The Muslim/Muslim Ticket by Femi Fani-Kayode
A high-ranking and respected official of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) came to see me yesterday and expressed concern about my disposition towards a Muslim/Muslim ticket.
He informed me about CAN’s vehement opposition to such a ticket and said that the leadership of the organisation watched my interview on Channels Television where it appeared that I was not on all fours with them.
They felt this was very unlike me because they know how much I rever my faith and how much I respect CAN and its leadership and how I am usually in agreement with them on all issues.
It was a mark of honor to me that they thought me worthy of sending someone to get an explanation and after thanking him for that we spoke for no less than two hours.
At the end of it all I believe the person understood my position better and promised to convey it to the leadership of CAN.
Permit me to share some of the points I made to him here for the record.
The first was as follows.
It is perceived by many in the APC that a Muslim/Muslim ticket may be the winning formula in the coming election. They believe that it would be politically expedient to take advantage of that and present such a ticket.
It is perceived by others in the APC that a Muslim/Muslim ticket will be a direct challenge to the Christian community in Nigeria and it may jeopardise the chances of our party in the coming election.
I hold the latter view but I have said that if our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, insists on a Muslim/Muslim ticket, I and many others shall stand by him and attempt to defend it as long as his running mate is not an extremist who will undermine the interests of the Christian community.
In this matter we must not allow ourselves to be guided by emotion but rather by our obligation to support our candidate and party, the quest and desire to win the coming presidential election at all costs, political expediency and by what the British call ‘real politik’.
And neither is it in any way a betrayal of our values or our Christian faith to take this position because Muslim/Muslim ticket or no Muslim/Muslim ticket we will not sit by idly and allow ANYONE or any GOVERNMENT to undermine our faith or our people.
If Asiwaju decides on a Muslim/Muslim ticket we shall either swim with him or sink with him and, whichever way, given the experience of Atiku Abubakar and the certainty that the PDP will give its Vice Presiidential ticket to a Christian, it will be a hard fight.
I say this because there are over 100 million Christians in this country who feel passionately about their faith and who believe that they MUST be protected and repreented at the highest level.
Those that wish them away, dismiss their concerns and say they do not care about how they feel do so at their own peril.
No matter what the candidate decides he must allay their fears and carry them along because the fear and concerns about islamisation, rightly or wrongly, are very real.
The second point is as follows.
The success or lack of it of a Muslim/Muslim ticket will depend largely on WHO the Muslim Vice Presidential candidate will be.
If it is a Muslim that has a track record of killing, persecuting, denigrating, hating, undermining, marginalising or working against Christians in ANY shape or form, I and millions of Christians all over this country will oppose it decisively and aggressively regardless of the consequences because we will not allow anyone to destroy the Church, intimidate or persecute our people or mess with our faith .
However if it is a Muslim that has shown love and displayed sensitivity to the Christian community over the years and who we believe we can trust, I and millions of other Christians will support it.
It is left to those of us that are Christians to let the faithful know who is who and who they can trust amongst the Muslims in the knowledge that not all Muslims are bad and not all Christians are good.
There are indeed good and bad people on both sides of the religious divide.
The truth is that in an ideal world religion and faith should not determine who our candidates and their running mates ought to be and when it comes to matters of governance I agree with those that say that in this day and age we should not bring religion into it.
Yet sadly this is not an ideal world and in the Nigerian context we must recognise the fact that given our history and our bitter experiences over the last few years, religion IS a factor that cannot be ignored or wished away and this is more so today than at any other time in our history.
In all that we do we must factor in the fears of both Muslims and Christians when it comes to presidential tickets and elections and we must allay those fears.
For example if you insist on a Christian/Christian ticket for whatever reason at least give me Christians that will protect the Muslims and if you insist on a Muslim/Muslim ticket at least give me Muslims that will protect Christians.
Apart from that you must also commit to giving the leadership of the Senate and the House of Reps and the position of the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) to members of the faith that does not enjoy representation at the Presidential or Vice Presidential level.
