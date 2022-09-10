Opinion
The Oracle: See How President Buhari Turned Me to a Nostradamus, Clairvoyant (Pt. 2)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Last week, I explored the above topic. I recalled my earlier writes-up advising Buhari on how he would re-engineer and re-invent the bent wheels of the Nigerian Nation. The present write-up is a mere rehash of reminiscences of what I had written and predicted as far back as 19th July, 2015, just only after 50 days of Buhari’s tenure! Nigerians had expected PMB to hit the ground running.They wanted him to be, not just a mere magician in the mould of Professor Peller, but also a miracle worker in the mould of Chris Oyakhilomen, all rolled into one. The stakes were very high based on Buhari and APC’s promises during the campaigns. They are higher today after his unexpected disastrous performance (see: https://thestreetjournal.org/is-president-buhari-overwhelmed-by-serious-issues-of-governance-by-chief-mike-ozekhome-san/ ). Now, continue reading what I wrote as far back as 29th July, 2015:
“THE ANTI-CLIMAX
“However, barely 50 days into PMB’s administration, Nigerians (read the print and social media, watch TV analysis and columnists’ opinions), are beginning to ask many questions. Were their hopes misplaced? Were they hallucinating? Are they in a state of somnambulism, or having feverish nightmares? Reasons? They cannot see signs of the promised “change”. Nigerians are not the most patient people on earth. They love quick-fix-it attack on issues, with “immediate effect and automatic alacrity”. Nigerians cuddle panache, glamour, colour, razzmatazz, and the fanciful.
“They even love the drama of actions, even if merely playing to the gallery. They yearn for populist actions, the type of IBB when he rejected the IMF, even though he later forced down their unwilling throats, the bitter pill of structural adjustment programme (SAP). Nigerians are seeing an anti-climax. And they are surprised and deflated. Was this the change they voted for? They are wondering!
“PMB’s MANY MISSTEPS, THE FAUX PAS
“When he took the oath of office on 29th May, 2015, PMB made one of the most memorable quotes of the century of “I belong to everybody and I belong to no one”. Some placed it in the pantheon of Murtala Mohammed’s great speech, “Africa has come of Age”, delivered on 11th January, 1976, at the OAU extraordinary meeting, warning the West, including America’s Gerald Ford, to keep off the internal affairs of Africa, while castigating the evils of apartheid.
“After this great outing, most Nigerians expected a national broadcast as to the thrust and policy direction of his government. None came. None has come till date. Only haphazard, piecemeal, fire brigade statements on sundry issues, at sundry occasions. No rhythm, no rhyme, no clear message. PMB, are you hearing me Sir?
“THE FIRST APPOINTMENTS – A MISSTEP
“Then, came the first two appointments. First, Mr Femi Adesina (erstwhile President, appointed Special Adviser on Media Affairs (SA). Then the shocker: Mallam Garba Shehu introduced duplicity with his appointment as Senior Special Assistant (SSA), for the same media job. Many Nigerians wondered why the duplication, for any of both gentlemen were eminently qualified to serve as his spokes-person, Shehu having also been a past president of NGE. “Where was the cut in government spending?”, they wondered. Nigerians queried why, at least, there was no pretence at making Garba an SSA on Communications and Strategy. Just something different. Why regurgitate PDP and GEJ’s Ruben Abati, Doyin Okupe and Ahmed Gulak? Where was the change, with both spokespersons already publicly contradicting each other?
“PMB’s OTHER SHOCKING APPOINTMENTS THAT LATER FOLLOWED
“If Nigerians were taken aback by the disingenuousness in the appointment of Adesina and Shehu, they were shocked to their bones and marrows with the next seven appointments made, all from the Northern geopolitical zones of the country. Wait for it…
Lt Col. Muhammed Abubakar (ADC) from Kano, North West. For engaging in a supremacy battle with this chosen one, Mr Abdulrahma Mani, another Northerner, was fired. The next is Lawal Kazaure, State Chief of Protocol (North), Ahmed Idris (Accountant General, Kano state, North West); Mordecai Baba Ladan (North West), and Mrs Amina Zakari (from Kazaure, Jigawa state, North West, as Acting Chairman of INEC).
