conducting the 2023 elections in February as prescribed is an impossibility, even as Government has constantly reassured us that everything is under control and security in our nation is intact?
The Law
As a legal practitioner, I always opt to view things through the lens of the law; therefore, we must first of all consider the legality of conducting elections. It is no news that the Constitution is supreme and its provisions sacrosanct, and in order to successfully marshal the point, we must first look to the provisions of this Constitution.
Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution provides for the right of persons to form a political party or association. It states that:
“Every person shall be entitled to as- semble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union, or any other association for the protection of his interest, provided concerning that the provisions of this Section shall not derogate from the powers conferred by the Constitution on the Independent National Electoral Commission the Political Parties to which that Commission does not accord recognition”.
Section 78 of the Constitution provides that the registration of voters and the conduct of elections, shall be subject to the direction and supervision of INEC.
It can be deduced from the aforemen- tioned sections, that the Constitution as the apex law of the land recognises the right of Nigerian citizens to form and belong to the political parties of their choice, it recognises the existence of INEC, as well as its responsibility for the registration of voters and the conduct of elections.
We can therefore, infer that the Constitution recognises the legality of the conduct of elections, which is one of the essential and inviolable features of democracy.
In addition to the Constitution, the Electoral Act of 2022 (Electoral Act) also recognises and makes provisions for the legitimacy of the conduct of elections in Nigeria. Section 1 of the Act provides for the establishment of INEC, while Section 9 makes provision for the creation of the National Register of Voters and voters’ registration, it provides:
“The Commission shall compile, maintain, and update, on a continuous basis, a National Register of Voters (in this Act referred to as “the Register of Voters”) which shall include the names of all persons— (a) entitled to vote in any Federal, State, Local Government or Federal Capital Territory Area Council election; and (b) with disability status disaggregated by type of disability”.
Section 6 of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides:
“There is established in each State of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory and Local Government Area, an office of the Commission which shall perform such functions as may be assigned to it by the Commission”.
The preceding sections of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, make it abundantly clear that elections in Nigeria are legal, indispensable to a democratic State, and are fundamental in upholding the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.
At this juncture, there’s the need to interrogate the functions and duties of INEC vis-à-vis her commentary on the state of the nation’s security, which with all intent and purposes, has patently created palpable panic and confusion by hinting that elections might not hold in Nigeria, though the INEC Chairman, has since debunked this, claims that the elections will hold and not be postponed, no matter what.
INEC’s statutory function is to organise and monitor elections. Any fear the institution might have should be relayed to the executive arm of Government, and allow the executive to decide accordingly.
Preparing for elections is not a day’s job. As an international observer to the United Kingdom (UK) in the 2015 general elections, I noted that it took them 16 years to prepare for the election. INEC should learn lessons from that.
I salute the National Assembly for their role in the build up to this election. Dr Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila’s led Legislative Houses, the Senate and the House of Representatives have done tremendously well in discharging their duties. They have passed the Electoral Act, 2022 to institutionalise credible elections in Nigeria.
The Judiciary, has also been exception- ally and actively alive to its responsibili- ties. Most cases emanating from political parties primaries have been effectively dispatched. Even as of this time, 8.17pm of penning my thoughts on this matter, we are still in Markudi, Benue State, to ensure that all election petition issues are resolved to give way to a free, fair and credible elections come February and March.
Intensive training of Lawyers and various law firms for election conduct and management purposes, is ongoing. Every hand is on deck as far as the Judiciary is concerned, and it is ready to deliver speedy and quality services to ensure the success is the 2023 elections. There is harmonious coordination of the Judiciary across States, with respect to the forthcoming 2023 elections.
It is imperative to state that the Judiciary under the leadership of my Lord Justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is more than ready. What I have witnessed, is unprecedented in the history of preparation of the Judiciary for election conduct. The CJN and brother Justices have once again displayed and set a record of unmatchable and exemplary leadership in this regard, and the only worthy reward at the moment for his exceptional hard work is to conduct the 2023 election as stipulated.
The buck then lies with the President as the head of the Executive, to ensure that Nigerians are safe and can exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections. The primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of the people. See Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution. This implies that citizens must be able to carry out their civic duties, in an atmosphere of peace and safety.
It is therefore, expected that elections which are backed by the law, must take its course, and it is the duty and responsibility of the State to deploy every apparatus to ensure a harmonious platform for every citizen to exercise their Constitutional guaranteed freedom of choice in any given election.
It must be pointed out that, may the day never come in Nigeria when non- State-actors would intimidate the State apparatus and institutions, to the point where the government will not be able to protect its citizens to perform their civic responsibility.
Conclusion
In conclusion, it is important to state that, for elections to be conducted, there must be an existing government armed with a responsibility to ensure that not only that the elections are conducted freely and credibly in a safe ambiance, but also that the law takes its due course. This fact is important, as it is a reflection of the Latin phrase Fiat justitia ruat cælum which means ‘let justice be done, though the heaven falls’.
We must therefore, understand that it is not impossible that the heavens may fall and injustice may reign, but, rather, there is the existence of certain figurative pillars holding up the heavens and ensuring that justice runs its due course.
These pillars are represented by the various governmental institutions we have in Nigeria, which are responsible for ensuring a free and fair election, that at the end of the day, justice prevails above all else. Examples of these institutions are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Judiciary, the Armed Forces, Police Force and the Legislature.
As it is, there is palpable panic and confusion in the land. It is even affecting businesses. For instance, I am representing a client in an international transaction that has had to be put on hold because of the anxiety surrounding the 2023 elections.
I therefore, call on the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, H.E Muhammadu Buhari, to address Nigerians as the Chief Executive Officer of the country, on whose table the buck stops. The President should address the situation in the spirit of preserving our precious democracy, and allay our fears.
