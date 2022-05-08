Headline
Why Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele Must Resign
By Eric Elezuo
There is a clarion call across the length and breadth of the political circle in Nigeria, asking for the immediate resignation of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for venturing into partisan politics.
The CBN governor, had on Friday against the rules of the game, purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) valued at N100 million to contest the forthcoming party primaries.
Emefiele’s action, by all intent and purposes contravenes the CBN Act of 2007 and the Civil Service Rules, which stipulate that no public officer will engage in another job, whether paid or not, or present himself for any elective position while still in service.
However, the CBN governor has come out to say that the forms were purchased for him by three groups without his consent, and that he wasn’t interested. The groups, according report are the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group. The report added the group said Emefiele is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election.
But Emefiele said that he was focused on strengthening the nation’s economy amid calls by supporters that he should contest the nation’s topmost office in 2023.
According to the groups, Nigeria is passing through a lot of economic and security challenges, and the parties and the electorate must bring in experience, dynamism, energy, equity and fairness in the choice of who becomes the next President of Nigeria.
However, political stakeholders and social analysts have condemned Emefiele for taking the path of politics while still in office, adding that the story of groups buying forms for him was unrealistic. They alleged that the CBN boss was totally aware of the process, and is feeding Nigerians with tales of unawareness.
It would be recalled that earlier before now, Nigerians have expressed concern over the way the apex bank boss was frolicking with politicians, and making utterances that suggest his interest in politics, and called for either his voluntary resignation or be sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari. Consequently, the eventual purchase of the forms did not come as a surprise to many when it was announced on Friday t.
In February, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Chief Dele Momodu, had warned of the possibility of the nation’s number one banker delving into partisan politics following his utterances and body languages, and asked the CBN Governor to resign honorably for dabbling into politics while still in office as well as for magnitudes of failures recorded under his watch.
In the press release which was exclusively made available to The Boss, Momodu accused the CBN boss of supervising an economy that has so far nosedived.
“The chicanery of a Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele dabbling into politics while still in office
“While it is the right of every Nigerian to aspire to the highest office, it is a joke carried too far for a Central Bank Governor to remain in office while he and his well known sponsors are seeking to hijack the political process.
“Under Emefiele’s watch, Nigerian economy has nosedived yet he and his collaborators seek to deceive Nigerians that all is well. Let me say categorically that Nigeria can never be bought by a few individuals because they want to protect themselves,” Momodu said.
Echoing Momodu’s stand, a popular online medium, shortly after, called for the resignation of the CBN governor in its editorial commentary, noting that “It is our considered view that the statutory independence granted the Central Bank and its governor is compromised, if not totally eroded, when a sitting and serving Governor of the Bank becomes a closet politician angling or lobbying to be appointed to or to contest for a partisan political office. Whether he openly makes known his partisan political interest or does so through shadow proxies is immaterial.”
By the provisions of sections 9 and 11(2)(c) of the CBN Act, a Governor, Deputy Governor or Director ceases to hold office if
a. He does not devote his full time to the service of the bank;
b. Engages in full or part time vocation like politics;
c. Engages in a personal cause (like politics) which (i) conflicts with his full time duties to the bank, or (ii) detracts from his full time duties to the bank; and
d. Is guilty of serious misconduct in relation to his duties under the Act.
As a result, the CBN’s governor’s participation in politics has been termed a breach of each of these sub-heads, and consequently, deserved to be sacked if he fails to resign.
In Section 11(3) of the same Act, it is required of the Governor or a Deputy Governor of the CBN to give three months notice of his intention to resign. Ideally, Emefiele should have done this before picking up membership of APC not to mention the Presidential nomination form.
Either way, there is an issue of eligibility hanging on the the apex bank boss. Stakeholders are of the opinion that ‘if Emefiele is not an APC member, he can’t contest now because he would fall foul of the requisite membership period. If he is, then he is conflicted under the Act and should resign or be deemed to have ceased to hold office.’
This is not the first time Emefiele has been called upon to resign.