“Never mind that in sections 153, 154, 155, 156 and 157 of the 1999 constitution, there is no provision for “Acting Chairman”; but a Chairman before whose appointment, the President, under sections 154 (1) and (2), must “consult with the Council of States” and the Senate must confirm.
“Finally, Lawal Daura (from Daura, PMB’s home town, North West), was appointed Director General of the State Security Service (DSS). Ita Ekpeyong from Cross River state was made to kiss the dust to pave way for Daura.
“Thus, of nine appointments so far made by PMB, eight are from the Northern parts of the country, leaving the entire Southern parts with only Femi Adesina (South West). Many are wondering whether this is a carefully crafted odeon of Northernisation of the Government of the Federation. Nigerians are aghast.
“NON APPOINTMENT OF MINISTERS
“Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution provides for the appointment of Ministers by the President, subject to confirmation by the Senate. The word “shall” which enjoins a mandate, is carefully and advisedly used by the makers of the Constitution. There shall be at least one Minister from each of the 36 states of Nigeria, with one from the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.
“The Ministers are to help the President discharge the duties of his office effectively. It is said that even God himself, as Almighty, Omniscient and Omnipresent as He is, still requires the assistance of Angels and Saints. Not so for PMB. Well over one and a half months after his appointment and well over three months after he became aware he had been elected President of Nigeria when GEJ conceded defeat and congratulated him, PMB is still without Ministers, operating alone, like a lone ranger, in the mould of a Military dictator. His slow, nay sluggish pace, has become worrisome to most Nigerians.
“Commenting on his lack lustre performance within the first 30 days in office, especially on the non-appointment of Ministers, an economist, at Capital Economics, London, Mr John Ashbourne said:
“Every week that Nigeria goes without a Cabinet increases the chance that it will face a dangerous shock – whether a revenue collapse or a currency crisis…leaving the Federation without a Finance Minister would be a questionable choice at the best of times; doing so during a period of economic instability is difficult to explain.”
“Nigeria Labour Congress President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who admitted that 30 days was too short to assess PMB’s performance, had however, declared that Buhari was yet to face the realities on the ground. He argued that the slow pace of the administration (one month after being declared the winner of the Presidential election on March 28), was a pointer to the fact that the President was yet to acquaint himself with the situation on the ground.
“A RETURN OF THE OLD ORDER
“As captured by Vanguard Online of June 22, 2015, in an article written by veteran Eric Teniola, a former Director in the Presidency, he graphically captured the return to the old order of lone ranging, thus:
“FROM January 15, 1966 till June 3, 1967, Nigeria had no Ministers. That is a period of over fifteen months. The two military rulers who ruled during that period——Major General Johnson Thomas Umanakwe AguiyiIronsi (1924-1966) and General Yakubu Dan-Yuma Gowon (80) constituted permanent secretaries as members of the Federal Executives Councils.
“As for General Ironsi, the following were appointed—Mr. Ige (Agriculture and Natural Resources), C.O. Lawson (Communications), Alhaji Musa Daggash (Defense), Allison Ayida (Economic Development), S.S. Waniko (Education),T. Eneli (Establishments), Edwin O. Ogbu (External Affairs), Abdul Aziz Atta(Finance), B.N. Okagbue (Health), Phillip Asiodu (Industries), Grey Eronmosele Longe (Information), Alhaji A. Mora (Internal Affairs), M.A. Tokunbo (Labour and Welfare), H.A. Ejeyuitchie (Mines and Power), Alhaji Abdulrahman Howeidy (Special Duties-Internal Affairs), Alhaji Sule Kolo(Trade), H.O. Omenai (Transport), S.O. Williams (Works and Housing), Alhaji Sule Katagum (Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission-Civil Service, A.E. Howson-Wright (Chairman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, A.I. Obiyan(Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority)and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Chief Gabriel Onyiuke.
“There was also the all-powerful Chief Francis Nwokedi, who was Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and of course, Chief Pius Okigbo. Mr. S.O. Wey was in all but name the Secretary to the government.
