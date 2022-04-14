News
Osinachi’s Husband Used Her As Beast of Burden – Women Affairs Minister
The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said she almost cried when Osinachi’s children narrated their late mother’s ordeal in the hands of their father to her.
The minister spoke on NTA’s Good Morning Nigeria’s breakfast show monitored by The PUNCH.
She said her encounter with the deceased’s children revealed that her husband is married to another woman.
She said the children told her that their late mother had no bank account of her own as all her proceeds were usurped by their father.
The minister said, “Honourable member, the deputy chief whip, happens to come from the late Osinachi’s village and she was out of town (and when she came back), she was in my office to thank me for the visit and she demanded that I should ask one of my aides to take her.
“I asked my CSO (chief security officer) to take her and when they got to the house, with the encouragement I gave the children, they are encouraged to speak out.
“So, more revelations are coming out and (one of) the sons went in and brought out an album; he (Peter) has been married to another woman. You can imagine collecting money from her (Osinachi) and treating this woman as a beast of burden.”
She added, “It is so traumatising, so heartbreaking, the death of Osinachi.
“When I came into the compound, I saw four beautiful children; three boys, one girl. He (Peter) had told the children that they should not speak about the things happening in the house.”
“I came in with all the directors in the ministry. When I asked questions, I saw that the children were not forthcoming. I excused everyone and said I wanted to have a one-on-one with the children.
“I first spoke with Osinachi’s first son. I asked him, ‘Do you love your mother?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ ‘Has your mummy taught you to tell lies?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I asked him if she was still alive, and he said she was dead. ‘Do you know that she is now your angel, and she is now watching you?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ ‘So, it will be very sad if you tell lies’.
“I introduced myself, and I told him the President is concerned, every Nigerian is concerned, we all join them to mourn Osinachi’s death, but what we want from him is the truth.
“Then he opened up… And said that their dad used to beat their mom and their mom was always sad. He would beat her and flog her. He said their father would gather them in the room and beat them, and if the mom came into the room to stop him, he would turn back on her and beat her up. And that has always been the issue.
“They said it was their mom that runs around on her gospel music, comes back with her money. If the money is paid through (a) bank account, it was paid into his account. She has no account of her own, any money she has, he collects and gives her peanuts for feeding, and when she cooks, he starts shouting and beating her. And their mom was living in fear and was always sad.
“It was such a horrible story from a young boy who is just 12. I asked him what class he is and he said Class Five. At the age of 12? I said, ‘Why?’ He said he couldn’t even read. So, mentally, this child is already destroyed.”
Tallen added that “the second son repeated the same horrible situation” and the third son too.
We’ve Intercepted Criminal Gang Selling Redesigned Naira Notes – DSS
By Eric Elezuo
The Department of State Services (DSS) said that it has intercepted members of a syndicate involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.
A statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Afunanya, also noted that the syndicate is aided by staff of some commercial banks.
The statement in full:
DSS INTERCEPTS SYNDICATES SELLING NEW CURRENCY NOTES; BANK OFFICIALS IMPLICATED
The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes. In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.
Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.
It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.
I’ll Attend Guber Debate, with or without Sanwo-Olu, Says Jandor
The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for Lagos State, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, has agreed to attend the governorship debate organised for Lagos candidates.
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress platform had withdrawn from the debate, citing security reasons.
But in a world conference held on Saturday, Jandor faulted Sanwo-Olu’s reason for withdrawing from the debate.
Vanguard quoted Jandor as saying, “This speaks volume of Governor Sanwo-Olu as Chief Security Officer of the state as he cannot guarantee his own safety.
He added, “It just worries me that the Chief Security Officer of a state is saying he is not safe. I am safe and I will go everywhere in Lagos.
“The debate wasn’t put together for me or Sanwo-Olu, it is for people of Lagos State. I will go, he has given me role of big brother to play.
“I will go because I want people of Lagos to listen to me and know what I want to offer. This 2023, they wouldn’t come again.”
Jandor also decried the series of attacks targeted at his campaign train, as he asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to work towards securing the nation ahead of the general elections.
Jandor’s campaign convoy was attacked in the Aguda area of Surulere Local Government Area of the state on Friday, leaving three injured.
The latest attack makes it the third one experienced by Jandor’s convoy in the last few days.
His campaign train had been attacked by thugs in Badagry, Ikorodu, Agege, Kosofe and Surulere, leaving some of his followers wounded and vehicles vandalised.
CBN Extends Withdrawal of Old Naira Notes Till Feb 10
The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended deadline for the swapping of old naira notes till February 10, 2023.
The CBN stated this in a release on Sunday.
The apex bank said it added “a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023, to allow for the collection of more old notes.”
This is according to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.
He also noted that Nigerians would still be able to deposit their old notes directly with the CBN until February 17, 2023, described as “grace period.”
There has been pressure from many Nigerians and groups concerning the initial January 31 deadline for the old notes, as the scarcity of the newly designed 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes prevailed in the country.
Emefiele said, “Based on the foregoing, we have sought and obtained Mr President’s approval for the following: a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023; to allow for collection of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes outside the CBN loses their Legal Tender Status.
“Our CBN staff currently on mass mobilisation and monitoring together with officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission will work together to achieve these objectives.
