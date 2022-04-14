News
Akpabio Denies Nursing Presidential Ambition in 2023
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Thursday in Abuja said he was not in the presidential race ahead of the 2023 elections.
Akpabio said he was engrossed with his portfolio to assist President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his assignment in 2023.
He disclosed this to journalists in Abuja shortly after a meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s national secretariat.
The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, who said he was not eyeing the APC presidential ticket, said asides from his ministerial assignment, he was working for the development of the Niger Delta region and nurturing the APC chapter there to ensure a harmonious relationship among stakeholders.
Speaking of the 2023 presidency, he said, “People have mentioned my name. You know I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I work with the very focused President and I’m determined to ensure that he ends well. So, my job as a Minister of Niger Delta is to continue to interact with stakeholders for the Niger Delta.
“As you have seen me, I’m with one of my leaders, Chief of Niger Delta, Don Etiebet. We want to continue to interact with each other, discuss issues and ensure the peace of that region and I can tell you that South-South Nigeria today, is one of the peaceful regions in the country and we want to keep it.
“So there is no doubt that my job has not ended, my job is to continue to support Mr President, not just to ensure the completion of his legacy projects but also to ensure that his projects and legacy lead beyond 2023.”
Speaking of the leadership crisis rocking the Akwa Ibom APC and the lawsuit that tried to stop the emergence of Stephen Ntukekpo, Akpabio lauded the party leadership for following the court’s pronouncement; urging party stakeholders to cooperate with the Ntukekpo-led working committee.
The Punch
Atiku Promises to End Banditry, Reconstruct Bakalori Dam in Zamfara
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said a PDP-led Federal Government will end banditry in Zamfara State.
Atiku, who was in Gusau on Monday for a campaign rally, also promised to reconstruct Bakalori Dam to aid irrigation farming in the state. He noted that apart from Borno and Yobe states, Zamfara State has paid dearly for the spate of insecurity in the country, which he blamed on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.
“They brought insecurity, poverty, and disunity; our youth are not going to school because teachers are not paid in secondary and tertiary institutions.
“With your vote, you will expunge them. I promise to restore peace and security in Nigeria. I have done it in the past (and) I see no reason why with your support and backing, by the grace of God, there won’t be peace in Nigeria,” the PDP candidate asserted.
He promised to work with the state government to revitalise the closed down textile companies, adding that businessmen would be supported with capital to open and go into textile production for job generation.
“We will open (closed) borders because it is not in line with the law. Our borders are closed while others are open; there is no justice in this,” he noted.
The vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed confidence that PDP would secure over 80 per cent votes in Zamfara State.
We’ve Intercepted Criminal Gang Selling Redesigned Naira Notes – DSS
By Eric Elezuo
The Department of State Services (DSS) said that it has intercepted members of a syndicate involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.
A statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Afunanya, also noted that the syndicate is aided by staff of some commercial banks.
The statement in full:
DSS INTERCEPTS SYNDICATES SELLING NEW CURRENCY NOTES; BANK OFFICIALS IMPLICATED
The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes. In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.
Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.
It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.
I’ll Attend Guber Debate, with or without Sanwo-Olu, Says Jandor
The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for Lagos State, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, has agreed to attend the governorship debate organised for Lagos candidates.
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress platform had withdrawn from the debate, citing security reasons.
But in a world conference held on Saturday, Jandor faulted Sanwo-Olu’s reason for withdrawing from the debate.
Vanguard quoted Jandor as saying, “This speaks volume of Governor Sanwo-Olu as Chief Security Officer of the state as he cannot guarantee his own safety.
He added, “It just worries me that the Chief Security Officer of a state is saying he is not safe. I am safe and I will go everywhere in Lagos.
“The debate wasn’t put together for me or Sanwo-Olu, it is for people of Lagos State. I will go, he has given me role of big brother to play.
“I will go because I want people of Lagos to listen to me and know what I want to offer. This 2023, they wouldn’t come again.”
Jandor also decried the series of attacks targeted at his campaign train, as he asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to work towards securing the nation ahead of the general elections.
Jandor’s campaign convoy was attacked in the Aguda area of Surulere Local Government Area of the state on Friday, leaving three injured.
The latest attack makes it the third one experienced by Jandor’s convoy in the last few days.
His campaign train had been attacked by thugs in Badagry, Ikorodu, Agege, Kosofe and Surulere, leaving some of his followers wounded and vehicles vandalised.