“As for General Yakubu Gowon we are all aware of his preference for Permanent Secretaries. The Permanent Secretaries were the ones that paved the way for his coming to power on July 29, 1966 during the historic meeting held at Ikeja Cantonment. So for the first ten months of his administration he had no Ministers. He relied heavily on the counsel of Permanent Secretaries and Judges who administered the country.
“They include Sir Adetokunbo Ademola (Chief Justices of the Federation), Alhaji Sule Katagum(the head of the Federal Civil Service Commission),the Solicitor General-Biliaminu Oladiran Kassim. Others are Mr. Phillip Asiodu, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Mr.Eneli, Mr. B.N. Okagbue, Mr. Allison Ayida, Mr. Phillip Asiodu, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Atta, Mr. Buba Ardo who later became Supreme Court Judge, Alhaji Musa Daggash, Prince Festus Adesanoye who later became the Osemawe of Ondo and Mr. S.O. Williams. Some of them were referred to later as “super permanent secretaries.” And Mr. S.O. Wey who later became the Secretary to Government. There was also Mr. Ime Ebong who later became Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Planning.
“It was not until June 3, 1967 that General Gowon brought eminent Nigerians including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Joseph Takar, Mallam Aminu Kano, Mr. Wenike Briggs, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Shettima Mongunu, Chief Okoi Arikpo, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, Chief A.Y. Eke and Chief Edwin Clarke into his cabinet. Chief Obafemi Awolowo left the cabinet in 1971 for personal reasons. He later appointed some Military officers into his cabinet. They include Major General Emmanuel Eyo Ekpo (Agric) and Natural Resources), Brigadier Olusegun Obasanjo (Works and Housing), Brigadier Emmanuel Abisoye (Health), Lt. Col. Ahmadu Alli (Education), Captain OlufemiOlumide (Transport), Brigadier Murtala Muhammed (Communication), Brigadier Henry Adefowope (Labour) Col. Dan Suleiman (Special Duties) and Brigadier Mohammed Shuwa.
“Even then General Gowon did not make them members of the supreme military council yet he allowed the Permanent Secretaries to attend the meetings of the Supreme Military Council as observers. Worse still, Ministers could not pass memo directly to General Gowon. This arrangement created problems between his Ministers and his Permanent Secretaries till he was removed on July 29, 1975.
“Now forty –years after, the same scenario is being played.
“The recent appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Joda as Chairman of transition committee and the submission of his 800-page report to President Muhammadu Buhari is to emphasise that retired and serving civil servants will play key roles in the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari. Even though he is now a turned democrat, the military blood in the President is still alive. I am of the view that the Military trusts the civil servants more than the politicians and the civil servants in turn trust the Military than the politicians. The role to be played by the retired civil servants will become clearer in the months ahead. Let us keep our fingers crossed”.
“I cannot agree more with this intellectual analysis of the challenge at hand. It is a clear and present danger. PMB needs to act swiftly. Very swiftly. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“A self-fulfilling prophecy is an assumption or prediction that, purely as a result of having been made, cause the expected or predicted event to occur and thus confirms its own ‘accuracy.’” (Paul Watzlawick)
Adding Value
Adding Value: Get Connected to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the best things that can happen to any person is getting connected. Not only that, but having the best of connections. Connections come in various ways. There is always a distinct difference in the way you connect with yourself, children, parents, friends, colleagues, mentors, strangers, teachers, and boss. One must know what works with these people to connect with them, otherwise it might be difficult to get your desire, especially when it relates to opportunities.
You cannot underscore the importance of human or personal relationships. Despite getting formal education, good grades, and being the best in what you do, you must make an intentional effort to put yourself out there, and this entails relating with people both formally and informally.
The importance of human connection cannot be overemphasized; it’s just like a man who wants to get close to a lady. You must understand the love language, which can be words affirmation, gifts, acts of services or physical touch. All these entail connecting with the other person in the way they understand. When you use words instead of gifts, the lady might not respond positively; when you use gifts instead of time, you might miss the person, same way if you use words, gifts, physical touch but don’t show little act of service, she might see you as an unattractive being. This is why connection is very important.
Apart from being educated and doing what you need to do to succeed, did you know you need connection to succeed? Yes, you need connection to succeed because you might be the best singer, but if you don’t get an opportunity to sing, nobody might hear your voice. You might be the best writer, but if nobody gives you an opportunity to write, your work might not see the light of the day. We all need an opportunity to showcase our work to get publicity. The big question we need to ask ourselves is how do we connect to people?
