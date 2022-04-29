Uncategorized
Friday Sermon: Excursions in Islam: Hadith Revisited
By Babatunde Jose
After the death of the Prophet and the passing of the first generation of his aides, Muslims were at a loss as to what the Prophet would have done under varying hypothetical situations. The lot then fell on the jurists to start collecting Hadiths (Reports) which recorded the Prophet’s words on a given occasion and his habitual mode of behavior (Sunnah).
The Hadith became crucial to the body of Islamic law extracted from detailed Islamic sources. Some of these ‘reports’ were used to support the new forms of Islamic piety that had developed; others provided historical evidence to support state policy.
These reports multiplied during the eighth and ninth centuries, until a bewildering number of Hadith circulated throughout the empire, covering everyday matters, metaphysics, cosmology, cosmogony and theology as well as politics.
These were finally collected and anthologized. The most famous editors were Muhammad ibn Ismail al-Bukhari (d. 870) and Muslim ibn al-Hajjaj (d. 875). Because some Hadith include questionable and even contradictory statements, the authentication of hadith became a major field of study in Islam.
The Hadith were vigorously promoted by a populist contingent known as the Ahl al-Hadith (‘Hadith People’) who insisted that Muslim law be rooted in these eyewitness reports instead of the ‘independent reasoning’ (ijtihad) developed by the jurists. Their piety appalled the more rationally inclined Muslims, since it threatened their strict sense of divine unity, but these practices also resembled the way Christians had come to think about Jesus. Through the Hadith, Muhammad had gained divination and reverence.
Hadith have been called “the backbone” of Islamic civilization, and within that religion the authority of Hadith as a source for religious law and moral guidance ranks second only to that of the Quran. Scriptural authority for Hadith comes from the Quran which enjoins Muslims to emulate Muhammad and obey his judgments (in verses such as 24:54, 33:21).
While the number of verses pertaining to law in the Quran is relatively few, Hadith give direction on everything from details of religious obligations such as ablutions for prayer, number of Rakats to the correct forms of salutations. Thus the “great bulk” of the rules of Sharia (Islamic law) are derived from Hadith, rather than the Quran.
Early in Islamic history there was a school of thought that adhered to the view that the Hadith were incompatible with Islam. For 300 years following the Prophet’s death, there remained a portion of Muslims who “mocked and derided” the system of Hadith.
There are many Muslims (some of whom call themselves Quranists but many are also known as Submitters) who believe that most Hadiths are actually fabrications created in the 8th & 9th century AD, and which are falsely attributed to the Prophet.
It should be noted that the corpus of Hadith is an amorphous body of information with a mass of contradictions, sometimes embarrassment not only to Muslims but a source of discomfiture to Islam.
Some Hadith have given ammunition to enemies of Islam and have often been used to cast aspersion on the Prophet. The obnoxious satirical book of Salman Rushdie, The Satanic Verses is a good example and the vilification of the Prophet as a pedophile is an abuse that won’t go away because the Hadith erroneously lend credence to such charges.
There are other such embarrassing issues such as stories of the prophet going through all his wives in one night; the prophet condemning the use of the left hand saying it is associated with the Devil: Yet Allah in His wisdom created the left handed child. Some Hadiths have even gone as far as creating unsavory impression of Islam as a violent religion.
According to the Quran, there is no intercession at all on Judgment Day. ‘Kosi gbami gbami ni ojo Qiyyama’. This assertion is repeated three times in Quran 2:48: Then guard yourselves against a day when one soul shall not avail another nor shall intercession be accepted for her, nor shall compensation be taken from her, nor shall anyone be helped (from outside); Also 2:123 and 254).
Hadith is at odds with the Quran in terms of religious philosophy, this time in terms of the personal nature of salvation as some Hadith claim that the Prophet will intercede on behalf of his people on the Day of Judgment.
There is also a problem with ritual prayer (salat). While hadith literature speaks of things which “nullify” the prayer as if it were a product to be inspected, the Quran focuses on internalizing the reading so that it prevents us from injustices and evil acts (29:45). Prayer is not about form but rather substance.
Yes, even in matters of the concept of reward and sin: Most Muslims believe that Islam is just about seeking rewards and the rewards are like ‘points’ to enter Jannah. However, in the Quran no verses support such understanding. Today, the way most Muslims comprehend Islam is to seek for reward rather than the approval of Allah.
By the year 200 A.H. a total of 600,000 Hadiths were in existence, out of which 408,324 were fabricated by 620 forgers. Most notorious forger Ibn Au’jaa confessed before he was hanged that he alone had forged 4,000 Hadiths.