Dr. Ajulo is the Principal Partner, Castle Law Chambers, Abuja
Adding Value: The Benefits of Failing by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
There is nothing that pleases someone more than success, and there’s nothing that humbles one more than failure. You may be wondering if there is anything more painful than failure. Yes, regret will cause more pain than failure. Failure will give you ways to succeed. Regret will give you compounding regrets. The fear of failure often stems from a fear of experiencing shame or embarrassment.
In the journey of life, we all strive to succeed, but when our wishes, aspirations, desires, and hard work don’t pay off, we tend to feel disappointed. But what we fail to understand is that failure can be a blessing in disguise. There’s no doubt, failure can make you feel demoralized, helpless, hopeless, and anxious (both consciously and unconsciously) but you can always fight back.
Each of us have experienced failure in one way or another. Sometimes when we fail, we feel the world is conspiring against us. The moment that you realize that failure is not limited to you; you can motivate yourself to get up faster.
Failure means different things to different people. You can fail in business, marriage, academics, entertainment, personally or professionally. Failure can also mean a first attempt in learning. Failure is like a relationship. It is heartbreaking When there’s a heart break; it takes time to heal, both emotionally and otherwise. Getting over a failed relationship is heartbreaking.
Failure comes in different shapes and sizes. According to Edmondson, there are three kinds of failure
· Preventable failure: a failure caused by deviating from a known process.
· Complex failure: a failure caused by a system breakdown.
· Intelligent failure: a failure caused by an unsuccessful trial.
The process of success is normally associated with first trial, then failure before you eventually succeed. One of the major causes of failure is lack of preparation and perseverance.
That you failed doesn’t mean you are a failure, it simply means you have not done what you are supposed to do, or you are missing something. Most of the great men and women that have succeeded are ‘great failures’. They failed many times before they succeeded.
You can’t let your failures define you. A major mistake most people make in life is that they easily give up at the first or second attempt, some other people let failures define them, but, you don’t have to let your mistakes define you. According to former American President, Barack Obama, “You have to let your failures teach you.”
Did you know that there are many lessons we can learn from failure? For instance, your mistakes can help push your boundaries. Mistakes are necessary for our success, if you are not making any mistakes, that simply means you are not doing anything interesting.
Again, if you’re not failing, you might be operating out of fear. Most people fail due to fear. Finally, if you’re not failing, you’re missing opportunities. The fear of failing can be a deciding factor for a progressive to take risks.
Again, President Obama noted that being successful is hard. You won’t necessarily succeed at everything the first time you try. Some of the most successful people in the world are the ones who’ve had the most failures. Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team, and he lost hundreds of games and missed thousands of shots during his career. But he once said, “I have failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” No one’s born being good at things, you become good at things through hard work. You don’t hit every note the first time you sing a song. You’ve got to practice”.
According to Brian Tracy, failure is a prerequisite for great success, if you want to succeed, double your rate of failure. You must come to terms that there is no success without failure. Most of the successful people in the world are the ones who have had the most failure. J. k Rowling who wrote Harry Potter, her first book was rejected 12 times because it was published. These people succeeded because they understood that you can’t let failure define you.
Failure comes in several stages, first it comes in the form of shock and surprise, then denial, anger and blame, depression, acceptance and then insight and change. To overcome failure, I will be sharing tips you can adopt. The first step in handling failure is knowing the true cause of a failure and how to overcome it. The second stage is by admitting the mistake. Failure does not mean your life is going to be over. You can learn from failure and be constructive. Whenever you fail, find inspiration and don’t give up. Be passionate about your cause and vision and surround yourself with positive people.
The best thing that you can do each time you fail is to learn from your mistakes. If you screwed up, don’t let that be your excuse to give up. Let your screw up be your motivation to try once again, and this time without making the same mistake.
Create a positive mindset:
Very few people understand the power of the mind. When you fail you need to make a conscious decision to be positive rather than miserable. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive. If you do choose to be miserable, it will be much harder to get back up from your failure. However, if you cultivate a positive mindset, then you can move on from each failure without losing your enthusiasm and drive.
Tap Into Your Mentor(s)
Whenever you fail, get inspired by your mentors. We all have mentors, whether they are athletes, inventors, academics, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, actors, politicians (joking), humanitarians, or authors. These people have been in the same position as us, and they can serve as a great inspiration during the tough times. So, when you are in the midst of failure; read about them, listen to them, and watch them. Find out what they did to overcome their hardships and apply that to your situation.
Celebrate little wins
Whenever you fail, before you judge yourself, write a list of your success. Sometimes we feel we are worthless when we fail. To combat this feeling, you need to write down a list of all the times that you succeeded.
In conclusion, Failure is rough, tough, and painful; however, it goes hand in hand with success. The way you handle your failure will determine if you succeed, and the tips above should help you cope with failure when it comes your way.
Here are a few quotes to keep you inspired if you feel like giving up.
“If I’ve learned one lesson from all that’s happened to me, it’s that there’s no such thing as the biggest mistake of your existence. There’s no such thing as ruining your life. Life’s a pretty resilient thing, it turns out.” -Sophie Kinsella
“You don’t drown by falling in the water, you drown by staying there.” -Robert Jordan
“It’s failure that gives you the proper perspective on success.” – Ellen DeGeneres
“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” – Denis Waitley
“The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.” – Henry Ford
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” – Thomas A. Edison
“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” -Dale Carnegie
“I am not judged by the number of times I fail, but by the number of times I succeed: and the number of times I succeed is in direct proportion to the number of times I fail and keep trying.” -Tom Hopkins
“Do not ignore your failures, acknowledge them and use them to motivate you.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” -Joseph Kennedy
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