In May 2019, SaharaReporters made public a phone conversation of Emefiele; his deputy, Edward Lametek Adamu; Director for Finance, Dayo M. Arowosegbe and one of the Special Advisers to the CBN Governor, Emmanuel Ukeje discussing how to cover up the loss of over N500 billion stolen from the CBN in a private investment that collapsed. The CBN accepted the authenticity of the audio conversation, but said no money was missing from the bank.
In September of the same year, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked the CBN governor to resign over allegations of overseeing looting of funds in the nation’s apex bank.
According to the PDP, the allegations were based on the affirmations from the then Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of the APC, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe during a Channels TV programme.
“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands the immediate resignation and prosecution of the Governor of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele going by allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he superintended over massive looting of funds in the CBN.
“Our party calls on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately invite Emefiele for questioning over allegations by the National Secretary of the illegal APC National Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, that the CBN governor supervised over the pillaging of the nation’s vaults under his watch,” the party had said.
“Our party insists that beyond Akpan Udoedehe’s allegation, the tenure of Emefiele as CBN governor under the APC administration has witnessed colossal failures of monetary and fiscal policies, requiring him to vacate the office and hand himself over for investigation.
“It is instructive to note that when Emefiele took over office as CBN Governor in 2014, naira exchanged for N164 to a dollar. Today, in the hands of Emefiele and the APC, the naira has tumbled to a near N600 to a dollar, putting the nation’s economy on its knees.
“Painfully, under the leadership of Emefiele, the CBN has failed in its core mandate of managing the economy and took a dive into propaganda with claims that do not reflect the harsh economic reality on the ground,” it had added.
AKEREDOLU CALLS FOR EMEFIELE’S RESIGNATION
In a statement titled The CBN Governor Must Disengage Forthwith by Gov Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, it was revealed the action of the governor, is a joke taken too far. He prevailed on Emefiele to tow the line of decency and bow out of office. He said:
“The news of the purchase of Declaration of Intent and Nomination Forms to contest for the office of the President in the forthcoming general elections, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, purportedly by the supporters of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been received with palpable disbelief and shock by many Nigerians. This act, if unchecked, timeously, portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country.
“Rumours had been rife on the subterranean partisan activities linked to him through these shadowy characters in the recent weeks. Pictures of branded vehicles, ostensibly purchased for electioneering campaigns, were also posted on the social media. The audacious moves by those who claimed to be supporting this interest have been unsettling.
“This latest news confirms that the Governor may indeed be interested in immersing himself in the murky waters of politics like any other Nigerian with partisan interests. It is incontrovertible that Mr Emefiele enjoys a constitutionally protected right to belong to any group or association and participate fully, just as any Nigerian. It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted and sensitive office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria will be this brazen in actualizing his ambition.
“There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate. It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest. He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office. Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith.
“This is a joke taken too far.”
PDP CALLS FOR EMEFIELE’S ARREST, PERSECUTION
The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele for a catalogue of offences among which are abuse of office and financial impropriety.
This is as the boss of the apex bank purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential form to contest the party primaries later this month.
The PDP made the call Saturday via a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, and made available to The Boss.
The party noted that Emefiele has violated both the CBN Act of 2007 and the Public Service Rule which forbid any public servant from holding any other office, or indulge in partisan politics.
It also accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration of using the CBN as a conduit pipe to finance the APC long before now, and called for the immediate disengagement of the governor as CBN boss.
The statement in full:
APC Presidential Form: Emefiele Cannot Continue as CBN Governor – PDP
…Demands His Arrest, Prosecution for alleged Abuse of Office, Financial Impropriety
Gentlemen of the press,
You will recall that on March 25, 2022, our Party alerted the nation when we got intelligence that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele was being promoted by the Presidency as Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.
At that time, we drew the attention of Nigerians to the provisions of the CBN Act 2007 and particularly referenced Section 9 which provides that “the Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not…”
This provision is clear in demanding that 100 percent of the time and expertise of the CBN Governor and Deputy Governors shall be dedicated to the service of the CBN. This is because the CBN is critical to the integrity and stability of our economy.