These are just some of the things that can allay our fears.
And interestingly that is what is practised in Lebanon and what is known as the “Lebanese model”. They rotate the positions of power and leadership on the basis of religious faith and between Christians and Muslims and this has led to a certain degree of peace and harmony since the end of their civil war which lasted from from 1975 till 1990.
Whichever way we must tread with caution and care about the issue of religion and we must not act as if it is no big deal because it will play a decisive role in the outcome of the election and in the running of the campaign.
We must also endeavour to put Nigeria first and not toy with anything that will divide us on religious or ethnic grounds.
If the APC comes up with Muslim/Muslim ticket, as long as it is a Muslim that has a track record of religious tolerance, kindness and sensitivity towards the Christian community and one that places our nation and the Nigerian people, regardless of their religious affiliation, before his faith, I will gladly support such a candidate and such a ticket.
However if the Muslim/Muslim ticket produces a Muslim running mate that secretly despises Chritians or that has a track record of treating Christians with contempt in his state or constituency or of endangering and wasting Christian lives I will oppose that ticket, that candidate and indeed that party.
We know who is who. We know who the liberals and moderates amongst them are and we know who the extremists and hardliners are.
We know those who allow Christians to be slaughtered with impunity under their watch and in their backyards and we know those who built Churches for Christians where Chirches were never built before.
We know those who publicly mocked our faith, committed blasphemy and made references to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in denigrating and disrespectful tones and we know those that have always treated His precious name with love, decency and respect.
We know those who have publicly likened the Virgin Mary to a street prostitute and we know those who respect our God, rever our faith abd that us as equals.
We know those that are malevolent and that see Christians as inferior beings and mortal enemies and we know those that are benign and that see us as equals and as brothers and compatriots.
I agree that we must do whatever it takes to win but we must also be wary of our choices. You bring the wrong Muslim who is hostile to Christians as your running mate and that will not only be the end of your ambition but will also polarise our country in a very significant and dramatic way.
You bring the right one and we may just be able to push it through and overcome the challenge that our collective detractors and adversaries will pose.
The truth is that it is not ones faith that matters but what is in one’s heart.
Whether Christian or Muslim, if we have a heart filled with light, compassion, kindness, love and the fear of God we give nothing but goodness and love but if we have a heart filled with darkness, prejudice, hate, bitterness, evil and contempt and disdain for God we have nothing to give but evil and hate.
More important than anything else is the condition of the heart: whether Christian or Muslim that is what counts.
Again, we must always remember that whether Christian or Muslim or Southerner or Northerner, we are first and foremost Nigerians and that WE ARE ONE!
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of running mate will make or mar our parties chances at the election.
May God lead and guide him to make the right one.
May the Lord grant him the spirit if discernment to do the right thing and may He grant him the courage to stand firm in this great and epic struggle to move our nation forward.
Tinubu @ 71: All Eyes on the President-Elect
By Mobolaji Sanusi
Start by doing what’s necessary, then what’s possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible. – Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone (Venerated Italian Catholic Church Saint)
From being the kingmaker, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally become a king. Metaphorically, for clinching the highest political position in the country. From democratically dethroning a president to installing another president in 2015 and now becoming a president-elect, against all odds, in 2023, Tinubu has become a man of destiny, of historical reverence with indisputable landmarks in the political experiment called Nigeria.
In whatever he had done, or is doing, history is replete with his heroic exploits. In the corporate world, Exxon Mobil, his last known employer, will not easily forget his financial ingenuity. In the political firmament of the country, he became a distinguished senator; a governor with a difference and a political kingmaker of repute, helping to install governors, senators, members of House of Representatives, and Houses of Assembly. The man Asíwájú of the universe installed speakers at both national and state legislatures. Getting appointive positions for people is his natural turfs. With the hoi polloi, Tinubu is always at his best. What a man!
Asiwaju, indubitably, builds and keeps people to attain great heights. As a refresher, the apogee of his being a political kingmaker was when he worked for the emergence of Mohammadu Buhari as candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), in 2014 and later, Buhari’s emergence as President in 2015.
