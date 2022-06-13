News
Coalition Congratulates Parties, Advises Presidential Candidates on Violence Free Campaigns
A not for profit, non-religious and non-ethnic organization, the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG), has congratulated political parties across board for the successful conclusion of their primaries towards the 2023 general elections.
The group, which describes itself as a democratic and good governance watchdog, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Don Anthony Chukwuma Harmattan, after a stakeholders meeting chaired by Engr. Okey Chikwendu, called on the candidates, especially the presidential candidates, to ensure violence free campaign to avoid overheating the polity.
The group also reiterates its firm belief that only credible candidates backed by free and fair election can guarantee peaceful co-existence among citizens, and take its rightful position among the comity of nations.
The statement reads:
CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO ALL POLITICAL PARTIES FOR THE SUCCESSFUL CONDUCT OF THEIR PRIMARIES
The Coalition for Good Governance, a democratic and good governance watchdog, a not for profit, non-religious and non-ethnic organization in its meeting of 11th June 2020 Chaired by Chief Engr. Okey Chikwendu and attended by 45 former National political leadership and current leaders including civil society organizations hereby congratulates political parties for the successful conduct of their primaries and all winners of their various party primaries in the build up to the 2023 general elections.
As a Democratic and good governance watchdog, we wish to reiterated our firm believe that Nigeria requires only credible candidates back by free, fair and verifiable voting system that can guarantee peaceful coexistence and tranquility in our country today and return Nigeria to the comity of nations as the giant of Africa.
We therefore call on all presidential candidates to ensure a violent free campaign during the process leading up to the elections and making sure that their campaign members strictly complies to avoid overheating up the polity.
Once more we send our warmest and hearty congratulations to you all and wish you success in your various campaigns.
I Resisted Offers to Step Down, Won over 40% of Total Votes Cast – Jandor
By Eric Elezuo
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has narrated how he turned down offers from the powers that be to truncate his governorship ambition in the state. The PDP stalwart also claimed that amid all the unfavorable conditions that trailed his ambition from every corner, especially his party, he won over 40 per cent of the total votes cast in the election.
Jandor made this revelation while giving account of how he fared in the just concluded March 18, 2023 governorship election, which the incumbent governor and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu won, in a statement he personally signed.
While appreciating all and sundry including members of his immediate family, his running mate, Funke Akindele and Lagosians, he took a swipe at his party for abandoning in the heat of the campaign without contributing a dime, stressing that fees meant for agents are still to be released till date. He also knocked members of the party, who defected to the APC at the last minute, noting that the defection proved that there were moles in the party, and the action was necessary as the moles of yesteryears in the Lagos PDP have been unveiled.
He blamed the ruling party for the outcome of the election, citing high volume of violence and intimidation that characterised the polls. He however maintained that he is still consulting, and will soon intimate followers of the next course of action.
Read the detailed account below:
I cannot start any kind of address to my fellow Lagosians about the just concluded Lagos governorship elections without first collecting data on everything that characterized the March 18th election in Lagos State.
I must, at this point, express how overwhelmed I am with gratitude for every single person who supported the PDP in Lagos and my candidacy for governor.
From 245 wards, thousands of people joined our rallies, shared our campaign manifesto, defended our mandate, and came out in their numbers to vote.
My special appreciation goes to my wife and kids, whose understanding and sacrifice saw me this far on this project.
My party, the PDP, alongside all party members, I thank you for entrusting me with the flag of the party.
May I also use this opportunity to appreciate my running mate, Olufunke Akindele who left certainty for this uncertainty, thereby putting the love of our dear state and her people, over and above her comfort zone to join this race with me.
We ran a campaign no one has ever undertaken in the history of Lagos State politics, by visiting places that politicians, including those in power, have never been.
I am happy to report that days leading to our election, we resisted all offers from the powers that be, to back down for crumbs, and when that failed, they swooped on to covet PDP Leaders and followers, who can’t persevere for a better tomorrow, just to destabilize our ranks days to the election, part of which you would have heard the Lagos State Deputy Governor owning up to on a national Television.
