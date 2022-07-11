Featured
Kaduna Train Terrorists Demand N100m Each to Release 43 Abducted Hostages
Terrorists are demanding a N100m ransom for each of the 43 abducted Kaduna train passengers, who are still in their custody, The PUNCH has learnt.
The demand was communicated to the families of the hostages last week.
This is coming five days after the alleged masterminds of the abduction were freed from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, by scores of armed men on Tuesday.
The Islamic State West Africa Province claimed responsibility for the attack in a viral video 24 hours later.
During the attack, over 300 Boko Haram fighters, convicted criminals and other inmates were released by the terrorists who overwhelmed the security operatives guarding the facility.
The Federal Government on Thursday uploaded to the Interpol database the data of 64 Boko Haram commanders who escaped from custody during the attack.
The PUNCH had reported that the terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, killing eight and kidnapping no fewer than 61 passengers.
As part of their demands, they requested the release of 15 terrorist commanders, their children detained by the military and an undisclosed amount of cash.
On June 12, the terrorists released 11 hostages after 75 days in captivity, while another seven regained their freedom on Saturday.
The victims were reportedly released through the assistance of the Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald newspaper, Mallam Tukur Mamu, who has been negotiating with the militants.
Giving an update on the situation on Sunday, a family member of the abducted victims, who didn’t want his name in print, told one of our correspondents that the terrorists were asking each family to cough up N100m ransom for the release of their loved ones.
The source said the seven victims that were released on Saturday paid an undisclosed amount.
He said, “It is money that is still delaying the release of the others. The terrorists are demanding ransom now. We heard the last set paid money. They (terrorists) have reached out to us as regards the payment of ransom.
“The situation now is that if you have your money, your loved ones would be freed. They have pegged the ransom at N100m. It is just unfortunate.”
Another family member said they were told that the terrorists were no longer interested in negotiating with the Federal Government, saying that N100m was required to free those in captivity.
He said they were still pleading with the terrorists to reduce the ransom as some of them could not afford the huge amount.
He noted, “My loved one has not been released, those that were released paid N100m. I don’t have that kind of money. The kidnappers got in touch with us. They said they were no longer negotiating with the Federal Government. Getting N100m is the dilemma many of us don’t have.”
Meanwhile, the seven persons released by the terrorists have reunited with their families on Saturday evening.
They include Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Sadiq Abdullahi, Muhammad Paki, Aliyu Usman as well as a Pakistani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal.
A victim, Sadique, who is the son of former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, broke down in tears while thanking God for regaining his freedom.
“The soldiers were considerate enough to hand us over to Tukur Mamu, the lead negotiator after we insisted that we will not go with them. The most difficult job has been done by him. Alhamdulillah(Praise be to God).
“We were all taken to his office and even before then, he has contacted all our family members to come and pick us up. I can confirm to you that this man did this thing alone because even our family members were taken by surprise. They least expected the rescue soon, more so, that today (Saturday) is Sallah day,” Sadiq added.
He urged the Federal Government to hasten efforts to ensure that the remaining 43 passengers were released as soon as possible “because of their deteriorating health condition.”
When asked if the terrorists were demanding N100m, the negotiator, Manu, told The PUNCH that the government was in a better position to answer that(question) as all the terrorists wanted as their demands had to be forwarded to the government.
Mamu said, “I sent the list to the government but honestly, there was nothing that was done. It was as a result of that that they (terrorists) threatened this attack (on Kuje prison) and eventually they succeeded in rescuing dozens of them(terrorists) instead of only 10.
“I think the government should explain that because it has been communicated to the government.”
Mamu commended the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni over what he described as his “behind the scene role” in the release of the seven hostages.
He said, “Sincerely, I have so much respect for Governor Buni. From the information I have, there is no single Yobe citizen left in that forest but that governor demonstrated an uncommon concern on this issue.
“He has been in touch with me throughout, monitoring development and even reaching out to those concerned whenever there is a need to do so.
“He gave lots of support. This is a governor from the North-East far from the North-West where we have this crisis. He told me not to publicise his efforts but I had to.”
The Spokesman, Department of State Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, declined comment on the terrorists’ demand when contacted on the phone.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, simply said he was not aware of the negotiations with the kidnappers.
The leader of the victims’ families, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh, told one of our correspondents that after the release of the seven hostages on Saturday, 43 more hostages were still in the terrorists’ den.
But a security consultant, Mr Chidi Omeje, said the nation is in a messy situation, noting that the ransom would further empower the terrorists to further their criminal enterprise.
Another analyst, Jackson Ojo queried what he described as the government’s lackadaisical attitude to security issues, wondering why the security agencies cannot track down the hoodlums who are in constant communication with Mamu.
“It is unfortunate that we are in a country where miscreants called terrorists to dictate to our government. The maximum number of these terrorists cannot be more than a hundred thousand; so why will this little number dictate to a government that governs over 200 million people?” he asked.
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
International flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday morning were grounded as workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc embarked on strike.
According to NAHCO, the strike is due to salary increment.
An affected passenger and aviation expert, Alex Nuba, said that NAHCO staff in the early hours of Monday walked out of the international airport, saying they were on strike and would not handle any passenger.
“Even the Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” Nwuba said.
He said passengers are frustrated as they have been kept outside to avoid a crisis and no information, announcements or emails was sent to passengers.
NAHCO handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Air.
Travellers say if the situation is not addressed, more flights would be grounded.
PDP LG Chairman Slumps, Dies During Campaign in Enugu
The Enugu State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was thrown into mourning as the acting chairman of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, SKB Ogbuagu, slumped and died during a campaign on Thursday.
Ogbuagu collapsed during a town hall meeting of the governorship candidate of the party held at the Ezeagu Local Government Area headquarters.
According to sources, the town hall meeting had ended and everyone was moving to reception venue when he had a crisis.
The acting chairman, who was said to be an asthma patient, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost.
The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday evening, however, the party had yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.
Obasanjo Defends Choice of Obi As Preferred Candidate
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian” would vote for a candidate with bad character.
Obasanjo spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, while featuring in an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”
While defending his choice of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the former president said Obi was his preferred candidate for the presidency.
The former president, in his New Year message to Nigerians, entitled “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” expressed his support for Obi.
While reacting to a statement that he endorsed Obi, Obasanjo insisted that he did not use the word “endorse,” but he only gave his opinion on the candidates.
Obasanjo said, “Whether the letter is open or not, what I believe is that I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I do not put it where it should be.
“The word I used is that one particular candidate has an edge. Taking everything together, I take the character, track record, vision, and what you see in this man as a child of God.
“I said they all claimed to be my mentees, and of course, I won’t deny that, but if you are my mentee, they must also admit that I know them a little bit, and if I then know them a little bit, I must be right to say…
“I have done this before. I said President Buhari does not understand the economy, and that is true, and you have seen it. I wasn’t running him down; that is what he is, and he will admit that.
“I said his (Buhari’s) understanding of foreign affairs is also very limited because, when he was military head of state, he said his frontline does not go beyond the borders of Nigeria; that is a pity.
“But what then do you have? I wrote a letter that was almost six and a half pages long and then only had one sentence – ‘why should you, as a Nigerian, vote for someone whose character, reputation, and life you would not want for your children?’”
He continued, “You are either wicked, unpatriotic, or a truly awful citizen of this country, and if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you?
“For the last three days, I have had about 35 youths who I have been talking to, and they have all told me that education, security, and corruption are what they are concerned about; the question is, who then can do it?”
Obasanjo, in his response on whether or not multiparty systems have been the bane of development in Nigeria, blamed leadership and not the multiparty system for the underdevelopment of the country.
