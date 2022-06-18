Adding Value
Adding Value: What You Seek is Within by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
A man who finds no satisfaction in himself will seek for it in vain elsewhere – François de La Rochefoucauld
Human beings, by nature, are insatiable. This is because they always hunger for more money, opportunities, love, respect, sex, recognition among others. It is instructive to note that a wealthy mind is considered poor as a result of greed while a poor man is considered rich because of his contentment.
As progressive minds, we must know that whatever we seek in life is within us, if we pay close attention. For instance, we have our hands to eat yet we invented cutleries; we have our legs to move around and travel yet we invented cars, bicycles, machines, ships, trains, planes and other forms of transportation. In the same vein, we invented eye glasses when we have eyes as well as invented cooking stoves when we have firewood. The list is literally endless. You can now see we have everything we need in our body?
One pertinent fact available is knowing that nobody will give you anything on a platter of gold. If you need success, you have to work for it; if you need love and happiness, you must find it internally; if you seek opportunities, you must create it by networking, meeting the right people and showing competence.
In the journey of life, you must take the risk by making a move, or live to rue over lost opportunities. If you need something, you must take proactive steps to get it. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, Dele Momodu, Rosa Park, Martin Luther King Jnr, Henry Ukazu, and numerous great men and women that ever existed had a vision, and dreamt of a future they would love to see. Not only that, they made a move by looking inside of themselves and identified their strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes. They knew what worked for them and what worked against them. They didn’t plan to be like somebody else. These made them unique.
We share the same genes with these great people as human beings. You can surpass them however, by listening to your inner instincts. When you hear things in your spirit, write them down because that might be a vision that is related to you. If the creator of the universe wants somebody else to hear it, it will be revealed to that person. Moral: Taking action is a distinguishing trait that makes celebrities and legends stand out.
For you to stand out as an exceptional being, you must know yourself. According to Aristotle, “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom, and according to Robin Sharma, “the DNA of self-enlightenment is self-knowledge. Benjamin Franklin, on his own part, succinctly put it that “There are three things incredibly hard: steel, a diamond, and knowing one’s self,” When you know yourself, you won’t be deterred by the noise around you. You will be focused on working on yourself and your vision. Self awareness is truly lacking in our society, and because many people don’t know themselves, they tend to work in organizations they don’t like. When you know yourself, your energy will be different. That’s why it’s always good to maintain focus. When you interfere in other people’s focus, you will lose own focus, but when you focus on your on what is uniquely yours, other people will begin to borrow a leaf from you.
To tap into the power of within, you will need to focus on your internal being, for you can never find it outside of yourself. To do this, you must speak perfection; your eyes must see perfection; your ears must hear perfection; your mind must agree with your inner feeling. Perfection.
I will summarize with the words of a philosopher, who reasoned that the power of within can be activated by what you focus on. According to him:
If you’re looking for love, look within yourself and you will find it.
If you’re looking for joy, sit quietly and move your attention to the back of your heart, and you will feel it.
If you’re looking for inner peace, choose to let go of the thoughts and emotions that usually trigger your pain and fear, instead of clinging, and you will be it.
If you’re looking for happiness, look at everything around you through the lens of gratitude and unconditional love.
If you’re looking for success, connect to all the progress that your soul has made, all the lessons that you’ve learned, and all the gifts that you’ve received throughout.
If you’re looking for appreciation, appreciate yourself and all your efforts more, and you will no longer feel the need for it.
If you’re looking for better health, listen to your body, love every part of you, and nurture yourself as you would like to be nurtured by others.
If you’re looking for connection, close your eyes, tune into your breath, and send love to yourself and all beings, especially in times of challenge and triggering.
If you’re looking for trust, trust yourself to always know deep inside what is in your highest and best good.
If you’re looking for wisdom and discernment, listen and look attentively without the bias of attachment and aversion.
If you’re looking for more, be more present and you’ll experience the vastness and richness of your experience.
If you’re looking for presence, ground yourself in your body and you will feel it.
If you’re looking for fulfillment, come into alignment with who you truly are.