Furthermore, Section 030422 of the Public Service Rule states that no public officer shall (a) “hold any office, paid or unpaid, permanent or temporary, in any political organization”, (b) offer himself/herself or nominate anyone else as a candidate for any elective public office…”, (c) “indicate publicly his support of or opposition to any party, candidate or policy and (d) “engage in canvassing in support of political candidates” unless such officer resigns his appointment.
Importantly, Section 030502 (g) of the Rule lists “engaging in partisan political activities’ as SERIOUS ACT OF MISCONDUCT.
Emefiele’s involvement in politics without resigning as CBN Governor therefore amounts to gross misconduct in contravention of Section 11 2 (2)(c) of the CBN Act.
Now that Mr. Emefiele has joined politics and reportedly obtained the N100 million Presidential aspirant form from the APC, he cannot continue to resume at the CBN which is the commonwealth of our nation.
By this Mr. Emefiele has become a clear and present danger to the health, integrity and reputation of the CBN and our nation’s financial sector. His continued stay as CBN Governor will further destroy investors’ confidence in the integrity of our nation’s financial regulatory Institution.
Mr. Emefiele’s involvement in partisan politics while still holding office as CBN Governor underpins the impunity, lawlessness and recklessness of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. It further confirms that the CBN under Emefiele has all along been the finance department of the APC.
It is now evident that the summersault of the economy under Mr. Emefiele as CBN Governor has been influenced by a personal partisan interest for which the CBN under his watch allegedly allowed multiple leakages in our financial regulations through discriminatory exchange rate policies and nebulous subsidies to funnel billons of naira to political lackies to fund a presidential ambition.
This also explains why under Emefiele, the CBN which is supposed to be the bankers’ bank continues to engage in fraudulent retail banking services under ill-defined economic intervention programmes to plunder the treasury.
The tsunamic macro-economic and fiscal policies of the CBN under Emefiele brought untold hardship to the productive and service sectors of our nation’s economy with consequential negative effect on the lives of our citizens.
It is provocative that instead of being remorseful, Mr. Emefiele is even insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians by seeking the office of the President while still holding office as CBN Governor.
The PDP points to reports in the public space of how Emefiele’s agents through corrupt practices, including manipulation of exchange rate, allegedly amassed sum close to $1 billion dollar which is already being deployed by the purchase of hundreds of Emefiele branded campaign vehicles in the colours of the APC in furtherance of a lavish Presidential campaign.
The direct consequences of such atrocious regime in the CBN under Emefiele is the collapse of our naira from N197 to N600 to a dollar, the crippling of our productive sector, multiple economic recession, increased poverty, inflation and unemployment rates, high costs of living and excruciating hardship to our citizens.
It is indeed saddening that President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised zero tolerance for corruption will enable, encourage and condone such atrocious regime in the CBN where our economy is opened to fraudulent pillaging to promote a political ambition.
Our Party stands with Nigerians in demanding the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of Mr. Emefiele by security and anti-graft agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged financial malfeasance and abuse of office in the CBN under his watch.
As Nigerians we are determined to confront this evil. We wish Mr. Emefiele well in his new found but ill-fated political vocation but we demand that he must be brought to account for the activities that he undertook, supervised and superintended over the years that he has been at the helm of affairs at the CBN and for which our economy is in comatose.
The PDP calls on all Nigerians; the Civil Society, Students, Organized Labour, the Media and all lovers of good governance to rise up as the PDP takes drastic actions in leading the charge to defend the integrity of the CBN, Rule of Law and ensure that those who brought our economy to its knees face the wrath of the law.
CONTEST, BUT LEAVE OUR CBN – TAMBUWAL TELLS EMEFIELE
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State also called on the Federal Government to ensure the resignation of the Central Bank Governor.
Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant on the platform of PDP, made the call in Jalingo, shortly after interacting with the party delegates ahead of PDP presidential primaries.
The governor said that Mr Emefiele’s continued stay in office, after openly identifying himself with a political party, should not be encouraged.