But for Almighty God, and Tinubu, Buhari would not have defeated Atiku Abubakar at that year’s keenly contested presidential primary in Lagos. The rest, as they say, is history. Providentially too in a couple of weeks, the beneficiary will be handing over power to his benefactor and president-elect, come May 29, 2023.
The journey of his historic victory has been bumpy. Tinubu, the kingmaker, signified his intention, formally, when he visited President Buhari in Aso Rock Presidential Villa in January 2022 to intimate the former of his plan to succeed him.
Before then, the conventional, online newspapers, and entire social media were awash with speculations about his presidential aspiration. But today, the rest, once again, is history as Tinubu was officially announced as president-elect of Nigeria on March 1st by INEC. Coincidentally, the announcement is symbolic for being the month of his birth. He was born on March 29,1952.
A cliche that once caught the attention of yours sincerely says: “It’s impossible said pride. It’s risky said experience. Its pointless declared reason. Give it a try whispered the heart.”
Tinubu’s heart, despite negative murmurings from the public space, told him to aspire for the Presidency. Impediments, official and non official were thrown at him, and on his paths. But Tinubu, imbued with native intelligence, sure knows his political onions. He borrowed a leaf from Salvador Dali (1904-1989) saying that “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.” The truism in this aphorism is shown in the fact that today, Tinubu’s life long ambition has become a reality owing to his political intelligence, tenacity of purpose and steadfast focus on his goal regarding his presidential dream.
At 71, Tinubu deserves to be venerated for his life’s accomplishments. He is a child of providence, destined to play a major role in Nigeria’s contemporary political evolution. However, the presidency is not a tea party affairs and Tinubu knows this. By antecedent, he surely has the capacity, capability and also possesses the right vision to navigate Nigeria’s currently troubled destiny to safe berth.
Nigeria’s leadership’s roll call is replete of leadership with much talk/promises and less actions. Tinubu, at 71, and upon inauguration on May 29, must hit the ground running. All eyes are on him and he cannot afford to fail some of us that are his ardent followers/supporters and millions of other Nigerians that have witnessed unabated sufferings under leadership that served before his expected May 29th coming into power. Tinubu likes to think outside the box; a think and do leader, he takes pride in calling himself and nothing short of that is expected from him.
Whatever the obstacles, Nigerians want him to make life more meaningful for them. As a reminder to Tinubu: He must beware of carpetbaggers that once saw him as a daydreamer but will now willingly bow before him as president. He needs to focus on the goal of making Nigeria great, again. At 71, what else does he want materially and recognition-wise that the almighty God has not given him? Yours sincerely believes that nothing else should interest him other than to endeavour to right the imperfections of the past that he once led the progressives to battle against within Nigeria’s currently warped federation. He should use power to serve humanity and not self. To achieve this, Asíwájú must know that not every suffering hypocritical dogs surrounding him when he gets to Aso-Rock Presidential Villa must be fed because some of them only need strength garnered from him to bite him. Tinubu needs to meticulously glean such hypocritical dogs coming to him because that is the only way to know what evil hides under their bellies and not through the tongue in cheek panegyrics heaped on you.
Tinubu at 71 as incoming president should equally note that not only under PDP’s 16 years of misrule but also at the moment as well under a federal government controlled by APC, his party, that the hardship facing Nigerians is far from being over. This is why all eyes are on him to rescue his people from avoidable suffering that is currently their lots.
George Orwell once said, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” In view of this, I urge our president-elect to know that the APC controlled centre is nothing to write home about regarding ameliorating the untold hardships facing Nigerians. He needs to know that he won the election by the grace of God and his relentless political efforts. But for God’s merciful hands, no candidate representing a political party with a poor scorecard at the centre like APC under a suffering inflicting Buhari government should ever dream of winning anything not to talk of the presidency. But Tinubu, through good personal networking, enduring political clout and grace of almighty proved bookmakers wrong.