If you’re looking for alignment, get in touch with your feelings and find out who you truly are.
If you’re looking for equanimity, place your consciousness at the seat of your soul and stay there.
If you’re looking for God alignment, ask for guidance and intend to hear and receive it.
If you’re looking for intentionality, do the things that matter to you most.
If you’re looking for your true self, let go of your ego and you will find it.
Whatever you’re looking for, both internally and externally, it’s already there, within you. You are a microcosm to the macrocosm of the Universe. Everything within you is a representation of the outer world. If you go within – beyond the layers of ego – you will always find whatever you’re looking for.
Tune into yourself, observe your thoughts, feelings, and emotions with detachment, and focus your attention, time and energy where you want things to grow. That is the real and only secret of manifestation.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Adding Value: Keep Working on Yourself by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
“Your next level requires transformation” – Germany Kent
I believe it will be in order if I say compliments of the season. The year is gradually coming to an end, and it is imperatively important we take time to examine how we fared in 2022. Though we have less than two weeks to wrap up the year, I strongly believe we can still make great impacts in our personal and professional lives.
While some businesses are winding up, some businesses are still sending proposals, working on already existing proposals, and exploring opportunities. Regardless of the setbacks, challenges and rejections you may have after investing time and money in a project, it’s instructive to note that, in the journey of life, you must not give up hope until you give up the ghost. If you feel like giving up hope, imagine a soccer match or basketball competition. Any team can spring up surprises until the final whistle is blown. What is the interesting thing about this analysis? In life you must work on yourself if you desire to see any progress.
Working on yourself means different things to different people. As a health expert, it can be eating healthy and staying hydrated. It also requires quitting bad habits such as smoking and/or drinking. As a student, it requires you going the extra mile by reading, researching, sleeping late and waking up a little bit early. As an entrepreneur, it requires thinking out of the box. As a professional, it requires taking professional and certification courses.
As an individual, the best thing you can do for yourself is to work on yourself. Working on yourself could be learning a new skill, getting education, and adding value to yourself. One of the best things that can happen to any progressive being is to work on himself. Couple of years ago, I discovered the benefit of working on myself. Having studied the lifestyle of successful people, I discovered that when you work on yourself, the opportunities that will come to you will be priceless. For instance, when I began to create content online with my articles, books, videos, quotes, workshops, etc., via social media, I discovered my social currency began to increase.
It is instructive to note that it is better to work harder on yourself than to work harder on your job. This is because when you work on yourself, you are invariably working on your job because you are adding value to yourself. Don’t get it twisted, working harder on your job is good because it might be paying the bill. But the point I want to emphasize is that when you work on your job, you earn a living, but when you work on yourself, you earn a fortune.
Most people think life revolves around their job. No matter how much you are paid on a job; it can’t be as satisfying as the reward you’ll get when you innovate a product. To work on yourself; after your day’s job, go back home and ask yourself, what can I do to increase my income, market value, investment, etc. When you answer that question, you will begin to learn new skills, it could be a language, develop a product, business, service or even networking with resourceful minds. All these help to add value to your life, and it will in turn increase your value.
When you add value to your life, it will attract people to you and when people are attracted to your value, they will appreciate you by paying you for the problem you are solving or the service you are providing. It is pertinent to note that one of the most motivating values in the world is progress. You can only progress when you work on yourself by adding value to your life. It is worthy of note that people will only pay you for the value they perceive of you and the value you present to them.
According to Dr. Lucas D. Shallua, “You influence others better by working on yourselves to grow and add your own value; others will see what you have become and be attracted by what they see and observe.”
Working on yourself requires a lot of sacrifice. It will require you to eliminate what is working and what is not working. To add value to your life, you must endeavor to learn something new everyday, week, or month. It could be cooking, taking an online class, or even seeking mentors.
The benefits of working on yourself are priceless. It will increase your value at the workplace; it will enhance your personal growth and relationship. To do this, you must surround yourself with people who want to see you do well.
In conclusion, endeavor to add value to yourself if you desire to go far in life.