Connection works in different ways. Everyone needs to have a connection. Your connection can be God, who you relate with spiritually; it can also be a mentor or benefactor who has the platform or access to the publicity you need. Most people even connect to a “god” who assists them with false wealth or opportunity. Your connection can be from the school you attended, social engagement/networking group you belong to or even strangers you meet on the streets. If you can engage them in fruitful conversation, you are setting up yourself for success
Connection can also be through a referral, recommendation, through marketing efforts, or an established platform. It could also be via your online presence where you share your work (article or videos)
To have the success you want, you need a connection with yourself, others, and your work. For connection to be effective, you must understand how your public, private and secret life works. Your public life is the way you relate with people while in public space, your private life relates with the way you relate with your family and close friends, while your secret life relates with the way you relate with yourself. Only you know this part of you, that’s why self discovery is very important. Let me explain how this works.
CONNECTION WITH YOURSELF
Self Leadership is a skill that needs to be developed if you are to maximize the potential you were given. You cannot connect with yourself if you don’t understand yourself. It is important to state that self-connection is the most fundamental and crucial of all connections because it will allow you to bring out the best in you, which means you’ll be able to tap into a purpose that lights up your life. It may come in the form of inner guidance, intuition etc. This connection is personal and can only be understood by you.
CONNECTION WITH OTHERS
As generally stated, success comes with a team. You need people to succeed in life. Without people in your life, your life might be hollow, especially when you need to get work done and can’t do it alone. While most problems you encounter stem from a connection to people, you wouldn’t want to live without them. It is instructive to note that connecting with the right people is hard and getting them to do things for you is even harder.
CONNECTION WITH YOUR WORK
You can connect with other people with your work. The desire to produce, contribute or create is in each and everyone of us. We all want the opportunity to engage in work that gives us great pleasure while being valued and handsomely rewarded. It is when you do your work perfectly well that your value will be noticed and appreciated.
A critical area of connecting with people is networking. Networking is about establishing, building, and nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the people you meet. Like I always say, we live in a connected and social economy with the invention of the internet and social media where the world is now a global village.
Do you know that networking has gone global? Yes, who you know might open the door for you, but who knows you will give you the seat. This is because you might know former President Obama, but the big question is, does Obama know you? You might know Henry Ukazu due to his global works on youths and Human Capacity Development, but does Henry Ukazu know you?
Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships -professional and personal – it can pay you back dividends throughout the course of your career because networking is a currency.
Networking is essential since it will help you develop and improve your skill set, stay on top of the latest trends in your industry, prospective mentors, partners, and clients, and gain access to the necessary resources that will foster your career development.
In conclusion, take time out today to think about the connections you have in your life and ask yourself, am I plugged into the right connection that will connect me to the success I desire? That should be your food for thought.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
The Flames of Character: Maximize your ‘Self’ for Global Impacts
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with
Everyone,
Loving unconditionally, and
Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your “SELF””. – Tolulope A. Adegoke, Ph.D., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
If you do not think about the future, you may not have a brighter one.
If you cannot take a major step, you cannot have a future.
It is you acting deliberately in line with your goals.
Character is who you are when no one is watching. Charm is a woman’s strength, while strength is a man’s charm
Our job is not to see through one another, but to see one another through.
One of the most difficult thing to give away is kindness, because it is like a baton which usually return in unexpected manners.
When we hurt, there is no sweeter revenge than to forgive.
For every minute of anger, it is said that sixty (60) seconds of happiness is lost.
So, why worry? Chances make our parents, but choices make our friends.
Although, our tongues weigh practically nothing,
But how come so few a people can bridle it.
If you need a position, you must be positioned enough to have a mission.
If you need to fulfil your mission, you must have a clear vision.
Refuel your vision, through meditation for rejuvenation and revitalization.
To arrive at your mission, you must embrace stable or consistent submission.
If you must achieve your vision, then you must suspend the television for a while.
If you desire to be on the television, you must avoid the television as an addiction.
The height of your position is determined by the visions that you are exposed to.
