Featured
AfDB’s Adesina Not Contesting for Presidency – Report
The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, will not be contesting the Presidency of Nigeria.
A support group had purchased and submitted the N100m Presidential form of the All Progressives Congress for the top banker last week.
Some had also reported that Adesina visited Mamman Daura, the influential nephew of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) last week to seek his support.
But The PUNCH confirmed that Adesina will not be taking part in the Presidential screening of the APC slated for May 23.
Adesina’s office is expected to issue a statement in a few hours distancing himself from Nigeria’s partisan politics.
The AfDB regulations bar its President from partisan politics.
Specifically, Paragraph 2 of Article 38 of the agreement establishing AfDB, titled ‘Prohibition of Political Activity; the International Character of the Bank’, states that “The Bank, its President, Vice Presidents, officers and staff shall not interfere in the political affairs of any member (country); nor shall they be influenced in their decisions by the political character of the member (country) concerned.”
Paragraph 3 of the article states that “The President, Vice Presidents, officers and staff of the Bank, in discharge of their offices, owe their duty entirely to the Bank and to no other authority.”
Similarly, the AfDB code of conduct bars its executive from partisan politics. Section 10 of the Code reads: “Although Executive Directors are elected representatives of governments from their constituencies, they shall during their tenure of office as executive directors refrain from participating in active politics in their home countries or elsewhere.”
Should Adesina seek to run for the office of President of Nigeria, he would need to resign his current position permanently, a risk it was learnt the top banker was not willing to take.
There are at least 25 other aspirants running for President on the platform of the APC.
Some of them include APC stalwart, Bola Tinubu; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; oil mogul, Tein Jack-Rich; Senator Ajayi Boroffice; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and many others.
The Punch
Featured
Akwa Ibom 2023: “I’ll Prioritize Job Creation, Rural Development & Agri-business- Umo Eno
Featured
Fare Profiteering: NANTA Visits, Partners FCCPC
Solutions to foreign carriers fare profiteering in Nigeria, took a different flight, weeks after International Air Transport Association ( IATA) brokered intervention over the vexing issue tabled by National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies ( Nanta) clearly became untenable.
Susan Akporiaye, President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) in company of some of executives, stormed the Abuja headquarters of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to seek guidance and next line of action over foreign airlines high fares and closing of lower inventories to travel agents across Nigeria.
Earlier, during a media briefing in Lagos, NANTA had decried the foreign Airlines high handness on the matter, which had created uproar among Nigerian travelling public and also evidently led to the shut down of many travel trade companies and consequent job losses.
Addressing the FCCPC team, led by its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, disclosed that the association is committed to protecting its members and their businesses from any form of exploitation and unfair practices from any quarter, hence the visit to the FCCPC for guidance and solutions driven advice on the face off with foreign airlines over unfair airfare pricing in Nigeria.
“Sir, we strongly view, from our professional experience and knowledge of fare mechanism, that the reactions of foreign airlines on trapped funds is grossly unfair to the Nigerian travelling public and gravely threatens the survival of NANTA members” Mrs Akporiaye explained.
Noting that, she and her team, comprising Mr Chima Ihe, Second Deputy President, NANTA, Yinka Folami and Mrs Uloma Ibiwari Kemabonta, Vice Presidents for Lagos and Abuja zones of the association respectively, further requested the Federal Government Competition and Consumer Protection regulatory Commission to assist NANTA, and the Nigeria travelling public, with remedies to curb the unfair practices in the down stream aviation sector and how best to articulate its position going forward.
Responding, FCCPC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, commended NANTA Leadership for the trust and confidence in government structured Competition and Consumer Protection ecosystem, adding that the commission will study the issues, and engage necessary interventions which may include inviting parties and stakeholders involved.
“We at FCCPC welcome your request for guidance , and will do our best to help determine possible steps to solve this problem which affects Nigerians, but will first put up an investigation team to determine what led to this impasse and possibly infractions against the travelling public,” the FCCPC boss assured.
Also at the meeting was Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) accompanied by a Partner in Pinheiro LP; who are counsels to NANTA.
Featured
Supreme Court Orders Old Naira Notes Back into Circulation, Accuses Buhari of Dictatorship
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200, N500, N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.
The apex court also nullified the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.
Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgement, held that the preliminary objections by the defendants (the Attorney General of the Federation, Bayelsa and Edo states) are dismissed as the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.
Citing Section 23(2)1 of the constitution, the court held that the dispute between the FederaL Government and states must involve law or facts.
The apex court further held that President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast admitted that the policy is flawed with a lot of challenges.
The court said the policy has led to some people engaging in trade by barter in this modern age in a bid to survive. The court added that the President’s disobedience of the February 8 order, is a sign of dictatorship.
Sixteen states of the Federation instituted the suit to challenge the legality or otherwise of the introduction of the policy.
The suit initially instituted by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states has been slated as the first case on the cause list for final verdict.
Justice John Inyang Okoro who led a seven-man panel of Justices of the Court had on February 22 fixed today for the court to make its decision known on the suit.
The 16 states led by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara are praying the apex court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians.
They accused the President of usurping the function of the CBN in the introduction and implementation of the policy and asked that the directive issued by Buhari be voided.
Silec Founder, Irakpo Speaks at WOW Lecture Series
2023 Election: How Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC Betrayed Nigerians
Why We Withdrew Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Election – Six PDP States
Voice of Emancipation: Before Nigeria Begins to Burn
Encomiums As God’s General, Enoch Adeboye Celebrates 81
Akwa Ibom 2023: “I’ll Prioritize Job Creation, Rural Development & Agri-business- Umo Eno
Fare Profiteering: NANTA Visits, Partners FCCPC
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)