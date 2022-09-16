Featured
ASUU Declares Readiness to Call Off Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared its readiness to suspend the ongoing strike if the Federal government shows willingness to accept its “minimum” demands.
The ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, spoke on Thursday during a national town hall meeting on tertiary education.
The town hall meeting held under the theme: ‘The Locked Gates of our Citadels – A National Emergency’.
ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over the federal government’s failure to meet its demands, including the funding of universities and lecturers’ salaries and allowances.
The Federal government recently filed a suit against the union at the national industrial court over the lingering strike.
Speaking during the town hall meeting, Osodeke said the suit will worsen the situation, adding that the union is ready to engage with the Federal government in order to end the strike.
“On all these issues, we have given the government a minimum that we can accept, but they have not responded on issue of revitalisation, earned allowance and on other issues that we have all discussed,” Osodeke said.
“We negotiated and agreed that they should sign. This is very simple and it will not take more than one day.
“On UTAS and IPPIS , we say ‘release the report of the test you did, let’s look at the one who came first and take it as we agreed’.
“So, we have given them the minimum we want and we have to come down and they can do it in one day if there is a will.
“If the government loves this country, these children, and their parents, then they should come to the table and let us resolve these issues in one day.
“Just as we did in 2014, they should come and ensure that we do that. We can even have the meeting openly so that Nigeria will see what we are discussing.”
On her part, Vivian Bello, convener of Save Public Education Campaign, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), appealed to the federal government and ASUU to resolve the situation, adding that it is the students who are bearing the negative impact of the strike.
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos DPP Arraigns Chrisland School, Four Staff
The Lagos Department of Public Prosecution on Thursday, arraigned Chrisland School and four of its employees for the alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old student Whitney Adeniran.
The school and the staff (Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Ugochi Victoria) are facing a two-count charge of manslaughter and negligent acts.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.
They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja Division of the State High Court.
(NAN)
A’Ibom 2023: Umo Eno, Deputy To Receive Certificates of Return Today
Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who won the March 18, 2023 will today, Thursday, March 18, 2023 receive his Certificate of Return as the Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect.
Pastor Eno will be presented with the certificate at the office of the Independen National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Uyo, the State capital, along with his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi.
The ceremony where his victory at the polls where he garnered an overwhelming 354, 348 votes to defeat his closest opponents, Senator Bassey Albert, 136, 262 ( YPP) and Obong Akanimo Udofia, 129, 262 ( APC) would be affirmed is certain to be attended by his family, friends and supporters.
Pastor Eno who had since extended an olive branch to all his co-contestants has pledged to deliver democracy dividends to Akwa Ibomites through the ARISE Agenda while running an all- inclusive administration.
The electoral umpire had on Saturday March 25 in a statement signed by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye informed Nigerians of its decision to present the certificates to the victorious candidates in accordance with the law.
The statement read in part thus:
“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.”
“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th, and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect.”
He further explained that the presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the Federation as Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of each state are mandated to inform the recipients of specific dates for the presentation”.
l
Buhari Swears in Former IGP Arase as PSC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday morning, swore in the new chairman of the Service Commission, former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase (retd.).
Arase took his oath of office at 10:05 am at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other FEC members.
This comes two months after the senate confirmed him as chairperson of the PSC.
The PUNCH reported that on January 24, 2023, Buhari had forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate, asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.
Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (between April 2015 and June 2016) and has served in various capacities including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.
The President also swore-in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.
They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East), Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).
Council members also observed a moment of silence in honour of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Diya served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Abacha regime.
Born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State, Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.
He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.
As Chief of the General Staff, he was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997.
Buhari went on to preside over this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting which began around 10:30 am.
The Punch
