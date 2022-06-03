Orji Kalu Dissociates Self from List Identifying Him As DG Lawan’s Campaign Organisation

A former governor of Abia State and Clerk of the upper chamber, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has dissociated himself from a list making the rounds stating that he is the Director General of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation.

The senator said the list should be disregarded as it did not reflect exactly what transpired during a recent meeting he convened, adding that the forum is not yet a campaign organisation, stressing that he too is a candidate in the 2023 election, and cannot be a DG for the presidential aspirant.

The statement in details:

My attention has been drawn to a list of committee Chairmen of Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organization in which I was also mentioned as the Director General.

The list should be disregarded as no authorization was given to the effect of its publication.

As the Chairman of the meeting held at my instance , it is important to notify the general public that we are not yet in the Campaign proper . A committee will be inaugurated to that effect once our most preferred candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan emerges as the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

I am also running for election in my senatorial district and would rather recommend a sitting Governor who is not running for an election to chair the campaign team at the right time .

Several private visitors who were not even part of the meeting were also reported to have been in attendance. Senator Betty Apiafi just as Senator Uche Ekwunife who visited on a different bipartisan matter concerning the senate was also mentioned.

It is mischief to have included these names as part of Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organization .

Signed

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Chief Whip of the 9th Senate

Federal Republic of Nigeria