It has been suggested that three major sources of corruption of Hadith are political conflicts, sectarian prejudice and the desire to translate the underlying meaning, rather than the verbatim words, of the original quotes.
An important tradition that bear relevance to our mode of worship relates to the place of women in Islamic prayer.
The custom of purdah in certain Muslim countries raises the question as to whether women may go to the mosques. Yet, there was no such question in the time of the Prophet when women freely took part in religious services. See Bukhari 9:22 and 10:65; 152.
All the above traditions afford overwhelming evidence of the fact that women, just in the same way as men, used to frequent the mosques without let or hindrance. The Prophet was quoted as saying: Do not prohibit the handmaidens of Allah from going to the Mosques of Allah. Bukhari 11:12
The practice of women present in the mosques seems to have continued long after the Prophet’s time. Within the mosque they are not separated by a screen or curtain. They only form a line behind the men, see Bukhari 10:164. And though they were covered by an over-garment, they did not wear a veil. On the great gathering of the Hajj a woman was expressly forbidden to wear a veil, see Bukhari 25:23.
In the year 256 A.H. The Governor of Mecca is said to have tied ropes between the columns in the mosque to make a separate place for women. See the Encyclopedia of Islam. By the end of the day, the separation grew to the point that women were barred from the mosque entirely. Something that never happened during the time of the founder of the religion.
The roots of gender segregation in Islam have been investigated by many historians. Leila Ahmed explained that the harem arose in the Umayyad and Abbasid dynasties. It was not an institution from the time and place of Prophet Muhammad. Leor Halevi wrote in an article about women and mourning laments that a ″novel and unprecedented concern with the segregation of the sexes″ took place in Kufa, Iraq, in the eighth century. In time, this became normative.
Still under prayers are the concept of Tahajud prayer and Tarawih. Why we do not find the word “Tarawih” anywhere in the original Islamic documents (i.e, the Quran and Sunnah)? The prayer is referred to as the “Night Prayer” (Qiam-ul-layl) in the Quran and Sunnah, which basically is the Tahajud prayer.
The name Tarawih was invented by the followers when the Prophet offered the prayer in public for few nights. He did not intend to make it a formal prayer and did not invite people to join him. It was the curious group of followers who stood behind him and followed him in that Tahajud prayer. When the Prophet realized the matter he stopped offering the prayer publicly.
The Tahajud prayer is voluntary night prayer after the Isha prayer, presumably after some sleep, late at night. It was enjoined on the Prophet. See Quran 73:1-6; 73:20; 17:19. He later asked his people to perform it in their homes. While the recitation from the Quran in ordinary prayers are short, those during Tahajud could be long. Initially it consisted of 8 Rakats with an additional three of Witr.
No doubt, after the Prophet, the Witr prayer was taken from Tahajud and added to the Isha prayer. Owing to the Prophet’s emphasis on the Tahajud during the Ramadan, the Companions became very particular about it and it was later transform into the Tarawih which we now practice during Ramadan. Though the Tahajud is still practiced as a private late-night prayer.
It was Umar during his Caliphate that introduced a change whereby the Tahajud became a congregational prayer after the Isha during Ramadan. It is now the practice to recite the whole Quran in the Tarawih prayers during Ramadan. Umar at first ordered eleven Rakats but later increased to 20 in addition to three Witr making 23 Rakats. This practice is maintained throughout the Muslim world, the Ahl Hadith and the Ahmadis being almost the only exception. Who says all Bidah is a sin?
However, there is no doubt the Hadith are too voluminous and there are many repetitions and contradictions in them. The Hadith tried to cover every facet of life of the prophet including his very private ones such as his sex life.
As the curtain falls on the Holy month of Ramadan this weekend, we thank God for seeing us through the month and pray that we witness many more, in good health. We pray for the repose of the souls of those who started but did not finish the fast with us and pray that Allah grant them Jannatul Firdous. To the rest of us, we say Alhamdulillah for a successful Ramadan. May Allah’s peace and blessings be with us. Ameen.
Barka Juma’at, Ramadan Kareem and Happy Eid El-Fitr.
Akwa-Ibom 2023: I Am The Confirmed and Authentic PDP Guber Candidate- Umo Eno
Tinubu, Naja’atu and the Damning Confessions
By Eric Elezuo
The chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming February 25 presidential election, continue to grow slimmer as the D-day approaches with more damning evidences of ill-health, especially tending to mental disability. The latest revelation of the former governor’s inability to run the affairs of men again is contained in a confession made by Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, a former chieftain of the party and director of the party’s presidential campaign council. Hajia Mohammed’s confessions are aftermath of the Peoples Democratic Party’s indictment of the APC candidate of massive drug and fraud related felonies.
