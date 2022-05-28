Featured
Polytechnics Lecturers Call Off Strike, Resume May 30
Lecturers in public polytechnics across the country will resume on May 30, 2022, following a directive from the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.
The union had, on May 16, 2022, commenced a two-week warning strike over the failure of the government to meet some lingering demands.
Some of the demands which the union listed had included the payment of N15 billion revitalisation fund for polytechnics; payment of minimum wage arrears; review of conditions of service, among others.
The Federal Government commenced the payment of the minimum wage arrears, not just for lecturers of polytechnics, but also for university lecturers and other tertiary institution workers in the country.
While the Academic Staff Union of Universities had said the payment of the minimum wage arrears was not a part of its demands, ASUP had said otherwise.
“The two weeks definite strike of the union will be rounding off on the 29th of May, 2022, as agreed by the emergency meeting of the NEC. Consequently, the union is requesting members to resume duties effective 30th of May, 2022, while hoping that government will take advantage of the window to address the five outstanding items.
“Further directives/ updates shall be released after the 103rd meeting of NEC which is scheduled to hold in the month of June, 2022, during which the situation shall be reviewed,” ASUP stated in the statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa.
According to ASUP, the government is yet to meet the following demands proposed by the union:
“Release of the approved N15 billion revitalisation fund for the sector. This issue is still stuck in the Federal Ministry of Finance with a promise of follow up action by the Education ministry.
“Release of arrears of CONTISS 15 migration for the lower cadre. This issue is still at the committee level set up to resolve the dispute on the contested 2014/15 verification report.
“Release of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service: The document is still awaiting approval as it has been recalled from the Head of Service for further review.
“Continued delay in the appointment of substantive Rectors for Federal Polytechnics in Mubi, Offa, and Kaduna.
“Resolution of issues with members in Colleges of Agriculture: The issue is still pending as a resolution will require an interface between the Education ministry and Agriculture ministry.”
The Punch
Featured
Call Your Lieutenants to Order, NSA Warns Politicians Ahead Guber Polls
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has called on political gladiators in the country to call their supporters to order ahead of the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections
He also said security agencies will work round the clock to ensure the polls are conducted safely in the country.
Speaking at a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, Mongonu commended security agencies, political parties and individuals for the peaceful conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections.
The NSA urged politicians to call their supporters to refrain from violence during the polls.
“Our preparation for the presidential and national assembly elections took place a few days ago. These elections were conducted with a considerable level of success in terms of security, in terms of collation and other matters,” Monguno said.
“I want to echo what the INEC chairman has just said by way of commending security agencies and intelligence organisations in the process that we just witnessed. Of course, the elections we are going into on Saturday are going to be much more complicated.
“Contextually, they are going to be different, but first of all, we are going to have 1,021 constituencies, meaning we are going to have more people interested, more people voting, more collation centres and obviously, the dynamics would be much more different than the elections that were just concluded.
“While commending the efforts of the various political parties and the individuals that participated in the last election, especially those that called for peace, for calm, I want to also urge the same individuals, especially at the state level to demonstrate the same level of maturity, the same level of discipline by calling their supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that is congruent with the expectations of the larger Nigerian society.
“Of course, there are channels for laying complaints and for addressing these complaints. For the security agencies, I know a lot has been done. I’ve been talking with the chief of defence staff, I’ve been talking with the Inspector-general of police, who is the head of the lead agency in the process of elections.
“So far so good, we do not envisage anything that is going to be terrible or apocalyptic in terms of the next few days. But, that does not mean that we should all do away with our readiness. We must comply with the rules, we must also allow everyone. I’ve said this so many times to exercise their fundamental right as citizens of this country.
“What we do not want to happen is for anybody to take the law into his or her own hands. I want to be very very clear on this, we are going to give the maximum support to all entities involved in this process.
“And we are also calling on the political bigwigs, the gladiators to call their lieutenants to order. Anybody who is itching to undermine this process should please think again. It is not in his own interest, not in the interest of the nation as well.
