Northerners Won’t Vote Any Candidate of Southeast Origin Now – Kwankwaso
A former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that the electorate in the North won’t vote for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, should the latter be the candidate of the proposed NNPP-LP alliance for the 2023 general elections.
Kwankwaso also disclosed that the alleged closeness of Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, is frustrating the negotiations of the NNPP and the LP alliance.
Kwankwaso made this known on Sunday while featuring on Sunday Politics, a current affairs programme on Channels Television.
When asked if the former Minister of Defence had agreed with Obi on joining forces to defeat the two dominant parties – opposition PDP and ruling All Progressives Congress, he said the NNPP is discussing with “so many people, individuals, groups and parties,” believing that at the end of the day, it would win elections at all levels.
While Kwankwaso noted that he had yet to meet with Obi for negotiations, a committee set up to negotiate the alliance had met with the ex-Anambra governor and “I believe that it is highly likely that we are going to meet and discuss the issue of coming together as a family.”
On the likelihood of the alliance to happen, the NNPP candidate said, “Yes, I believe that it will happen but we believe also that there are some challenges that we are having especially from the side of the Labour Party itself, because there are so many influences – some on their side, negative and even the positive side. We have a situation today where there are some people who are in other parties, who are also influencing the decision of that party (LP). I believe it is not good for the party.
When asked if he was willing to be Obi’s running mate, Kwankwaso stated, “What I’m telling you is that if anybody from the South-East now, under this circumstance, becomes the presidential candidate of our party or any other party, the implications is that because of the activities and other issues that are really on the ground, northern voters will certainly go for their northern candidate and another party. So, the thinking is not whether I like it or I don’t, the fact remains that everybody will lose. He will lose and I will lose.”
Meanwhile, the National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, in an interview with The PUNCH, said, “The truth of the matter is that it is in his (Kwankwaso’s) own interest for him to take the Vice Presidency. Peter Obi is the man of the moment, he has the credentials and he is the most popular as we speak and not Kwankwaso.
“When you look at fairness and equity, it doesn’t favour Kwankwaso, the mood of the country as it stands does not favour Kwankwaso. The late President Musa Yar’adua was from the North West, the current President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is from the North West, Nigerians will not accept another person from the North West.
“These are factors that come to play and I don’t think we should be arrogant about it.”
The Punch
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in the United Kingdom.
Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser, confirmed his arrival on Friday.
Ibe said Abubakar returned on Thursday night.
Atiku travelled to London where he met with officials of the UK government.
The former Vice President attended the meeting alongside former senate president, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, among others.
The campaign council had earlier announced that Atiku was in the UK at the invitation of the British government. as a leading candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Notice to Airmen
According to the NOTAMs, the impact on flights is likely to be global.
Also, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an outage related to NOTAMs, which are essential notices & directives for flight crew, all personnel concerned with flight operations, ATC etc, is the issue
The FAA noted that there is no estimated time of restoration and that flights will be unable to resume until resolved.
With the development, the US FAA has ordered all airlines to suspend domestic flight departures until 9am ET.
The body noted that the suspension was to “Allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” — no word yet on any similar blanket suspensions on international flights waiting to depart to US from abroad.
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