Hajia Mohammed, a former Director in the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed said everything about the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaji Bola Tinubu is motivated by money, and that explains how he was picked as the presidential flag bearer of the party.
The former director of APC PCC, whose assertive facts were made during in an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show a few days ago, following an exclusive interview by The Whistler, has maintained in subsequent chats that her statements were accurate. This is even as the APC has denied her as former staff who was sacked for being a mole and incompetent, to which she replied, “Not just that, as far as my expulsion from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? They should have told the public before I resigned, but they kicked me out unfortunately because they are so silly, they are saying after my resignation, they actually kicked me out.
She alleged that Tinubu was the sole pivot through which every aspect of the party primary held in June 2022 revolved.
“This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor the presidential campaign. Normally the governor sponsors the presidential campaign in his state, but this time around, it is Asiwaju that is doing it.
“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to? We are only lying to ourselves. We see these things. The truth has been written on the horizon. Why are we now turning the other eye?”
Mohammed had resigned from the campaign council and the APC, claiming that developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics, adding that her conscience would not allow her to continue in the APC PCC. Apart from the money politics, she accused the APC flag bearer of, she had also said Tinubu was too sick and possibly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease as he could not hold a teacup when she visited him in London some time ago. She said Tinubu does not have the presence of mind to be the president of Nigeria
In the resignation letter, addressed to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, she said recent developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.
She stated that the challenges facing the country today “require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” adding that the problems required “the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.”
Speaking to The Whistler on what informed her decision to dump the Tinubu campaign, she said that the APC presidential candidate had demonstrated clear symptoms of dementia when she visited him for a private meeting in London, stressing that if for any reason, Tinubu wins the election, he will be like an invalid as his hangers on, led by his wife, will be in charge of leadership of the country.
“Let me tell you why they are following Asiwaju. They know that he’s incapable. They know that he can’t decipher. They know that there is something seriously wrong with his brain. It is like they say in Hausa: somebody will hold the horns of a cow, and you will be milking it. So, all of these people talking all this nonsense know that he’s incapable. They know that he’s handicapped. But they also know that there’s already a cabal that they can depend on for the piece of a pie. No more, no less. And let me tell you, I have not spoken to anyone, both in or outside APC from up North, that I know that has told me or that believes Asiwaju is capable. But all they are saying is that you know we have to get something out of it—that’s all.”
She added: “Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth. It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.
“But when you talk of leadership of over two hundred million people you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable, those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality. He is – I said it!
“I sat with him for two hours in London, when you talk of green, he will give you an answer of red, he can’t even decipher, he has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea.
“If you remove tribal sentiment, if you remove the Lagos/Ibadan press, if Tinubu were not a Yoruba man, he will not dare contest election because they will crucify him, but people are all there to defend him because he is Yoruba, it’s egbe omo Oduduwa over everything else.
“I was in the campaign for Yola, and we had to beg them to take the mic from him, everything about Tinubu is based on lies. Imagine he is an Hausa man, will he contest elections with all these gbese on top of him? In this campaign, nobody should talk of corruption because they are corruption personified.”
Mohammed denied quitting politics, maintaining that she quitted the APC to join the Atiku Abubakar. She said “I did not say I’m quitting, people don’t read very well, I said party politics, party politics is different from quitting politics, all I’m saying is that I should not be caged to a particular party. I have God-given ability to mobilize, I cannot cage myself to APC, that is why I left the APC, but I’m still very much in politics.
She also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president was another stooge, who cares less about the country he is leading. He said Buhari was not actually in charge, but blamed a certain Tunde, who is calling the shots in the business of governance.
She said: “In the first place, Buhari does not care about anything. He had never cared. He doesn’t care about the country, nor is he really in charge. He has thrown the country to the dogs. He has a prime minister in the name of his nephew—grandnephew Tunde. Whether we want to believe it or not, Tunde is the de facto president. I know that even the service chiefs report to him. Tunde is Sabiu. Do you know him? He’s called Tunde because he was named after Tunde Idiagbon.
“Let me tell you, there are times, on a few occasions when I had cause to see the president, that I had given him in black and white some of the atrocities that are taking place in terms of corruption, theft of billions of naira. All he does is to frown and that’s the end of it. He doesn’t care. Sometimes, he tells you, ‘I don’t know’. But how do you know? How do you know if you don’t want to know? He doesn’t want to know. He doesn’t care. There was a time in early 2015 that Buhari said, when he came into office, he said, ‘I’m relying on the newspapers to guide me’. He said that. And the newspapers—a lot of them—have been consistent in speaking out. Even if the service chiefs or others don’t tell him the truth, the newspapers are there. Is he not reading the papers? Why is he not reading the papers? And there was also a time when Buhari first came in, and he locked up Sambo Dasuki for a couple of years. What was the offence of Sambo Dasuki? According to Buhari, Sambo Dasuki had spent billions of security money.”