Gov Emmanuel Rallies Votes for Atiku, Other PDP Candidates in Akwa Ibom
– As PDP Concludes Campaigns in Onna LGA
Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on Akwa Ibom people to reciprocate the goodwill of his administration in the state by turning out en-masse to vote candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections .
Governor Emmanuel made the call Wednesday while addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters during the grand finale of PDP campaigns in the state held at Chief Akpabio Udo Ukpa Stadium in Onna Local Government Area.
Enumerating the giant strides of his administration as regards initiation and completion of various infrastructure and economic development plans as well as abandoned projects by his predecessor, the governor expressed hope that the people of the state will reciprocate his gestures by voting massively for his party.
According to him, the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the experience and capacity to salvage Nigeria from the current economic downturn and restore her to the path of prosperity, calling on the people to vote for the PDP candidates.
“Let me start from this Saturday, I’ve said it over and over again, the only man who knows the way, the only man with capacity and experience, the roadmap and the blueprint to recover and restore the economy of this nation around is Atiku Abubakar and the party is PDP”, he stated.
He also acknowledged his respect for the power rotation initiated by the elders of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, on the basis of which PDP nominated its candidates for the National Assembly seats such as Ekong Sampson for Senate in Eket Senatorial District, and urged the people to exercise their support for the fairness exhibited by PDP through the ballots on Saturday.
For governorship and state assembly elections, the governor restated his confidence in the capacity of PDP candidates to deliver, describing the gubernatorial condidate Pastor Umo Eno, as a humble, willing and loving man whose emergence is a call to service.
“Our governorship candidate has spoken at various fora and on different platforms and people close to me keep whispering into my ears, you have a man of capacity, you have a man of integrity and courage, a man that is very brilliant and has knowledge of the economy. On hearing this, my heart always says God Thank you”.
Pastor Umo Eno, on his part, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for laying the foundation of industrialization and opening up the three major gateways to attract investments and development into the state.
He said he would run an all- inclusive government and promised to continue in the developmental projects in the state, assuring that he will never take the state backward.
The State PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called for support from the people of Onna in the forthcoming elections urging the people to ensure that candidates of the party are victorious.
Elder Akpan presented the party flags to the candidate for Onna State House of Assembly, Hon Sunday Johnson, candidate for Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno, Federal House of Representatives Hon. Okpolupm Ette and candidate for Eket Senatorial District, Barr. Ekong Sampson.
Barr. Ekong Sampson in his remarks acknowledged the selfless sacrifice of Governor Udom Emmanuel which has given them reasons to serve on the platform of the party.
Barr. Sampson, said that candidates from Eket Senatorial districts have demonstrated unity of purpose to serve the people during their campaigns, assuring that they will make judicious use of the opportunity if given opportunity to represent the Senatorial District.
Christian Leaders Endorse Atiku for President
United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum have endorsed the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for the February 25 election.
According to the National cordinator of the group, Pastor Aminchi Habu, the Christian leaders believe in Atiku’s ability to make the right choice and decisions that will catapul and ensure a brighter, colourful and better future for nigerians.
Speaking on behalf of the Christian leaders, Pastor Habu said; “ Your Excellency our president in waiting, we as a forum and religious fathers are pleading with you as the great democracy defender of Africa, we see you as the political pilot that will fly Nigeria to its promise land.
“We see you as the political architect that will redesign and take Nigeria to a glorious future and political doctor of our nation who have the prescribed drugs that will heal Nigeria of all it security and societal hill.”
The religious leaders urged Mr Atiku and PDP at large to prove to Christian leaders and Nigerians at large that the support and trust bestowed on him is the right choice.
“We all will look back one day to February 25th 2023 smiling knowing that we made the right and best decision for this Nation by voting the PDP”, Pastor Habu added.
Responding to the endorsement of the Christian group, Dele Momodu, who is the Director of strategic communication of the PDP PCC, said the decision of the group to back Mr Atiku was the best decision they have made for Nigerians and themselves.
Mr Momodu added; “Alhaji Atiku is the most experienced, detribalized candidate. Christ is one. We are extremely grateful for this endorsement and support. We cannot shy away from enthroning good government.
