Akinboboye: Nigeria’s Petro-Tourism Poorly Deployed to Service Tourism Sector
Nigeria’s tourism enigma, investor and founder, la Campagne Resort, Chief Wanle Akinboboye, has said the country’s petroleum tourism economy has failed to aid the full blossoming of the emerging tourism logistics and aviation industry.
He described the missing gaps as worrisome and also responsible for the attendant crisis on increase of fares on ground transportation, boating and aviation architecture in the country.
“If we have deployed our reserves and liquidity in oil economy, ensured our refineries are in top shape, fuel capacity for movement of goods and services, and persons, including logistics back up, wouldn’t give stakeholders, investors and consumers of tourism offerings a nightmare as the case witnessed in the country” he stated.
Chief Akinboboye, the biggest tourism resort facilitator in Nigeria and a culture entrepreneur, explained further that the petrol tourism economy is strangulated in strange unexplainable circumstances, thus impacting negatively on the cost of movement of persons, goods and services which if properly addressed, would make destination Nigeria, very attractive, affordable and profitable to investors, visitors, and also a huge impact on the country’s GDP.
He spoke during a curtsey visit by Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (ftan) World Tourism Day celebration committee to intimate him about plans for the event, seek his support and prayers and as request his presence as lead speaker at its open conversation on the way forward for the industry impacted negatively by COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Gani Tarzan Balogun, who led the team and also President, National Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters ( ATBOWATON), disclosed that chief Wanle Akinboboye is an industry icon, who has contributed significantly to shape the sector , hence the visit to carry him along to give new meaning to how the industry can quickly bounce back and contribute meaningfully to rapid growth of the sector and also benefit stakeholders and government at large.
The FTAN event slated for Eko Hotel for the indoor activities and Takwa Bay beach for open conversation and colourful boat regatta and water tourism games, comes up in Lagos on September 27th, which is globally celebrated as World Tourism Day, domesticated by each country to compliment its cultural tourism aspirations.
NANTA President Inaugurates Western Zone Secretariat, Recreation Centre
Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, inaugurated the Western Zone Office and Recreation Centre.
Located within the confines of the National Museum of Unity Aleshinloye Ibadan, the bungalow structured complex, has a restaurant, a bar, toilets and lounge area, with a Conference hall for meetings.
Unveiling the edifice and supported by Nanta veterans, led by nanta’s first female President, Mrs Teresa ( ezeobi) OjO, Nanta President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, praised the initiative and leadership of Otunba Babatunde Adesokan for the secretariat project.
“From Abuja, kano , Portharcourt and lagos, my charge and directive to all our zonal leadership, is to make nanta proud by leaving behind legacies and strategic income generating projects which can sustain the association at zonal levels and am happy with what Otunba Babatunde Adesokan has done here. This secretariat and recreation centre is an inspiration and commendable,” Mrs Akporiaye stated.
Ibadan National Museum curator, Mrs Pamela otuka Oriyomi disclosed that nanta western zone was allowed to have a secretariat and recreation centre within the museum complex, due to collaboration agenda of the National Museum leadership in Abuja which believes nanta is at the forefront to drive cultural tourism traffic and also a major player in the promotion ofNigerian historical narratives.
Mrs Teresa Ojo, who spoke for the veterans, expressed happiness with the determination and robust commitment of nanta members and leadership at all levels on changing the Nigerian tourism landscape, effectively and effortlessly, through the promotion of Nigeria at the last World Travel Market in London, first ever by any association, , and urged the Otunba Adesokan led western zone, to break more Ceilings, liberating the zone from the shackles of poverty.
“We are proud with Adesokan and his executive for this cheering effort. We want you to do more, locate and promote local tourism sites and create tourism jobs and other strings of income for members.” Mrs OjO, further stated.
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of 53 years old founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a painful loss to Nigerian culture and creative sectors.
Runsewe said her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.
“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the ANYIAM OSIGWE FAMILY.
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was also the President, Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, died at a Lagos hospital, aged 53 years old.
Similarly, the DG NCAC, also commiserated with Mrs. Chika Balogun, former DG, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR) who lost her husband recently and who had been interred according to Moslem rites.
“Mrs Balogun is a valued partner and sister and we, at NCAC sends our heartfelt condolences, wishing Chika to stay strong over the loss of her dear husband.” Runsewe stated
Otunba Segun Runsewe also prayed and sent condolences to Mrs Chioma Ezike of Radio Nigeria and Justina Okpanku of Just Tours, both of whom lost their father and mother respectively.
“These are trying times for these our friends and partners and we thank God for the lives of their parents who lived their full age and gave us these brilliant culture journalists who have been making contributions to the growth culture economy.
“NCAC stands with you both at this hour of your parents passage. Please remain strong” Otunba Runsewe prayed.
Breaking: Lagos Wins Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State contingents at the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 has been declared winners of this year’s edition of the weeklong cultural fiesta.
The state, which hosted the event, was proclaimed winner at the end of the event at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan having scored the highest number of points.
Ekiti which won last year came a distant third as Rivers and Bayelsa were joint second.