They needed that to happen to be able to justify their election day shenanigans, and truly…it’s the excuse they gave today for PDP performance on election day.
I am very comforted by the show of solidarity we saw at the polls and the seriousness with which ordinary citizens approached the 2023 elections. Even when the ruling government, frightened by our collective resolve and the possibility of them being exposed to not holding the will of the people, resorted to violence and intimidation, you all stood strong and protected your vote.
Unfortunately, the ruling party refused to honour the will of the people, but our fight is proof that things have changed for the better and I am humbled to have contributed to that change.
I have refrained from putting out a personal statement after my press conference on Monday the 20th of March 2023. This is because I felt it was the best course of action in light of everything that happened during and after the elections, to be able to give a proper account of what transpired against the narrative of the defection of some people from the PDP to APC, which to us, was official unveiling ceremony of moles of yesteryears in Lagos PDP.
This same mole went as far as discouraging the unsuspecting National body of our party not to send down any support for the Lagos Guber election, unfortunately, our party fell for it, and not a single kobo was availed us to undertake that election.
Even the obligation of the party on Agent fees hasn’t been settled up till now.
We ran it all by ourselves and I am proud of everyone who played one role or the other to ensure a hitch-free exercise on March 18th, despite all the principalities that worked against us.
We sincerely hope the party harkens to our calls on this and help resolve this as soon as possible.
Despite all this, my team and I have spent time putting together all the necessary information that characterized the elections, and raw data collected indicated we have over 40% of the total votes cast during the March 18th election in Lagos State. Very soon, this will come open in public space.
As I mentioned during my Press Conference, the election is a process and not an event. At the end of my consultations, I will make public our position on the next process.
I thank you all once again for your support and will keep you all updated as we continue to work toward a Lagos that works for all…
PDP Reverses Anyim, Fayose, Others Suspension
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday reviewed and reverses the suspensions of some of its chieftains.
The members whose suspension was lifted include former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Dr. Aslam Aliyu, and H.E Ibrahim Shema.
This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.
He said the decision was taken at its NWC meeting on Thursday where members extensively discussed recent developments in the party.
“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).
“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.
“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the statement read.
It added, “The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.
“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.”
The PUNCH had on March 23, 2023, reported that the main opposition party suspended Fayose, Anyim, Prof Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu.
The suspension, which takes effect last Thursday, was arrived at after an extensive review of the affairs of the party, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).
The PDP also referred Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.
The Punch
LASCOPA Shuts Down Ikeja Supermarket for Selling Expired Products
The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) today shut down Chiffy supermarket, located at No 3, Oduduwa Creasent GRA, Ikeja, for selling expired toothpaste and other household products.
The General Manager, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo Esq., had earlier on Sunday responded and acted swifly by visiting the supermaket following a tip-off from a consumers facebook post alerting the Agency and the public on the sales of the expired products at Chiffy Supermaket in GRA Ikeja.
Upon arrival at the supermarket, Solebo disclosed that the toothpaste and other products found in the store had no price tags and were all expired. He added that the dates found on them were discovered to have expired since August 2022, November 2022, January 2023 and being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.
He said, in line with the THEMES Agenda of Mr. Governor, such act would not be tolerated in Lagos State, while he disclosed that the matter is already before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.
Solebo who reiterated LASCOPA’s mandate of protecting the interest of consumers against expired, hazardous and substandard products, said that the supermarket would remain shut and placed under surveillance, while sample of the Products confiscated would be destroyed by the relevant Government Agency.
He said the action became necessary in order to rid the State of all forms of unscrupulous and unfair trade practices and to further ensure the safety of consumers from the dangers of expired products which may lead to death without people knowing the cause, . He further stressed that the era of cheating and short-changing consumers in Lagos was over.
Solebo urged members of the public to always speak out if they find such act that negates consumers safety or visit the Agency’s Head office located at 2b, Soji Adepegba Close, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, or any of its Annex offices at Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Bariga LCDA Secretariat, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA Secretariat and Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, call 08092509777, 08124993895, 09064323154 or send Emails to lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng or lascopa@gmail.com to report any individual or company that infringe on their rights.
