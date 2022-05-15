News
Deborah: Prophet Muhammad Never killed Anyone Because of Insult – Gumi
Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has faulted those of the school of thought that killing is the punishment for blasphemy, saying Prophet Muhammad never killed for blasphemy during his time despite insults from his critics.
Gumi stated this during his religious teaching class in his Kaduna Juma’at mosque, according to PRNigeria.
He said if the Prophet refrained from killing or attacking his traducers and those who blasphemed him while alive, those killing for the same offence have no justification for their actions.
The Kaduna based scholar made the clarification in a video clip obtained and translated by PRNigeria while reacting to the killing of a female Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State over blasphemous statement.
“If we think by killing Deborah, people who are not of the same faith with us will stop insulting our prophet, then we are in delusion,” PRNigeria quoted him as saying.
The cleric added that rather than kill for blasphemy, Muslims in the country must strive to showcase the beauty of their religion by coexisting with non-Muslims and show how beautiful the Prophet lived by adhering to his teachings on how to live peacefully with others.
While condemning resort to extra-judicial killings, Gumi reiterated that Nigeria is a secular state and religious law cannot be used in countries like Nigeria.
“Hence, anyone who kills a non-Muslim who they have agreed to live peacefully with, will not smell the fragrance of Paradise for 40 years,” he was also quoted as saying by PRNigeria.
Furthermore, the cleric called on other Islamic religious leaders to ensure reorientation of their students and followers, saying they must refrain from instigating their followers to carry out heinous act.
The Punch
News
Atiku Dismisses Peter Obi’s Claim of Winning Presidential Election
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Thursday that he believes his former ally turned opponent, Peter Obi, could not have won Saturday’s presidential election.
Atiku said Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, could not have gotten the constitutionally required spread needed to be declared president.
Apart from winning majority votes, a candidate is also expected to get 25 per cent of votes in at least 25 states to be declared the winner of the presidential election.
In his speech, Atiku acknowledged that Mr Obi’s candidacy denied PDP votes from its traditional strongholds in the South-east and South-south regions but said victory in those regions cannot be sufficient for Mr Obi to be declared president.
Atiku spoke in Abuja at a press conference where he reiterated his party’s position to reject the results of the presidential election.
Atiku came second in the election behind APC’s Bola Tinubu who emerged as the winner. Mr Obi came third in the election.
News
Elections: Imo, Rivers Results Manipulated, Yiaga Africa Confirms
A civil rights organisation, Yiaga Africa, has added a new twist to the general election conducted on February 25, saying that the results from Imo and Rivers states were inconsistent with its projections for the states.
The organisation raised the observation in its post-election statement signed by the Chair, Watching The Vote and Executive Director, Samson Itodo, obtained on Wednesday night and titled, ‘The 2023 presidential elections are once again a missed opportunity: INEC must be fundamentally reformed.’
They said that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission were manipulated.
The statement said, “The state-level presidential results for Imo and Rivers are inconsistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV projections for both states. For Rivers, INEC announced 231,591 votes for APC or 44.2 percent; 175,071 for LP or 33.4 percent; and 88,468 for PDP or 16.9 percent.
“This is in sharp contrast to the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Rivers which are: APC 21.7 percent ±5.0 percent; for LP 50.8 percent ±10.6 percent; and PDP 22.2 percent ±6.5 percent.
“For Imo, INEC announced 66,406 for APC or 14.2 percent; 360,495 for LP or 77.1 percent; and 30,234; for PDP or 6.5 percent. Again, this is at variance with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Imo which are: APC 5.1 ±2.3 percent; LP 88.1 percent ±3.8 percent; and PDP 5.7 percent ±2.3 percent.”
The organisation said that based on reports from 97 per cent of its sampled polling units, the All Progressives Congress had higher votes.
“Based on reports from 97 per cent (1,453 of 1507) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the APC should receive between 34.4 percent and 37.4 per cent of the vote, LP should receive between 24.2 percent and 28.4 per cent of the votes, the New Nigeria Peoples Party should receive between 4.6 percent and 6.4 percent of the vote, Peoples Democratic Party should receive between 28.3 per cent and 31.1 per cent of the vote, while no other political party should receive more than 0.3 per cent of the vote,” Yiaga Africa stated.
The report recommended that INEC should clarify the inconsistencies in some of the results, especially from Rivers and Imo states; extend voting hours to 5:00pm in subsequent elections; as well as sustain the uploads of polling unit results form EC 8A on its INEC Result Viewing portal.
News
Collation Officer Suspends Rivers Result Announcement over Threats to Life
The collation officer appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Presidential election in Rivers State, Prof Charles Adias, has suspended the collation of results over alleged threats to life.
Prof Adias who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, said this at the resumption of collation at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning, saying the threats were from supporters of a particular political party.
He stated, “I have been receiving threats, messages and calls to my life and that of my family for two days now. My picture is all over the social media that I was sent to rig the elections in Rivers State.
“Every one hour, I receive more that one million calls of threats to my life and other things. I hereby stand down collation until the INEC and security agencies can guarantee my safety to continue this national assignment.”
The Punch