Adding Value: Success and the Laws of Karma by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Success is something everyone of us aspire to achieve. While some of us will achieve success, some others will only attempt. There are variable factors which lead to success and there are variable factors which contribute to failure. If you do all you are supposed to do, you are likely to attain success, and if you don’t get it, that’s simply because it’s not yet time for you to get the desired success. You will get what you deserve only when you have earned the capacity to receive it. For instance, as a man, to get married, you must be of full age and capacity. However, you might have these two qualities, but ladies might still reject you for reasons best known to them.
It is instructive to note that if you prepare for your exam or any work, you’ll reap success, if you sow gratitude, you will reap appreciation. You can’t sow hatred on earth and expect to reap love. You can’t sow rice and reap beans. It’s simply against the law of nature.
Success neither depends on karma or luck. It is completely based on how you define it. Just like there are positives and negatives that associate any law that comes into existence, success also has its own advantages and disadvantages. For instance, when you attain a particular height in life, you have more expectations and responsibilities. It is not just about coming first in class, nor becoming rich, you are expected to maintain it, otherwise it will creep away.
The Karma of success works in different ways. It can prevent you from disaster when the force of the universe is working in your favour as a result of good deeds. For instance, if you are supposed to travel or win an election and God knows that if you travel by flight or road, your plane or car might crash, He will command the force of the universe to prevent you from making that trip. Do you know that sometimes God prevents you from attaining success because destruction might be waiting for you at the seat of success?
To succeed in life, you must know how to attract success like a magnet, and this entails laying a solid foundation. It is important to note that, “any seed you sow, you must reap it”. You can’t sow a bad seat and expect to reap a good seed, neither can you sow a good seed and reap a bad seed. However, there are situations when you sow a good seed and you reap a bad harvest, if that happens, just know that life happens to everyone. The good news is that the universe has a way of compensating you in ways and manners you won’t comprehend. The universe can pay you back via your child, family member, relative, unmerited opportunity, grace or even favour. All these might take years to happen, but when it does happen, you might not know it’s the good you sowed many years ago.
Let me share a practical experience with you. Many years ago, while in college, I once requested money from my late dad and he said, if he gives me money, I will use it for politics. I told him, if I take an extra penny from him, my child or children will take double from me even though I’m the richest man in the world, but if I save a penny for him, my child or children will save two pennies for me even though I’m the poorest man in the world. Do you see how good deeds can come back to you in the nearest future through your children because you have paid it forward? That’s simply how the Karma of success works.
Sometimes in life, you might do all you are expected to do, and don’t get the desired result. The question you should be asking yourself is, what seeds are you sowing? If you are determined to succeed in life, you must be extremely careful and intentional in how you approach the process. For instance, if you are seeking promotion in any company, you must be careful not to play odd cards to get the position. This is because when you destroy someone to get to a position, destruction surely awaits when you get to that position. When you pull people down to get an opportunity, be assured there are people waiting to pull you down when you get that opportunity. That’s simply how life and nature work.
To understand how the law of Karma works, any young lady who desires for her mother in- law to pass away before she marries her son should know that such fate awaits when her son wants to get married. It’s very sad and unfortunate to know that some women want to marry a man whose mother is dead. Again, it simply means that you’ll die before your son marries.
Many people who succeeded in life did not succeed on their own accord, strength, knowledge or connection. Sometimes their success is a result of the good deeds they have done for family, friends, or strangers for many years and that person either prayed for them or wished them well. Alternatively, it can be the law of nature or the universe working on that person for their past deeds and that person might not know. To understand how this works, have you noticed that, sometimes when you apply for a job, you might not have the best performance during the interview or even have the best grade, but for reasons beyond your comprehension, you were favored. That’s how the positive act of Karma works.
In conclusion, just like Isaac Newton stated, “whatever goes up must come down”. That’s Karma’s way of paying everyone of us back in due time for any deeds we commit. So, I charge you to sow good seeds as you journey through life because you don’t know the seeds that will germinate and sprout out into a mighty tree.