“Finally, those of us in the security agencies will continue to work round the clock. All the crisis centres are open and we will be talking with the chairman of INEC, if there’s anything that needs to be done, if there’s anything that needs to be added, my office is always open, ready and available to give that support.”
Vanguard
Featured
Peter Obi Visits, Applauds Lawyer Who Rejected Offer to Join Tinubu’s Legal Team
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has visited Jubrin Samuel Okutepa (SAN), who turned down the appointment to join President-elect Bola Tinubu’s legal team in defending his disputed win at the February 25 election.
Okutepa later joined Obi’s legal team.
Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seeking to contest Tinubu’s victory.
Obi said he visited Okutepa because of his patriotism and uprightness.
Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Pius Akubo, also rejected the appointment to be part of Tinubu’s legal team.
Akubo said he was unaware of the appointment, and there had been no official communication between him and Tinubu’s camp.
Featured
Emefiele, CBN Finally Bow to Pressure, Declare Old Naira Notes As Legal Tender
The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday finally bowed to pressure and officially ordered commercial banks to comply with the Supreme Court judgement mandating the use of old N,1000 and N500 notes as legal tender till December 31, 2023, exactly 10 days after.
He also announced that the old N200, N500 and N1,000 would remain legal tender till the end of the year.
Emefiele said the decision followed a meeting with Bankers Committee that held on Sunday.
The development has put an end to the confusion over the legality of the old naira notes. The action is also expected to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians who have faced severe hardships over the scarcity of new naira notes amid the controversial ban on the old notes.
The Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, disclosed the latest development in a statement titled ‘Old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes remain legal tender – CBN’
The statement read, “In compliance with the established tradition of obedience to court orders and sustenance of the rule of law principle that characterised the government of President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and by extension, the operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as a regulator, Deposit Money Banks operating in Nigeria have been directed to comply with the Supreme Court ruling of March 3, 2023.
“Accordingly, the CBN met with the Bankers’ Committee and has directed that the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December 31, 2023. Consequently, all concerned are directed to conform accordingly.”
Earlier on Monday, the Nigerian Bar Association and Nigeria Labour Congress had berated the Federal Government and the CBN for failing to obey the Supreme Court judgment on the old naira notes.
On Sunday, the Arewa Consultative Forum in a statement said Buhari’s failure to obey Supreme Court would tarnish the reputation of his regime.
The NBA came down hard on the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for failing to obey the Supreme Court judgment.
The Supreme Court had in its March 3 judgment extended the legal tender status of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes until December 31.
However, the AGF and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele refused to comply with the order despite pressure from Nigerians. Their actions also encouraged commercial banks to reject the old notes as legal tender.
Worried by the development, state governments involved in the suit threatened to file contempt charges against the two officials on Tuesday (today) should they fail to obey the apex court order.
In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the Supreme Court held that Buhari breached the constitution in the manner he issued directives for the naira notes.
The seven-man panel also slammed the President over his February 16 broadcast in which he said only the N200 note should remain legal tender in flagrant violation of the restraining order made by the apex court.
Justice Agim stated, “The rule of law upon which our democratic governance is founded becomes illusory if the President of the country or any authority or person refuses to obey the orders of courts. The disobedience of orders of courts by the President in a constitutional democracy as ours is a sign of the failure of the constitution and that democratic governance has become a mere pretension and is now replaced by autocracy or dictatorship.”
Photo News: Dele Momodu Meets FIFA Executives in Rwanda
2026 World Cup Will Feature 48 Teams in 12 Groups, FIFA Confirms
Call Your Lieutenants to Order, NSA Warns Politicians Ahead Guber Polls
Why I Wore View-Obstructing Dress to 2023 Oscars – Tems
Group Endorses Rhodes-Vivour for Governor
Marketers Warn Against Imminent Fuel Price Hike over Poor Supply
Peter Obi Visits, Applauds Lawyer Who Rejected Offer to Join Tinubu’s Legal Team
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)