For enjoying such uncommon grace, now is the time for him not to rationalize or justify the officially induced avoidable problems that we all, with him in the forefront, condemn and detest in others. Dwight Eisenhower once observed sometime in March 6, 1956: “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then, it is not a political party, it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” Unlike during current federal government’s reign, Tinubu needs to prove Eisenhower and most Nigerians thinking along this line of thought wrong.
To achieve this, Tinubu at 71 needs to get his priorities right and kickstart them immediately upon assumption of office. One important admonition to him: He needs to be careful of the economic parasites masquerading as experts that will mill round him on a daily basis. Another important fact he needs to take note of: The problem of Nigeria is not esoteric or that of shortage of ideas but that of corruption of ideas and the lack of political will power to sift the grains from the shaft. Being a street wise elder statesman, one can reasonably conclude that he won’t fall into same traps that overwhelmed previous leaders of the country.
Right now in the country, Asíwájú needs to look for ways to mitigate the endemic corruption that is holding stagnant the growth of the country. The asinine corrupt inclination of Nigerians defies partisan or ethnic boundaries. If Tinubu can effectively mitigate the culture of corruption that is ravaging institutions of state, then the identified three most important needs of the country including stable power supply, insecurity and infrastructure deficit can be tackled and considered a forgone conclusion under his incoming administration.
In Nigeria today, corruption is so endemic. No matter how beneficial a public policy document/idea is, we have a self centered political class and run a bureaucracy that stand to frustrate such policies/ideas because of parochial dispositions. Morality at the moment has taken flight in the country. And ravaging our sovereign entity are mosques/churches where immorality thrives; where developmental values mean nothing again. Most of our financial institutions aid the destruction of our economy; public hospitals are poorly equipped and value only lives of well-to-do Nigerians; lawyers undermine fair dispensation of justice while accountants distort accounting documents with no known consequences. Also too, most media platforms help in suppressing the truth. The situation is pathetic.
Where do we go from here? Periodic voting alone might be insufficient. Not even the hope restored through the use of BVAS by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), can effectively cure the inexorable yearnings for developmental governance by the people of this great country. Political parties with identifiable ideological leanings will help in this regard. The current political landscape is bereft of this and Tinubu presidency can be of help.
Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari, all former leaders except the incumbent/latter in the twilight of his reign, tried their best but obviously not enough to put this country and citizenry in rightful place of pride. The time to correct the glaring inadequacies of the past has come.
Henceforth, all eyes will be on our president-elect at 71 to mount the saddle of leadership of Nigeria and turn things around, for good. That is the least expectations by Nigerians from Asíwájú. Congratulations and many happy returns Mr President-elect. The golden opportunity has been thrown on your laps and this is the time to prove doubting Thomases wrong.
Sanusi, a journalist/corporate legal consultant is immediate past MD/CEO of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA)
Voice of Emancipation: Thriving in a Global Crisis
By Kayode Emola
The last year has been a nightmare for the common man, finding himself responsible for footing the bills of high inflation, high interest, and the cost of living crisis, in the midst of a number of trying situations. Many Western leaders want us to believe that these all stem from the conflict in Russia; yet they cannot justify how, in these same circumstances, the rich are getting richer, and energy companies are declaring hefty profits. Whilst at the same time, the poor around the world have been left behind to fend for themselves through all of these tribulations.
Many of us are oblivious to the wider picture, unconcerned with the global financial tsunami that is currently stirring. However, we are all feeling the effects of inflation and the rising costs of everyday items; none of us is insulated, even in our ignorance. Therefore, I am going to discuss a few of the global events and potential ways to mitigate the challenges. For those who are conscious, this may serve as a precaution to prevent them from falling into a ditch; whilst for the less aware, maybe a note of caution will manage to bring them back on track.
