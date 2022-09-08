Connect with us

Makinde Emerges PDP’s Governors Forum Chair As Tambuwal Resigns

6 months ago

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has emerged as the new Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Makinde emerged as the new chairman few minutes after the former chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State resigns from the position on Thursday.

The oyo state governor emerged as the new chairman at the ongoing PDP National Executive Council Board meeting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It’s My Turn to Be Senate President, Says Orji Kalu

8 hours ago

March 21, 2023

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has declared his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu, who won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly.

The ruling All Progressives Congress maintained a majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats.

APC senators eyeing the Senate presidency have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.

Aside from Kalu, who has publicly declared interest in the position, Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Sani Musa (Niger); Barau Jibrin (Kano); and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) are also said to be interested in running for the coveted office.

The final candidates for the position will largely be determined by zoning.

However, the APC leadership said it has not zoned the Senate presidency.

Some pundits believe that it is likely that APC might zone the post to the South for power balance, especially after its Muslim-Muslim ticket triggered outrage from some quarters, especially the Christian community.

Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President, being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

He said, “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

Sanwo-Olu Increases Lagos Civil Servant’s Salary by 20%

9 hours ago

March 21, 2023

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has increased the salaries of workers in the State by 20 per cent, barely days after winning re-election for a second term in office.

In a circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the governor reiterated his administration’s determination to improve the welfare and well-being of public servants in Lagos State.

Those affected by the increment are officers in the mainstream public service, local governments and local council development areas, and the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20 percent with effect from January 1, 2023.

“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January 2023 will be paid along with salaries for the month of March 2023, while the arrears for the month of February 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April 2023,” the statement read.

“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the state.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

Police Confirm Killing of APC Campaign DG in Rivers

1 day ago

March 20, 2023

The Director General for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Chisom Lenard, has reportedly been assassinated.

Lenard was reportedly gunned down on Saturday afternoon during the governorship and State House of Assembly election in his LGA.

The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a speedy investigation to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lenard, are brought to book,”  she said.

“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday 18th March 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”

