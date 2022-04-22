‘I’m Not Single’, Davido Hints at Possibility of Being in a Relationship

Tems becomes the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award as she wins the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners for the 2023 Grammys — with winners on top of each category and in bold:

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff | WINNER

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Tobias Jesso Jr. | WINNER

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Music film

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” — (Various Artists); Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers | WINNER

“Adele One Night Only” — Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & Ben Winston, video producers

“Our World” — Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

“Billie Eilish Live At The O2” — Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

“Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)” — Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

“A Band A Brotherhood A Barn” — Neil Young & Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

Music video

“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer | WINNER

“Easy On Me” — Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet To Come” — BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

“Woman” — Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was” — Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

Song written for visual media

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” Cast) | WINNER

“Be Alive” [From “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [From “Where The Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [From “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From “The Woman King”] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

Musical theater album

“Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)” — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) | WINNER

“Caroline, Or Change” — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

“MJ The Musical” — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

“Mr. Saturday Night” — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“Six: Live On Opening Night” — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

” A Strange Loop” — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Comedy album

“The Closer” — Dave Chappelle | WINNER

“Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow

“Sorry” — Louis CK

“We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt

Folk album

“Revealer” — Madison Cunningham | WINNER

“Spellbound” — Judy Collins

“The Light At The End Of The Line” — Janis Ian

“Age Of Apathy” — Aoife O’Donovan

“Hell On Church Street” — Punch Brothers

Spoken word poetry album

“The Poet Who Sat By The Door” — J. Ivy | WINNER

“Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller

“Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman

“Hiding In Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman

Americana album

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile | WINNER

“Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John

“Good To Be…” — Keb’ Mo’

“Raise The Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

“Just Like That…” — Bonnie Raitt

American roots song

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) | WINNER

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Americana performance

“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt | WINNER

“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” — Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again” — Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message” — Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

American roots performance

“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band | WINNER

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

“Life According To Raechel” — Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito

“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Tropical Latin album

“Pa’lla Voy” — Marc Anthony | WINNER

” Quiero Verte Feliz” — a Santa Cecilia

“Lado A Lado B” — Víctor Manuelle

“Legendario” — Tito Nieves

” Imágenes Latinas” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

“Cumbiana II” — Carlos Vives

Latin jazz album

“Fandango At The Wall In New York” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective | WINNER

“Crisálida” — Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

“If You Will” — Flora Purim

“Rhythm & Soul” — Arturo Sandoval

“Música De Las Américas” — Miguel Zenón

Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Empire Central” — Snarky Puppy | WINNER

“Between Dreaming And Joy” — Jeff Coffin

“Not Tight” — DOMi & JD Beck

“Blooz” — Grant Geissman

“Jacob’s Ladder” — Brad Mehldau

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman | WINNER

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Engineered Album, Classical

“Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra” — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) | WINNER

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Perspectives” — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

“Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World” — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

“Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes” — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Contemporary classical composition

“Puts: Contact” — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER

“Akiho: Ligneous Suite” — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

“Bermel: Intonations” — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

“Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God” — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

“Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved” — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Classical compendium

“An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers | WINNER

“Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert For Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene” — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist | WINNER

“Eden” — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“How Do I Find You” — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

“Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?” — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

“Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly” — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Classical instrumental solo

“Letters For The Future” — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER

“Abels: Isolation Variation” — Hilary Hahn

“Bach: The Art Of Life” — Daniil Trifonov

“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations” — Mitsuko Uchida

“A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic” — Mak Grgić

Chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Shaw: Evergreen” — Attacca Quartet | WINNER

“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets” — Dover Quartet

“Musical Remembrances” — Neave Trio

“Perspectives” — Third Coast Percussion

“What Is American” — PUBLIQuartet

Choral performance

“Born” — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) | WINNER

“Bach: St. John Passion” — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

“Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Opera recording

“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) | WINNER

“Aucoin: Eurydice” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X” — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Orchestral performance

“Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) | WINNER

“Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World” — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Eastman: Stay On It” — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

“John Williams – The Berlin Concert” — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)