It is undeniable that inflation is biting hard, causing prices of everyday goods to spiral out of control. A large contributory factor in this was the recklessly excessive printing of money by countries in Europe and America during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with their economies suffering, it raises speculation about whether this has given the West a hidden agenda in terms of their approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Unquestionably, in the circumstance of war, certain parties are guaranteed to profit, namely, those whose business interests lie in the production of munitions. One may therefore infer that such parties would have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict, rather than dispensing with rapid and decisive intervention.
No one can justify Russia’s use of force; however, a more meaningful approach could have been taken to avert the war. Russia had amassed troops at the border of Ukraine for over a month, thinking that this will give it leverage in negotiating with NATO and the European Union (EU) for Ukraine’s continued exclusion from these entities.
Perhaps if the United Nation had intervened in time, the situation could have been de-escalated in a timely and professional manner. Instead, Russia felt unheard by the Western democracies; and, as a result, we all are paying the high price, whether we like it or not. The thought that the war is likely to go on for several more years is one that should chill the spine of every person around the world.
What is currently Happening?
Recently, we have seen the impact caused by the current crisis on the banking sector. Rising inflation has caused central banks to raise interest rates worldwide. Peripheral banks that had sold long-term products at lower interest rates now have to pay the difference themselves, thereby potentially jeopardising their own financial stability.
Secondly, banks that have invested in long-term government bonds have seen the value of those bonds fall. This has not only put customers’ money at risk, but the market response to the two conditions has caused two internationally renowned global banks (Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse) to have to be forcefully taken over. Furthermore, the Germany-based Deutsch bank is also having trouble. It takes only one event or mistake for everything to spiral out of control, and the whole house falls like a pack of cards.
People have seen their electricity and gas bills triple in recent months; and pump prices of diesel and petrol have been similarly impacted. An average household in the UK that was previously paying less than £80 per calendar month are now paying in excess of £300 pcm just to keep their homes warm. Despite all of this, major energy companies are still declaring serious growth and profit. Just this week, it was reported that the chief executive of British Gas, Chris O’Shea, had been awarded a performance bonus of £1.4m last year, bringing his salary for 2022 up to £4.5m. Yet concurrently millions of ordinary people are unable to afford to even heat their homes.
Not only are energy costs increasing aggressively, but the central banks’ rising interest rates have led to mortgage rates returning to levels not seen since 2006, prior to the financial crisis. This has caused monthly mortgage repayment figures to rise by over £450 pcm, in some cases, a situation which is clearly unsustainable in the long run.
For my Yoruba folks, what does this mean for our survival? The mere fact that we are in Nigeria already sets us at a disadvantage when attempting to navigate the choppy waters of the global crisis. Despite the enormous challenges facing the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria last week increased its interest rates to 18%.
It is becoming clear that we must find a way to create our own financial system, in order to mitigate against soaring interest rates and inflation. We must put measures in place to ensure that the disastrous naira redesign policy, which devastated millions of our people, cannot recur in the future. A self-contained financial ecosystem built on blockchain technology would allow us to protect ourselves from hostile government policies. This would also help our people safeguard money for a rainy day.
Ultimately, we Yoruba need our own financial system. However, this is likely to be impossible until we exit from Nigeria. In the meantime, whilst we await the birth of our Yoruba nation, I implore us all to be aware that we are living in precarious times wherein only the prepared can survive. This is not the time to embark on frivolous spending, but rather the time to be careful and judicious with our finances. Protect your upside and ensure that your downside is covered, so that when the storms get heavier, you will be able to not only survive but thrive, when others are complaining.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Get Connected to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the best things that can happen to any person is getting connected. Not only that, but having the best of connections. Connections come in various ways. There is always a distinct difference in the way you connect with yourself, children, parents, friends, colleagues, mentors, strangers, teachers, and boss. One must know what works with these people to connect with them, otherwise it might be difficult to get your desire, especially when it relates to opportunities.
You cannot underscore the importance of human or personal relationships. Despite getting formal education, good grades, and being the best in what you do, you must make an intentional effort to put yourself out there, and this entails relating with people both formally and informally.