“What we need the most are your prayers and I assure you that Atiku will win the 2023 elections.“
Naira Scarcity: el-Rufai, APC Governors Dare Buhari
By Eric Elezuo
With the presidential election just a few days away, it appears that these are not the best times for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The party has been enmeshed in one internal crisis after another and cohesion seems to be a far flung option. The ruling party’s myriads of crisis and suspicion against one another resurrected and took a different turn with the designing policy of the naira notes, which affected the higher denominations of 1000, 500 and 200 naira notes.
On October 26, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced the introduction of redesigned 200, 500 and 1,000 naira notes into the country’s financial system. However, since the notes were unveiled, Nigerians across different parts of the country have been struggling to access them from banks and ATM cash points, prompting the question as to what happened to the new naira notes, and who is hiding them. The scarcity has led to series of frustrations and uprisings including protests in different parts of the country with bank facilities vandalised and lives lost.
The frustration caused by the scarcity of the new notes, which also worsened trade and business transactions, made the CBN to extend the deadline for the phasing out of the old notes from the original January 31 deadline to a new February 10. The measure did not in any way help the situation with blames and counter blames continue to trail the polity as many Nigerians working in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy have been scrambling for the new currency, but all to no avail.
In what looked like respite to some politicians, the Supreme Court gave an interim order for the continued use of all the old notes until it finally rules on a lawsuit brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara challenging the new currency redesign. Though nine other states have so far joined in the suit. In its sitting, the Supreme Court did not reverse that order, but adjourned the suit to 22 February, with a clear indication of maintenance of status quo.
It would be recalled that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had accused Buhari for causing the fuel and naira scarcity so that his presidential ambition could flop. He alleged at a rally in Abeokuta that he (Tinubu) was the target of all the policies being churned out as well as the fuel crisis that has lingered for close to six months.
However, despite acknowledging the Supreme Court interim ruling in a broadcast President Muhammadu Buhari made, he insisted that the old notes ceased to be a legal tender in what many called frontal attack against the Supreme Court. Though the president said he consulted widely before arriving at his decision, lots of condemnation followed majorly from his party men with Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai leading the pack.
“As an administration that respects the rule of law, I have also noted that the subject matter is before the courts of our land and some pronouncements have been made, I similarly consulted widely with representatives of the State Governors as well as the Council of State,” the president had said in defence.
“To further ease the supply pressures, particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10, 2023, when the old N200 notes cease to be legal tender,” the president added.
Barely 24 hours after Buhari’s broadcast, the governor of Kaduna State, who also ascribe to himself the status of founding member of the ruling APC, in a statewide broadcast, said that all old naira notes will remain in use the state until and unless the Supreme Court declares otherwise in total defiance of the order made by President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast.
In el-Rufai’s broadcast to the people of Kaduna state, the governor said, “for the avoidance of doubt, all the old and new notes shall remain in use as legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise.”
According to him, “it is bad economics to so curtail economic activity and the velocity of circulation of money. It is also insensitive to deliberately cause cash shortage and then seek to instigate the public against the mostly innocent commercial banks. Even the most honest and prudent action by banks cannot magically make N400bn to look like N2.1 trillion.”
The governor said “the Kaduna State Government and its agencies shall seal any facility that refuses to accept the old notes as legal tender and prosecute the owners. If need be, we shall take further consequential actions according to the law.”
In his broadcast titled “let us stand up strongly for democracy, peace and national unity”, the governor appealed to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to use the old and new notes side by side without any fear.
El-Rufai said “we have been officially informed that the currency redesign policy is to reduce money laundering and render useless stashes of high denomination Naira that many politicians and public officers have accumulated through corruption and other illicit activities.
“We had privately expressed concerns about the timing of the currency design policy and the unrealistic timeline for its implementation. We were assured that all steps have been taken to ensure that we avoid the recent experience of India, where implementation of a similar demonetisation policy targeted at politicians ended up hurting the poorest and small businesses the most.
“In official briefings to the President, the Central Bank of Nigeria constantly alluded to the fact that the policy also targets politicians who have accumulated a huge war chest for vote buying during the elections. It is now clear that the President has been deceived by the Central Bank of Nigeria and some elements in his government into buying into this overarching narrative, in the name of ensuring free and fair elections in 2023.