And to have acute breakthroughs, you must actively breakthrough in your thoughts and in your words (and works).
One major thing that must break for you to go through is the ‘SELF’ in you…
The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with Everyone, Loving unconditionally, and Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your ‘SELF’.
Listen and download Spoken word single (MP3), titled: “CHARACTER” By Tolulope A. Adegoke via the link below:
https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/31231966-character-spokenword
OR contact: adegoketolulope1022@gmail.com
Thank you!
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting For Godot (Pt.10)
By Mike Ozekhome
Introduction
Today, we shall continue and conclude our discourse on the above issue. Please, read on.
ETHICS AND DISCIPLINE IN LAW: THE NIGERIAN PERSPECTIVE, A CASE OF WAITING FOR A GODOT?
In Nigeria the basic national ethics and discipline include self reliance, patriotism, loyalty to the nation, honesty, dedication to duty, obedience to authority, respect of elders and seniors in authority, participation in national service, payment of tax, reporting criminals and members of cults to the police, assistance to the poor and the needy, parental care, participation in an election, protection of government property and contribution to national development.
The observance of these ethics and discipline in national life would instill national consciousness on the people. Once a person examines his conduct in line with its effect on the nation, he is bound to participate in the activities that will bring good name and development of the nation.
Discipline is not only historically determined but also part of man’s social nature. Similarly, indiscipline is socially determined and occurs when there is a violation of defined social order. Hence, indiscipline is not a personality trait that is inherent among some group and absent in others. Prevalent social, economic and political conditions of society can breed discipline or indiscipline.
There are various causes of indiscipline and likewise their solutions. As such any control measure taken for un-disciplinary behaviour must be appropriate to the cause in order to be effective.
Primarily, the major causative factor of indiscipline centres on the issue of equity and social justice in relation to resources allocation. If it is positive discipline would be installed, if negative indiscipline would be installed. No other means, such as Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) or IMF prescriptions can instill discipline in society.
It is the non observance of national ethics and discipline in Nigeria that has given rise to fraud (419), political unrest, embezzlement of public fund, corruption, indiscipline, forgery, armed robbery, cultism in higher schools of learning, bribery, religious bigotry and fanaticism, exam malpractice, vandalism, and smuggling.
CONCLUSION
Ethics, morality and discipline have been jettisoned in the conduct of national life for financial gains. Much of the Nigerian problems in terms of development are resultant effect of none observance of ethics and the standard of ethical conduct in national affairs.
A nation is said to be developed when the standard of her discipline and social structures are measured in comparison with others in the developed society.
It is lack of discipline or the non observance of it that characterize Nigeria national life. That’s the reason the Nigeria state has failed to catch up with other developed nations of the world.
Since 1960, when Nigeria started to manage its own affairs, the nation has not been fully developed to match up with other civilized countries of the world.
Indiscipline and corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation. Chinua Achebe in his book pointed out that “knowledgeable observers have estimated that as much as 60% of the nation’s wealth is regularly consumed by corruption.”
In today’s Nigeria, over 60% of the nation wealth is being pocketed by public office holders; this has helped to slow down the developmental growth of Nigeria nation.
In every aspect of national life (social, political, economic, religious and cultural) it is the observance of ethics and discipline that guide the conduct of individuals towards such activities that stimulate national development.
If politicians and business men in Nigeria observe the ethics and discipline of their occupation; rigging, falsification of election results, embezzlement of public fund, fraud, fake product and smuggling that hinder the development of Nigeria would cease to exist.
If Nigeria teachers, religious leaders, civil servants, politicians and traders should imbibe national ethics and discipline and apply it in their daily life, Nigeria will see significant growth in national development.
One of the problems of Nigeria not matching up in development like other western countries is due to lack of ethics and discipline among the people. Once Nigerians start observing these two norms in the conduct of their affairs, every other activity in national life would change to develop the nation.
Nigeria is highly blessed with human and material resources, the utilization, development and consumption of the resources must be conducted with regard to the ethics and discipline of the nation.
It is the avoidance or non observance of the basic national ethics and discipline in the utilization, development and consumption of national resources that bring underdevelopment to Nigeria. Nigeria citizens should learn to observe and apply discipline in the conduct of their activities.
