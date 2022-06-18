Adding Value: What You Seek is Within by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

A man who finds no satisfaction in himself will seek for it in vain elsewhere – François de La Rochefoucauld

Human beings, by nature, are insatiable. This is because they always hunger for more money, opportunities, love, respect, sex, recognition among others. It is instructive to note that a wealthy mind is considered poor as a result of greed while a poor man is considered rich because of his contentment.

As progressive minds, we must know that whatever we seek in life is within us, if we pay close attention. For instance, we have our hands to eat yet we invented cutleries; we have our legs to move around and travel yet we invented cars, bicycles, machines, ships, trains, planes and other forms of transportation. In the same vein, we invented eye glasses when we have eyes as well as invented cooking stoves when we have firewood. The list is literally endless. You can now see we have everything we need in our body?

One pertinent fact available is knowing that nobody will give you anything on a platter of gold. If you need success, you have to work for it; if you need love and happiness, you must find it internally; if you seek opportunities, you must create it by networking, meeting the right people and showing competence.

In the journey of life, you must take the risk by making a move, or live to rue over lost opportunities. If you need something, you must take proactive steps to get it. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, Dele Momodu, Rosa Park, Martin Luther King Jnr, Henry Ukazu, and numerous great men and women that ever existed had a vision, and dreamt of a future they would love to see. Not only that, they made a move by looking inside of themselves and identified their strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes. They knew what worked for them and what worked against them. They didn’t plan to be like somebody else. These made them unique.

We share the same genes with these great people as human beings. You can surpass them however, by listening to your inner instincts. When you hear things in your spirit, write them down because that might be a vision that is related to you. If the creator of the universe wants somebody else to hear it, it will be revealed to that person. Moral: Taking action is a distinguishing trait that makes celebrities and legends stand out.

For you to stand out as an exceptional being, you must know yourself. According to Aristotle, “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom, and according to Robin Sharma, “the DNA of self-enlightenment is self-knowledge. Benjamin Franklin, on his own part, succinctly put it that “There are three things incredibly hard: steel, a diamond, and knowing one’s self,” When you know yourself, you won’t be deterred by the noise around you. You will be focused on working on yourself and your vision. Self awareness is truly lacking in our society, and because many people don’t know themselves, they tend to work in organizations they don’t like. When you know yourself, your energy will be different. That’s why it’s always good to maintain focus. When you interfere in other people’s focus, you will lose own focus, but when you focus on your on what is uniquely yours, other people will begin to borrow a leaf from you.

To tap into the power of within, you will need to focus on your internal being, for you can never find it outside of yourself. To do this, you must speak perfection; your eyes must see perfection; your ears must hear perfection; your mind must agree with your inner feeling. Perfection.

I will summarize with the words of a philosopher, who reasoned that the power of within can be activated by what you focus on. According to him:

If you’re looking for love, look within yourself and you will find it.

If you’re looking for joy, sit quietly and move your attention to the back of your heart, and you will feel it.

If you’re looking for inner peace, choose to let go of the thoughts and emotions that usually trigger your pain and fear, instead of clinging, and you will be it.

If you’re looking for happiness, look at everything around you through the lens of gratitude and unconditional love.

If you’re looking for success, connect to all the progress that your soul has made, all the lessons that you’ve learned, and all the gifts that you’ve received throughout.

If you’re looking for appreciation, appreciate yourself and all your efforts more, and you will no longer feel the need for it.

If you’re looking for better health, listen to your body, love every part of you, and nurture yourself as you would like to be nurtured by others.

If you’re looking for connection, close your eyes, tune into your breath, and send love to yourself and all beings, especially in times of challenge and triggering.

If you’re looking for trust, trust yourself to always know deep inside what is in your highest and best good.

If you’re looking for wisdom and discernment, listen and look attentively without the bias of attachment and aversion.

If you’re looking for more, be more present and you’ll experience the vastness and richness of your experience.

If you’re looking for presence, ground yourself in your body and you will feel it.

If you’re looking for fulfillment, come into alignment with who you truly are.

If you’re looking for alignment, get in touch with your feelings and find out who you truly are.

If you’re looking for equanimity, place your consciousness at the seat of your soul and stay there.

If you’re looking for God alignment, ask for guidance and intend to hear and receive it.

If you’re looking for intentionality, do the things that matter to you most.

If you’re looking for your true self, let go of your ego and you will find it.

Whatever you’re looking for, both internally and externally, it’s already there, within you. You are a microcosm to the macrocosm of the Universe. Everything within you is a representation of the outer world. If you go within – beyond the layers of ego – you will always find whatever you’re looking for.

Tune into yourself, observe your thoughts, feelings, and emotions with detachment, and focus your attention, time and energy where you want things to grow. That is the real and only secret of manifestation.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com