South-East Leaders to Buhari: Release Nnamdi Kanu

South-East leaders have told President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo leaders made the request in an address during a meeting with Buhari at the Executive Council Chambers, New Government House Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

Chairman of South-East Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, read the address.

President Buhari arrived the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu at about 10. a.m. on Wednesday enroute Ebonti State to commence a two-day working visit with the inauguration of projects at King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu.

Buhari was received by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and some governors of the APC, including the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and his counterpart from Jigawa, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar were also on a solidarity visit to welcome the president to Ebonyi.

The president would conclude his visit to Ebonyi with a closed-door meeting with the South-East leaders in Abakaliki before departing for Abuja on Friday.

Ohanaeze had in a statement on Tuesday said Buhari’s two-day working visit to Ebonyi would kick-start the process to get Nnamdi Kanu released.

The statement read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has given assurances of peace and security ahead of the planned presidential visit to Ebonyi State.

“This is part of the resolutions reached at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders council meeting held in Abakiliki on Tuesday 3rd May 2022.

“For translucence and clarity of purpose, President Muhammadu Buhari has been fair to Ndigbo with federal projects irrespective of the fact that his party’s declined fortunes and acceptance in 2015 and 2019 elections in the southeast, but the Chairman of Southeast Governors and Ebonyi Governor, Engr Dave Nweze Umahi has brought good tidings and paid huge sacrifices for Ndigbo to access the presidency and attract federal government’s projects and attention to the southeast zone.

“The Elders council was presided over by Prince Dr Richard Ozobu insisted that this is the best opportunity for Igbo leaders with the southeast Governors to dialogue with President Buhari over the release of the Ipob leader Mazi Nnamdi Kalu.

“Ndigbo expectations are that such windows of opportunities must be fully utilized for positive results as President Buhari will be received warmly by Ndigbo, this will be one of the most remarkable visits of Mr President to the southeast, as we except that the President’s two days working visit to Ebonyi state will change the narratives that Buhari loves Ndigbo, and he will prove it by kick-starting the process that will release Nnamdi Kanu”.

“IPOB and other Biafra Agitators should hold their peace and remain loyal to the procedure that will help them achieve the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Buhari’s visit will usher in fresh hopes of having a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

”We are conscious of the fact that IPOB is cognizant of the process of releasing their leader is ongoing, and their proper attitudes and conduct are expected to solidify the process of Kanu’s release.

“We are welcoming President Buhari with an open mind and wish him a pleasant stay in Ebonyi State.”