“It is important for the people of Kaduna State, and indeed Nigeria, to know that contrary to the public pronouncements and apparent good intentions, this policy was conceived and sold to the President by officials who completely lost out in the Gubernatorial and Presidential Primaries of the APC in June 2022.”
In the same vein, the Chairman of the APC, rising from a meeting with some governors elected on the party’s platform and the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, threw their weight behind el-Rufai and the Supreme Court, asking Buhari to reverse his orders.
Addressing the press after the meeting, which about seven governors, including Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, boycotted, Adamu said; “I am sure you are quite aware of the fact that a meeting comprising of APC governors was held today and the leadership of the NWC of our great party was summoned for this afternoon and we had discussions and at the end of the discussions, we have resolved as follows and this resolution is without prejudice whatsoever to the case that is lying at the Supreme Court at this point in time. This has to do with the issue of currency redesign.
“We note very seriously that the programme and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.
“That, we urge the Attorney General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to respect the Supreme Court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting.
“That the meeting is urging His Excellency, Mr President to intervene in resolving issues that are causing this great difficulties to the economy”.
Resonating the chairman’s position, the Chairman of the APC Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, said all the parties at the meeting endorsed the resolution.
He said; “We are on the same page. The APC Governors Forum, the NWC is one party. We are all together.
“The chairman said the governors and the party are one and the same and I am very proud about the conduct of our campaigns by our presidential candidate under the able leadership of our party led by Abdullahi Adamu and the DG of the Campaign Council and the governors alongside all our APC candidates across the country who have been doing a tremendous job of mobilizing Nigerians.”
Earlier, Ganduje, had accused President Buhari of plotting to scuttle the forthcoming general election and form an interim government with the naira redesigning policy, adding that he was trying to ensure that the candidate of the APC, Tinubu loses the presidential election.
Ganduje’s outburst was contained in an audio message aired on local radio stations in Kano, where he said Buhari’s “anti-democracy policies” would affect the electoral fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
He lamented that it was unfortunate that Buhari was hellbent on redesigning the currency even to the detriment of his party.
He said: “No doubt, we know the value and worth of a politician. That’s why if you look at the things going on now, you will feel like crying.
“This is someone who had contested many times and lost. We now formed a merger, and he won. But look at what he’s doing now. He is just after destroying the party that brought him to power. Otherwise, how do you explain the essence of this naira redesign policy?
“Have you weighed the implications of this policy in an election period? What is the intention behind this for God’s sake?
“Why can’t he wait till after the election, or why didn’t he introduce it seven and a half years ago?
“So every politician will be suspicious of the motive behind the policy at this time,” Mr Ganduje lamented.
He said it was regrettable that the federal government is still adamant about enforcing the new monetary policy despite warnings from the World Bank and some world leaders.
“How can you allow the CBN governor, who isn’t a politician and lacks knowledge, to influence such a decision.
“As a leader, you allowed the banking sector to be in crisis. If not that our democracy is in shambles, who will allow such a thing to happen.
“So he (Buhari) doesn’t have answers to all these questions, and democracy doesn’t support such decisions. And that’s why we took the matter to court to express our misgivings because we see it as a plot to scuttle the forthcoming election and set up an interim government,” Ganduje concluded.
However, knocks and kudos have trailed the opponents of the president’s decision as well as the APC governors. Constitutional lawyers including Prof Mike Ozekhome, Mr. Monday Ubani and Olu Adegboruwa have faulted both the CBN and president on one hand for flaunting the orders of the Supreme Court, and el-Rufai and his APC colleagues on the other hand for daring the pronouncements of the president. They unanimously agreed that such utterances and affronts are capable of dragging the nation into anarchy.
While the president has maintained a dignified silence ever since, presidential aide, Adamu Garuba, challenged Ganduje and el-Rufai, claiming that it is only those that have stocked up stolen money for vote buying are the ones complaining.
In all these, it is only the APC attacking the APC!
