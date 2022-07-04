Business
Past Winners of Dangote Cement Promo Commend Management for Transforming Lives
Past winners of the Dangote Cement consumer promo have commended the company’s Management for the positive economic and social impact of the promo on their livelihoods and wellbeing.
Some of the winners, who spoke on the impact of the cars and millions of Naira won during the previous seasons, described the promo as a big relief and a crucial palliative that lessened the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which had then shut down the whole world.
More than 450 consumers had emerged either as instant millionaires or owners of brand new car prizes, while others won hundreds of tricycles among other attractive prizes during the Season 1 and Season 2 of the consumer promo.
The star winners across Nigeria who were presented with brand new saloon cars or one million naira as prizes, commended the cement manufacturing giant and its Chairman, Aliko Dangote for transforming their lives for the better.
Some of the excited winners, who were contacted by telephone, recalled how they initially thought it was a dream until they were later presented with their various prizes in the full glare of the public. They said their winnings had enriched their lives and livelihoods, and hailed the sincerity of Dangote Cement in handing over the cars to them.
A winner, Mr. Clement James of Marble Construction, Kaduna State who won a brand new car during the last Dangote Cement promo said the prize has enhanced the profitability of his business.
According to him, the car has assisted his company in marketing Dangote Cement products within and outside Kaduna. “We have been using the car to meet clients and customers’ needs in and around the state. This has further increased our customer base and boosted our profitability,” he stated.
James pointed out that the car gift has showcased Dangote’s interest in human empowerment. “The truth is that the car gift has made people to understand that Dangote is not only interested in making profits, but also highly interested in impacting lives of both customers and consumers of its products.
“Before now, we only hear of how much Dangote contributes to empowerment and we had not experienced it personally. With the Dangote Cement promo, we were able to feel the impact directly. It now boosts the confidence of consumers on the company’s products,” he added.
Another past winner, Emmanuel Boye, Managing Director of Awuley Investment Limited, Abuja said the branded car prize his company won has become a source of advertisement for Dangote Cement and its products as people are now becoming more aware of these quality products.
“The prize has increased customers’ behavior in a positive way. The truth is that many people in our locality now have more confidence in us that we are selling high quality cement products. The branded car has made customers to believe that we are not selling counterfeit re-bagged products because they have seen something to confirm that we are getting the product directly from the company’s factory. So, our sales volume has greatly improved in the past two years,” Boye added.
Apart from the car prizes, some other consumers especially those who won star prizes of a million naira each during the promo said they used the cash to expand their businesses.
Mr. Nsikan Emmanuel from Calabar, Cross River State who was one of the one million Naira prize winners said, “The Dangote Cement sales promotion was a nice technique that attracted consumers to purchase more of Dangote Cement, and they have thus continued to patronise the product. Dangote is the top cement company in Nigeria that produces quality cement at affordable price.”
Another winner, Yahaya Isah Abdullahi from Kano State, said he used his million naira cash prize to expand his business. According to him, he now buys more bags of cement for sale rather than depend on credit grants from distributors. Abdullahi said he has more capital to run his business, all thanks to Dangote Cement and its promo.
For Mr. Edet Udeme of Delta State who also won one million naira, he said he used part of the money to expand his business and another part to purchase a motorcycle for customer contact and product distribution.
He said the motorcycle has enhanced his mobility and enabled him to reach out to more consumers of Dangote Cement products. “I want to thank Dangote Cement for impacting the lives of consumers through the cement promo. It will be good to see more of such promos in the future,” he said.
Speaking on the promos, Group Chief, Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Ltd, Mr. Anthony Chiejina explained that the company’s decision to launch the promos for the consumer aligns with its vision and mission to enhance the lives of the people by helping to provide their basic needs. “This strategy is in tandem with the quality of our exceptional products, in line with our brand promise”, he said.
According to Chiejina, “The timing of the promo, two years ago, was very strategic, as the world was feeling the pains of the COVID-19 pandemic and the management thought it was good to come to the aid of its loyal customers by rewarding them via the promo.