It is only through observance and application of ethics and discipline that Nigeria could develop to an acceptable standard in the global community of nations.
In the paraphrased words of the Nigerian incumbent Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in an event which featured Prof. Marc Le Menestrel, a professor of Decision Sciences; Chairman of Governing Council, Institute of Directors, Chief Chris Okunowo; and Dele Alimi, DG/CEO, Institute of Directors:
“The collapse of many Nigerian financial institutions from the nineties to the more recent occurrences in 2009 is a pointer to the fact that “on the long run, unethical practices are unsustainable.
The development and sustenance of viable enterprises is no longer dependent on the size of the corporation and related factors but sound ethical practices imbibed by all stakeholders
The theme of the conference is a challenge to conquer in our own interest the new frontier in business ethics, ethical leadership and sustainability.
The frequent clashes between conscience and wrongful behavior will eventually create a toxic work environment and destroy corporate objectives and visions.
There is also enough history of how cutting corners and dishonesty ultimately bring down the whole enterprise.
This we have seen in the facts behind the collapse of many Nigerian financial institutions from the nineties to the more recent occurrences in 2009.
Yes, it took a while for the institutions to unravel but the point is made that on the long run, unethical practices are unsustainable.
Besides for quoted companies, the dangers of unethical behavior are much graver.
Local and international investors have greater access to information and more options than ever before, the slightest whiff of scandal or malfeasance can destroy value built up over the years.
The local and, especially the international examples of the collapse of companies thought to be too big to fail and brand names that had even once been associated with integrity and strong business ethics is a strong reminder of just how brittle edifices built on weak business ethics are.
Today, every company’s stakeholders are far more than investors, management, or employees.
They now include customers, clients, trade partners, suppliers, media, the general public, government and now, the environment.”
Chinua Achebe had the following to say about Nigeria in his book titled There Was a Country had the following to say:
“Nigerians are what they are only because their leaders are not what they should be.” pg. 10
“A true patriot will always demand the highest standards of his country and accept nothing but the best for and from his people. He will be outspoken in condemnation of their short-coming without giving way to superiority, despair or cynicism. That is my idea of a patriot.” pg. 16
“Look at our collapsing public utilities, our inefficient and wasteful parastatals and state-owned companies… If you want electricity, you buy your own generator; if you want water, you sink your own bore-hole; if you want to travel, you set up your own airline. One day soon, said a friend of mine, you will have to build your own post office to send your letters!” pg. 20
“I must now touch, however briefly, on the grace undermining of national discipline which the siren mentality of Nigerian leaders fosters. In all civilized countries the siren is used in grave emergencies by fire engines, ambulances and the police in actual pursuit of crime. Nigeria, with its remarkable genius of travesty, has found a way to turn yet another useful invention by serious-minded people elsewhere into a childish and cacophonous instrument for the celebration of status.” pg. 34
“My frank and honest opinion is that anybody who can say that corruption in Nigeria has not yet become alarming is either a fool, a crook or else does not live in this country.” pg. 37
“Knowledgeable observers have estimated that as much as 60 percent of the wealth of its nation is regularly consumed by corruption. I have no doubt that defenders of our system would retort: Mere rumor! Where is the proof? No one can offer ‘satisfactory’ proof for the simple reason that nobody issues a receipt for a bribe or for money stolen from the public till.” pg. 41
However, in the Nigerian legal profession the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners is well instilling extolling ethics and discipline in law, even though some bad eggs may scramble tirelessly to whittle it down. We do hope that a more coercive and corrosive machinery will be set up or the existing one accorded more vent and pep to ensure the applicability of the rules to all and sundry in the legal profession because a situation where the rules become like a cobweb that entangles the small spiders and make the big one go scot-free, ethics and discipline will be moribund. A fearless, daring and undaunted enforceability of the rules is key to having a profession where ethics and discipline reign supreme.
The End
FUN TIMES
“I Amaka don use holy water drink abortion medicine now the baby don turn to twins.. miracle no dey tire Jesus”.- Anonymous.
Thought for the Week
“Divorced from ethics, leadership is reduced to management and politics to mere technique”. (James MacGregor Burns).
