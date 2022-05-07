Adding Value: Test of Patience by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

In the journey of life, patience remains one of the greatest tests anyone can face. Your patience will surely be tested, one way or another. It could be in personal and professional development including family life, workplace, school activities, friendship, or religious life. Just imagine being in a long queue in a grocery store; imagine trying to meet up with an appointment and you are held back due to heavy traffic, imagine the time you have to wait to speak to a customer service agent, or event waiting for your partner to dress up while you are already running late – then you will understand what it means for patience to come under test.

In fact, patience cuts across all dynamics of life. You may be wondering how this plays out. Imagine having a desire to set up a particular business, and the odds seems to be against you. Imagine being able to set it up, yet have challenges gaining clients or moving to the next stage. The truth remains that it could be very challenging staying positive. Now, that is the time to believe in your craft, and do what you are supposed to do through consistency, and as sure as there is day and night, you will reap the fruit of your labour. As a leader, your leadership style will be tested, and to succeed in your leadership role or any area of your life where patience is required, you will need to practice emotional intelligence.

Patience is a great virtue required of every human being. As Christians, and members of other religions, we are taught to have patience. Without patience, it will be difficult to succeed in life. This is because your eagerness to succeed in life might push you or prevent you from acquiring or learning the valuable lessons or experiences of life. What we don’t know about patience is that, sometimes, it prevents us from doing what will harm us.

On a personal note, I am a strong believer in fate. I strongly believe in the aphorism that what will happen will happen, with or without our input. Most times, due to desperations, we either settle for less than we desire, or we try to work our destiny with the erroneous belief or assumption that the other side of the grass is greener.

In the journey of life, you may have a desire to study a particular course or attain a particular height in your academic journey, or have the desire to work in a particular industry. You may have the desire to meet a particular person, and have tried to get all it done, but the more you try, the more push back you have. Though it appears hard, here is a piece of good news for you; patience is not only about waiting but how you act while waiting (striving for your desire). While waiting, you can read in between the lines to learn the inherent lessons staring at you.

While acknowledging that the test of patience is not easy, understand that one of the greatest places where your patience will be tested is marriage. Imagine having a difficult partner, who is strong-headed, and who is not willing to communicate or compromise. The type of ‘it’s either my way or no way’. What would you do? Well, hear this candid advice; if you love him or her, tolerate the person and bear the burden of keeping the marriage, but if you don’t love the person, kindly take a bow to avoid bearing the sacrifice for eternity.

Again, you may have a difficult boss, friend, child, or mentee, who you have been trying to manage based on your relationship, but it seems a herculean task. How will you relate to the person? There is just one thing to do; consider your temperament and see if your personality is compatible to manage the relationship.

It is always easy say have patience, it will be alright, but in reality, patience is not always easy. Imagine a family man, who need money or resources to take care of household and the sums don’t seem to be adding up. Imagine a young lady desiring marriage, with the hope of attracting a particular kind of man, but those that kept coming when they come do not meet the requirements. There is a tendency for patience to run out, but don’t let it. All you need is peace of mind, and every other thing will fall into place.

Know that ‘tribulation worketh patience’ (Romans 5:3) and ‘trying of faith worketh patience’ (James 1:3) as well.