Naja’atu also revealed how Tinubu manipulated the electoral process to clinch the APC presidential ticket:
“There is nothing like democracy in this democratic system. The whole thing is a hoax. I will tell you, for instance, what happened in their primary election. People were given ballot papers with Asiwaju written on it. That was what happened. And we saw a clip in which governors were collecting money. It’s so shameful. What a disgrace! Governors collecting money; sharing money given to them by Asiwaju. It is such a disgrace. It is the first time that I have heard or seen such. At least in this dispensation. I have been in politics for decades, I was born into politics. But this is the first time that a presidential candidate will be sponsoring governors to support him. This is what is happening. Asiwaju is synonymous with money. For God’s sake, if all it takes is money, then what else will he do when he takes over power? It’s for him to retrieve his money.
“Look, this is not even about Egbe Omo Oduduwa. Osinbajo is even more Egbe Omo Oduduwa than Tinubu. He’s a professor. He’s brilliant. He knows what he’s doing. For the few weeks that he was given this country to run, he did a great job. But the Lagos-Ibadan press villainised him. They said all sorts of things against him because Tinubu controls the strongest propaganda machine in this country, which is the Lagos–Ibadan press.
Naja’atu was unequivocal when she stated that Tinubu purchased the ticket from the governors. “There’s no doubt about that,” she said.
She said everyone backing and singing Buhari’s praises know the vegetable state he is in, but have prefer to remain mute because of selfish interest .
“The problem is this: it’s extreme selfishness. All these people that you are talking about are thinking of themselves as individuals. They are thinking of their personal interests. They don’t have the country at heart. That is why I said I have to follow my conscience because I cannot afford to continue to pretend and remain silent. In fact, to be silent is criminal. This is my position: anyone who refuses to talk when they are supposed to talk is either a hypocrite or a coward or both. So, that is why I took the position I took. These people that you are talking about, in Hausa, we say they are the plugs, from North to South. But they are an insignificant minority. And the fault of the generality of Nigerians is that they have allowed themselves to be pulled by the nose, most out of ignorance, some out of tribal or religious sentiments.
Let me tell you what our Prophet said— when they said Muslim-Muslim ticket, I stated it’s a hoax because Islam is explicit on the question of leadership. What it says is a chosen atheist is better than an unjust Muslim, which is the injunction. The first law given by God, according to the Quran, is the law which Allah put on himself. The first law was he had denied himself the right to oppress. That is the law given to God to himself. And then he went on to say that he had denied injustice within ‘my creation’. So, what are we talking about? What the hell about Muslim-Muslim? Who cares about that?
However, the APC, in denying the allegations levelled against Tinubu, called Naja’atu a political jobber, who was sacked for incompetency. Special Adviser on Public Affairs at the Tinubu Media Office, Mahmud Jega in a statement in Abuja said although Mohammed deceived the gullible public by claiming that she resigned, “her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk”.
Jega stated, “Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign has proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.
“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.
“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test”, he stated.
He said despite his position as the clear front-runner in the 2023 presidential race, Tinubu has been running the most punishing campaign schedule of any of the presidential candidates and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings and meetings with professional, community, business, and religious groups and associations.
“Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none. This is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.”
“Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedeviling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.
“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.
“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.
“All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed.
“We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.
“We urge our supporters all over the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now”, Jega added.
“It’s a lie,” Naja’atu countered, adding that “You know, Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house. They met my mentor Wamako, and they spoke with a lot of people for me to ceasefire. Then, last (Monday) night, I decided that we would ceasefire. But then I saw this (APC’s PCC’s statement alleging she was sacked from the council). Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house to plead with me—I swear to God almighty! They were already running helter-skelter—going from pole to pillar—for certain people that I respect to prevail on me to ceasefire. As of last night, I agreed to ceasefire. But when I saw their statement this morning (Tuesday), I sent it to Farouk, and I sent it to Omar Farouk. I also sent it to a few other people that were pleading with me. I told them: ‘Ceasefire gone!’ The conversation continues. Everything about them is paralysed. When did they sack me? Could they have written a backdated letter? When you base everything on lies—I swear: yesterday (Monday), I was feeling so bad as so many of them were pleading with me. It’s not good to be arrogant. We must always be humble.”
What sort of meanness is this that these people want a man who is clearly unfit to be president? Naja’atu fired at some state governors and political hangers-on, who are bent on pushing Tinubu to the presidency.
