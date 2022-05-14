News
Emefiele Must Resign, PDP Insists, Knocks CBN Gov for Heart Attack Comment
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over comments that Nigerians can go ahead and have heart attack as regards his involvement in partisan politics, insisting that the apex bank boss must still resign his position, the fact that he jettisoned his presidential ambition notwithstanding.
The opposition PDP made this remark via a press statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, and made available to The Boss, stressing that Emefiele’s comment is “provocative and enough to trigger a nation-wide restiveness, pitch Nigerians against the CBN, shut down the economy and destabilize the polity.”
The maintained that the governor has crossed the line, and as a result, cannot be trusted with the nation’s commonwealth as the head.
Read the full statement:
PDP Blasts Emefiele Over “Heart Attack” Comment
…Insists He Can’t Continue as CBN Governor
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns as reckless, irresponsible and unpardonable, the comment by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, that he is “having a lot of fun” in his actions which are in violation of the CBN Act 2007 and the Public Service Rules.
This comment by Emefiele who also stated that Nigerians can go ahead and “have heart attack” over the widespread anxiety in the country arising from his involvement in partisan politics, is provocative and enough to trigger a nation-wide restiveness, pitch Nigerians against the CBN, shut down the economy and destabilize the polity.
The PDP asserts that despite Mr. Emefiele’s alleged withdrawal from the Presidential race due to the pressure by our Party, he still cannot continue as CBN Governor having become partisan as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The CBN which keeps ALL sensitive materials for elections cannot be trusted with the custody of such materials with a biased Mr. Emefiele at the helm of affairs.
It was despicable to watch Mr. Emefiele on Thursday May 12, 2022 at the Presidency, brazenly and derisively spit at the concerns of millions of Nigerians, the International Community and the Corporate World when he said of Nigerians, “let them have heart attack. It’s good to have heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”
Mr. Emefiele has crossed the red lines; he is provoking and daring Nigerians to do their worse especially in the face of huge allegations and revelations of massive looting, manipulations and doctoring of the books in the CBN under his watch as recently exposed in a leaked phone conversation and for which he ought to be behind bars.
His unthinking and insensitive comment further establishes that he is not a fit and proper person to hold public office and continue the coordination of our national commonwealth as the CBN Governor, having exposed his lack of the required professionalism, code of conduct and regard for public concerns on issues that affect our economy and the electoral process.
It also underpins the thoughtlessness and endemic corruption in the Buhari-led APC government and further shows the decadence in the CBN under Mr. Emefiele.
The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to decisively rebuke and sack Mr. Emefiele only confirms that impunity is an official policy of the APC administration.
Emefiele should know that Nigerians will never have heart attack because of APC’s impunity. Instead, they are now, more than ever before, ready and resolute to confront the situation and rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the APC.
Now that he has been confirmed to be a card-carrying member of the APC, Mr. Emefiele must forthwith steer clear of the CBN as he cannot continue as the Governor. Anything short of that amounts to testing the will of the people and the PDP will not hesitate to call out our members and teeming supporters across the country to, within the ambit of the law, defend and protect the integrity of the CBN and our electoral process.
For Mr. Emefiele, he should be ready for investigation, prosecution and possible conviction for the atrocities allegedly superintended by him as the CBN Governor.
Signed:
Hon. Debo Ologunagba
National Publicity Secretary
News
Atiku Dismisses Peter Obi’s Claim of Winning Presidential Election
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Thursday that he believes his former ally turned opponent, Peter Obi, could not have won Saturday’s presidential election.
Atiku said Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, could not have gotten the constitutionally required spread needed to be declared president.
Apart from winning majority votes, a candidate is also expected to get 25 per cent of votes in at least 25 states to be declared the winner of the presidential election.
In his speech, Atiku acknowledged that Mr Obi’s candidacy denied PDP votes from its traditional strongholds in the South-east and South-south regions but said victory in those regions cannot be sufficient for Mr Obi to be declared president.
Atiku spoke in Abuja at a press conference where he reiterated his party’s position to reject the results of the presidential election.
Atiku came second in the election behind APC’s Bola Tinubu who emerged as the winner. Mr Obi came third in the election.
News
Elections: Imo, Rivers Results Manipulated, Yiaga Africa Confirms
A civil rights organisation, Yiaga Africa, has added a new twist to the general election conducted on February 25, saying that the results from Imo and Rivers states were inconsistent with its projections for the states.
The organisation raised the observation in its post-election statement signed by the Chair, Watching The Vote and Executive Director, Samson Itodo, obtained on Wednesday night and titled, ‘The 2023 presidential elections are once again a missed opportunity: INEC must be fundamentally reformed.’
They said that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission were manipulated.
The statement said, “The state-level presidential results for Imo and Rivers are inconsistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV projections for both states. For Rivers, INEC announced 231,591 votes for APC or 44.2 percent; 175,071 for LP or 33.4 percent; and 88,468 for PDP or 16.9 percent.
“This is in sharp contrast to the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Rivers which are: APC 21.7 percent ±5.0 percent; for LP 50.8 percent ±10.6 percent; and PDP 22.2 percent ±6.5 percent.
“For Imo, INEC announced 66,406 for APC or 14.2 percent; 360,495 for LP or 77.1 percent; and 30,234; for PDP or 6.5 percent. Again, this is at variance with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Imo which are: APC 5.1 ±2.3 percent; LP 88.1 percent ±3.8 percent; and PDP 5.7 percent ±2.3 percent.”
The organisation said that based on reports from 97 per cent of its sampled polling units, the All Progressives Congress had higher votes.
“Based on reports from 97 per cent (1,453 of 1507) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the APC should receive between 34.4 percent and 37.4 per cent of the vote, LP should receive between 24.2 percent and 28.4 per cent of the votes, the New Nigeria Peoples Party should receive between 4.6 percent and 6.4 percent of the vote, Peoples Democratic Party should receive between 28.3 per cent and 31.1 per cent of the vote, while no other political party should receive more than 0.3 per cent of the vote,” Yiaga Africa stated.
The report recommended that INEC should clarify the inconsistencies in some of the results, especially from Rivers and Imo states; extend voting hours to 5:00pm in subsequent elections; as well as sustain the uploads of polling unit results form EC 8A on its INEC Result Viewing portal.
News
Collation Officer Suspends Rivers Result Announcement over Threats to Life
The collation officer appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Presidential election in Rivers State, Prof Charles Adias, has suspended the collation of results over alleged threats to life.
Prof Adias who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, said this at the resumption of collation at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning, saying the threats were from supporters of a particular political party.
He stated, “I have been receiving threats, messages and calls to my life and that of my family for two days now. My picture is all over the social media that I was sent to rig the elections in Rivers State.
“Every one hour, I receive more that one million calls of threats to my life and other things. I hereby stand down collation until the INEC and security agencies can guarantee my safety to continue this national assignment.”
The Punch