The importance of human connection cannot be overemphasized; it’s just like a man who wants to get close to a lady. You must understand the love language, which can be words affirmation, gifts, acts of services or physical touch. All these entail connecting with the other person in the way they understand. When you use words instead of gifts, the lady might not respond positively; when you use gifts instead of time, you might miss the person, same way if you use words, gifts, physical touch but don’t show little act of service, she might see you as an unattractive being. This is why connection is very important.
Apart from being educated and doing what you need to do to succeed, did you know you need connection to succeed? Yes, you need connection to succeed because you might be the best singer, but if you don’t get an opportunity to sing, nobody might hear your voice. You might be the best writer, but if nobody gives you an opportunity to write, your work might not see the light of the day. We all need an opportunity to showcase our work to get publicity. The big question we need to ask ourselves is how do we connect to people?
Connection works in different ways. Everyone needs to have a connection. Your connection can be God, who you relate with spiritually; it can also be a mentor or benefactor who has the platform or access to the publicity you need. Most people even connect to a “god” who assists them with false wealth or opportunity. Your connection can be from the school you attended, social engagement/networking group you belong to or even strangers you meet on the streets. If you can engage them in fruitful conversation, you are setting up yourself for success
Connection can also be through a referral, recommendation, through marketing efforts, or an established platform. It could also be via your online presence where you share your work (article or videos)
To have the success you want, you need a connection with yourself, others, and your work. For connection to be effective, you must understand how your public, private and secret life works. Your public life is the way you relate with people while in public space, your private life relates with the way you relate with your family and close friends, while your secret life relates with the way you relate with yourself. Only you know this part of you, that’s why self discovery is very important. Let me explain how this works.
CONNECTION WITH YOURSELF
Self Leadership is a skill that needs to be developed if you are to maximize the potential you were given. You cannot connect with yourself if you don’t understand yourself. It is important to state that self-connection is the most fundamental and crucial of all connections because it will allow you to bring out the best in you, which means you’ll be able to tap into a purpose that lights up your life. It may come in the form of inner guidance, intuition etc. This connection is personal and can only be understood by you.
CONNECTION WITH OTHERS
As generally stated, success comes with a team. You need people to succeed in life. Without people in your life, your life might be hollow, especially when you need to get work done and can’t do it alone. While most problems you encounter stem from a connection to people, you wouldn’t want to live without them. It is instructive to note that connecting with the right people is hard and getting them to do things for you is even harder.
CONNECTION WITH YOUR WORK
You can connect with other people with your work. The desire to produce, contribute or create is in each and everyone of us. We all want the opportunity to engage in work that gives us great pleasure while being valued and handsomely rewarded. It is when you do your work perfectly well that your value will be noticed and appreciated.
A critical area of connecting with people is networking. Networking is about establishing, building, and nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the people you meet. Like I always say, we live in a connected and social economy with the invention of the internet and social media where the world is now a global village.
Do you know that networking has gone global? Yes, who you know might open the door for you, but who knows you will give you the seat. This is because you might know former President Obama, but the big question is, does Obama know you? You might know Henry Ukazu due to his global works on youths and Human Capacity Development, but does Henry Ukazu know you?
Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships -professional and personal – it can pay you back dividends throughout the course of your career because networking is a currency.
Networking is essential since it will help you develop and improve your skill set, stay on top of the latest trends in your industry, prospective mentors, partners, and clients, and gain access to the necessary resources that will foster your career development.
In conclusion, take time out today to think about the connections you have in your life and ask yourself, am I plugged into the right connection that will connect me to the success I desire? That should be your food for thought.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
New MiFi, Router, Free 180GB Offer for Glo Subscribers
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos DPP Arraigns Chrisland School, Four Staff
Yul Edochie Loses First Son, Kambilichukwu
A’Ibom 2023: Umo Eno, Deputy To Receive Certificates of Return Today
LASCOPA Shuts Down Ikeja Supermarket for Selling Expired Products
Buhari Swears in Former IGP Arase as PSC Chairman
Tinubu @ 71: All Eyes on the President-Elect
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
