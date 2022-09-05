FG Uncovers, Seizes More Assets Belonging to Abba Kyari, Files 24 Charges

Connect with us

The Federal Government has uncovered 14 assets, including shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmland belonging to a former commander, Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Kyari was said to have failed to disclose his ownership of the properties in different locations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

Over N207m and Є17,598 were also discovered in his various accounts in GTB, UBA and Sterling Bank.

In the fresh 24-count charges filed against Kyari by the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, J. Sunday, dated August 30, 2022, the Attorney-General of the Federation stated that the suspended DCP allegedly disguised his ownership of some of the properties.

The case filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/22 had as co-defendants, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, who are believed to be the beleaguered policeman’s siblings.

Also, the Federal Government filed separate 24-count charges against Kyari’s former deputy, Sunday Ubua, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is under suspension.

An affidavit in support of the charge deposed to by a litigation officer with the Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Stephen Kashawa, explained that Kyari, who is facing trial for dealing in cocaine, was subjected to general and financial investigation when he was transferred by the police to the NDLEA headquarters on February 14, 2022 for investigation.

He added that the financial investigation which extended to his properties led to the filing of charges for non-disclosure and conversion of large sums of money.

The deponent further said the case was ready for trial and that all the witnesses were available to proceed to trial.

The Federal Government said Kyari knowingly failed to make full disclosure of his asset at plot no 1927 Blue Fountain Estate, Karsana, Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 35(3)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor also alleged that the embattled DCP did not declare his ownership of an estate at Linda Chaulker Road, Asokoro Extension; plot no. 5 titled BO/4546; plot no. 9 titled BO/1037; plot no. 10 titled CER/4319 and plot no 33 titled BO/4319, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Furthermore, the AGF said the suspended DCP, who is facing prosecution for illegal cocaine dealing alongside six others, failed to reveal his ownership of a shopping mall titled, NE/1229 and a polo playground with plot no. 270, both located in Maiduguri.

The charges also said the former IRT commander did not make full disclosure of his ownership of farmland along Abuja-Kaduna road and a plaza under construction in Guzape, Abuja.

Count 11 read, ‘’That you, DCP Abba Kyari, male, adult and you Mohammed Kyari, male, adult, on or about February 14, 2022, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in order to disguise the true ownership of the property situate at plot no. 33, Bama Road, GRA Extension, Maiduguri, Borno State, covered by certificate no. BO/4319 issued by Borno State Government by deposing to a false affidavit at the Federal High Court in suit no. FHC/NG/Cs/9/2022 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, (as amended).’’

In an attempt to disguise the ownership of a plot of land covered by Certificate of Occupancy no: 000271 issued by Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Borno State, Kyari was alleged to have also deposed to an affidavit at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri in suit number, FHC/NG/CS/9/2022, contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The AGF equally accused Kyari of deposing to an affidavit to hide his ownership of plot no 9, BOTP/63 covered by the grant of right of occupancy no. BO/1087; a shopping mall at number 4, Aliyu Close along Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, covered by Certificate of Occupancy no. NE/1229.

The charges revealed that the DCP knowingly converted N28.4 million in his GTB account number 0121075250; N65.2m in his GTB account number 0138360064; N95 million in UBA account number 1002250112 and N16.9 million in Sterling Bank account number 0072451994.

The first defendant was similarly accused of failing to declare in the NDLEA assets declaration form the sum of Є17,598 in two GTB accounts, being proceeds of unlawful activities; N2.9 million in UBA; N366, 258.77 and N88.000 in Sterling Bank.

In the charges against Ubua with number FHC/ABJ/407/22, the government revealed that he did not disclose a N100 million life insurance policy with First Bank of Nigeria Insurance Limited, including several millions stashed in different bank accounts.

The defendant was said to have converted N118.6 million using First bank account 3018154763 and $30,516.36 using Polaris Bank account 2630046721.

The ACP was accused of converting between January and March, 2022, the sum of N40.8 million in his Polaris Bank account number 1060047951, being proceeds of unlawful activities.

The government said Ubua acquired a block of lock-up shops at Utako bus terminal, Abuja for N16.8 million and also converted N33 million and N227.5 million using First bank account number 2005502596. The defendant was further accused of converting N40.8 million and another N33.7 million.

Count one read, “That You, Sunday Ubua, male, adult, on or about the 14th day of February, 2022, at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency headquarters, Port Harcourt Crescent, off Gombiya Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, knowingly failed to make full disclosure of your assets in the NDLEA assets declaration firm by not disclosing your N100 million life insurance policy with First Bank of Nigeria Insurance Limited contrary to and punishable under section 35(3)(a) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.’’

The NDLEA had earlier marked six residential houses and one plaza in Maiduguri belonging to the embattled former IRT commander.

The two-storey shopping plaza, Assurance Plaza, located along the Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri, has about 100 stores.

Six other residential houses within the Maiduguri New Government Residential Area allegedly belonging to Kyari were also marked by the NDLEA, 48 hours after a suspected drug dealer linked to the N3 billion worth of tramadol intercepted by the then Kyari-led IRT team was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA in Lagos.

The Punch

