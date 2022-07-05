Business
Dangote Cement Set to Reward Customers with N1bn in New Promo
Consumers of Dangote Cement Plc, a leading cement brand in Nigeria, stand the chance of winning over N1 billion cash prizes in the Dangote Bag of Goodies Season 3 promo, tagged ‘Spell Dangote and become a multi-millionaire.’
The promo, which was launched in Lagos yesterday in the presence of regulators from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, is expected to offer life-changing prizes, which will have immense economic values to the loyal consumers.
According to the company, Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, which runs from July 5 to October 31, 2022, promises to be a blast as there are over 32.3 million mouth-watering prizes to be won, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of airtime gifts of major networks in Nigeria.
Interestingly, every single bag of Dangote Cement to be produced daily through the promo period will contain scratch cards for various gifts to be won by consumers.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos stated that the Bag of Goodies Promo series is designed to continuously reward loyal Consumers who have stayed faithful and remained the backbone in the cement business. He said these consumers have contributed in no small measure to make Dangote range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.
Puchercos explained: “We are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic values as they can be used to kick-start small scale businesses. These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which adversely affected their sources of livelihood.”
Giving details about the promo, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni, described the promo as a huge investment aimed at rewarding new and existing consumers, “especially in these trying times of our nationhood with the much needed financial and material palliatives.”
She said the promo is also targeted at stimulating the economy that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and global energy crisis to move towards much needed recovery especially in the construction/real estate industry sector.
She explained: “To emerge as one of the lucky winners, all you need to do is to pick out the scratch card inserted in the bag; scratch the panel at the back of the card to reveal what you have won; go to any of the over 200 redemption centers to collect an instant prize. Collect cards, spell D-A-N-G-O-T-E and win a star prize of N1 million instantly. Additionally, if you find an eagle in one of the letters, you will automatically win N5 million.”
Sanni said N125 million worth of prizes are expected to be won monthly, among which there will be 25 multi-millionaires. “The good thing about this promo is that a consumer stands the chance of winning the N1 million repeatedly. There is no limit to the number of times you are expected to win. All you should do is to continue to buy Dangote Cement.”
Validating the promo, Head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mrs. Susie Onwuka commended Dangote Cement for giving back to consumers through the Bag of Goodies promo.
“Dangote has always fulfilled its promises to the consumers of its product. Our duty at the agency is to protect the right of the consumers. Dangote Cement has lived up to expectations,” she said.
Director, Inventory and operations, National Lottery Regulation Commission, Mr. Obi Iregbu said Dangote Cement Promo has always been massive and impressive. “This Season 3 promo is bigger than Season 1 and 2 past promos. I want Dangote to continue to add value to the lives of the consumers of its product. In so doing, the company is also helping to boost economic activities in Nigeria,” he said.
The Group Managing Director, Mr. Puchercos further stated that: “Testimonies abound from the previous winners in Bag of Goodies Season 2 Promo. Onwemere Anselm, a winner from Ihiala, Anambra State invested his million-naira prize money in starting a new business. Today he has opened three shops in different locations. Opara Augustine from Imo State invested the prize money in his block-moulding business. He is buying more bags of cement which translates into more blocks and better sales. Edet Udeme from Delta State acquired a motorcycle to increase mobility in reaching more cement customers. Yahaya Isah Abdullahi from Kano State expanded his business, as he buys more bags of cement for sale rather than depending on credit grants from distributors. He has more capital to run his businesses.”
Puchercos said the company has a wide range of gifts and rewards for consumers of the Dangote Cement brand in this new promo. “We are expecting over 500 consumers to emerge as millionaires in the promo, and we have made the process of winning as easy as possible,” he added.
He noted that the promo is open to all consumers of Dangote Cement products, while redemption of the gift items will be at the company’s depots, regional offices, and at specially selected wholesale outlets in areas that are distant from the company’s depots and offices.
Fuel Subsidy is Organised Crime, Says Peter Obi, Promises to End Practice
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to phasing out fuel subsidy completely if elected during next month’s election.
He said removing fuel subsidy had been on his priority list, and he would end the menace, which he described as “organised crime”, immediately after he assumes office.
Obi, who gave the assurance on Sunday at the People’s Town Hall 2023 organised by Channels Television, said he would cut off fuel subsidy beneficiaries and put to rest the issue permanently.
“I can assure you, it (subsidy) will go immediately. Subsidy, I’ve said it before, is an organised crime and I will not allow it to stay a day longer.
“What they’re telling you is not what it is. Half of what is being mentioned is not subsidy. First is that we consume the quantity that is not supposed to be consumed here. We are the same population with Pakistan. They consume below 50 per cent of what we consume.
“So, the first half, I will remove it and give those people who are drinking it water, because that’s what they’re supposed to drink, so we can save the money.”
Disclose Owners of Oil Wells Within Seven Days, FG Tells Operators
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on Thursday, issued a seven-day ultimatum for all lease and licence holders operating in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, to disclose the real owners of their companies.
In the directive signed by its Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, the commission demanded that the information to be disclosed must include the identity (ies) of the beneficial owner(s), the level of ownership, and details of how control is exerted.
He stressed that the full list of real owners of their companies is submitted to the commission.
The new directive released by NUPRC was tagged, “Notification No. 1 to All Licence and Lease Holders in Nigeria on the Requirement for Submission of Beneficial Ownership Information.”
The move came on the heels of the recent release of a beneficiary ownership register by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, and the Corporate Affairs Commission.
Komolafe had also recently hailed NEITI’s efforts in the promotion of an open and accountable system in the management of extractive resources, explaining that NUPRC and NEITI shared a common vision of transparency in Nigeria’s energy sector.
According to Komolafe, the NUPRC is fully committed to working with NEITI to deepen Nigeria’s implementation of contract transparency and beneficial ownership disclosures in the country.
Komolafe stated, “At the NUPRC, we are implementing the beneficial ownership reporting system, as it is a statutory requirement, which demands full disclosure of beneficial ownership information.
“The commission is engaging the oil and companies to ensure their mandatory compliance.”
In the latest notice, NUPRC stated that those expected to comply with the directive, are persons with significant control of at least five per cent shares and directly or indirectly holding the same percentage of voting rights, among others, adding that the significant persons were those otherwise having the right to exercise or actually exercise significant influence or control over a relevant person; or having the right to exercise, or actually exercising significant influence or control over the activities of a trust or firm, whether or not it is a legal entity.
NUPRC said, “The commission hereby requires all entities that apply for or hold a participating interest in an exploration or production oil and gas licence, lease or contract to provide information of their owners, including the identity(ies) of their beneficial owner(s), the level of ownership and details about how that ownership or control is exerted.
“Accordingly, all relevant persons are hereby required to provide the information of persons with significant control over them: A person with significant control means any person directly or indirectly holding at least five per cent of the shares or interest in a relevant person.
“Or a (person) directly or indirectly holding at least 5 per cent of the voting rights in a relevant person; and directly or indirectly holding the right to appoint or remove a majority of the directors or partners in a relevant person.”
Affected persons were to use the beneficial ownership declaration form included in the notification.
Tony Elumelu Foundation, US Dept of State, USAID Partner For African Trade
The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.
This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.
The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.
The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.
This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.
It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