“When Dangote Cement came out with Bag of Goodies Season 2 themed Spell Dangote and Win a Million Naira promo in 2020, it had one thing in mind, which is to give back to the consumers of the product and impact as many lives as possible.
“Two years after the promo, the company can confidently attest to the fact that it has been able to contribute positively to the lives, wellbeing and businesses of its consumers. The mega promo, which produced hundreds of winners across the country, assisted in mitigating the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers and dealers of Dangote Cement,” Chiejina added.
Business
Fuel Subsidy is Organised Crime, Says Peter Obi, Promises to End Practice
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to phasing out fuel subsidy completely if elected during next month’s election.
He said removing fuel subsidy had been on his priority list, and he would end the menace, which he described as “organised crime”, immediately after he assumes office.
Obi, who gave the assurance on Sunday at the People’s Town Hall 2023 organised by Channels Television, said he would cut off fuel subsidy beneficiaries and put to rest the issue permanently.
“I can assure you, it (subsidy) will go immediately. Subsidy, I’ve said it before, is an organised crime and I will not allow it to stay a day longer.
“What they’re telling you is not what it is. Half of what is being mentioned is not subsidy. First is that we consume the quantity that is not supposed to be consumed here. We are the same population with Pakistan. They consume below 50 per cent of what we consume.
“So, the first half, I will remove it and give those people who are drinking it water, because that’s what they’re supposed to drink, so we can save the money.”
Business
Disclose Owners of Oil Wells Within Seven Days, FG Tells Operators
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on Thursday, issued a seven-day ultimatum for all lease and licence holders operating in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, to disclose the real owners of their companies.
In the directive signed by its Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, the commission demanded that the information to be disclosed must include the identity (ies) of the beneficial owner(s), the level of ownership, and details of how control is exerted.
He stressed that the full list of real owners of their companies is submitted to the commission.
The new directive released by NUPRC was tagged, “Notification No. 1 to All Licence and Lease Holders in Nigeria on the Requirement for Submission of Beneficial Ownership Information.”
The move came on the heels of the recent release of a beneficiary ownership register by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, and the Corporate Affairs Commission.
Komolafe had also recently hailed NEITI’s efforts in the promotion of an open and accountable system in the management of extractive resources, explaining that NUPRC and NEITI shared a common vision of transparency in Nigeria’s energy sector.
According to Komolafe, the NUPRC is fully committed to working with NEITI to deepen Nigeria’s implementation of contract transparency and beneficial ownership disclosures in the country.
Komolafe stated, “At the NUPRC, we are implementing the beneficial ownership reporting system, as it is a statutory requirement, which demands full disclosure of beneficial ownership information.
“The commission is engaging the oil and companies to ensure their mandatory compliance.”
In the latest notice, NUPRC stated that those expected to comply with the directive, are persons with significant control of at least five per cent shares and directly or indirectly holding the same percentage of voting rights, among others, adding that the significant persons were those otherwise having the right to exercise or actually exercise significant influence or control over a relevant person; or having the right to exercise, or actually exercising significant influence or control over the activities of a trust or firm, whether or not it is a legal entity.
NUPRC said, “The commission hereby requires all entities that apply for or hold a participating interest in an exploration or production oil and gas licence, lease or contract to provide information of their owners, including the identity(ies) of their beneficial owner(s), the level of ownership and details about how that ownership or control is exerted.
“Accordingly, all relevant persons are hereby required to provide the information of persons with significant control over them: A person with significant control means any person directly or indirectly holding at least five per cent of the shares or interest in a relevant person.
“Or a (person) directly or indirectly holding at least 5 per cent of the voting rights in a relevant person; and directly or indirectly holding the right to appoint or remove a majority of the directors or partners in a relevant person.”
Affected persons were to use the beneficial ownership declaration form included in the notification.
The Punch
Business
Tony Elumelu Foundation, US Dept of State, USAID Partner For African Trade
The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.
This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.
The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.
The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.
This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.
It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
