IPOB Sets April 27 to Enforce Ban on Open Grazing

The Indigenous People of Biafra has stated that from April 27, 2022, it will start enforcing its ban on Fulani cows outside ranching places.

The Media and Publicity Secretary, IPOB, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement on Monday.

The group had earlier in January, issued a ban on the consumption and sale of Fulani cows in the South-East region. The group had said the ban would take effect by April.

Powerful said the clarification became necessary so as to reiterate its ban on open grazing in the South-East region, which had also since been outlawed by the governors of the region.

He pointed out that from the said date, no cow should be seen roaming the streets of Biafra land.

He added that anybody interested in cow business anywhere in Biafra land, must have a ranch, and properly mark the cows.

The statement read in part, “From April 27, 2022, we shall commence the enforcement of the ban on open grazing since it was pronounced by South-East governors and passed into law by many states in Biafra land, but security agencies have failed to enforce them.

“Thus, from the said date, no cows should be seen roaming the streets of Biafra land. Anybody interested in cow business anywhere in Biafra land, must have a ranch, and properly mark the cows.

“Cows seen outside ranches with effect from this date shall be treated as contraband products. Owners of such cows would blame themselves.

“Owners of cows and ranches should properly mark them with their ranch name or symbol for easy identification.”

It added that the above measures became necessary to stop the senseless and wanton killings in the South-East by Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen.

Powerful said the Igbo people alone in Biafra land spent more than N3tn every year on cows.

He added, “We want to stop the incessant invasion of our communities and raping of our mothers and sisters by Fulani herdsmen. Enough is enough!

“Our action is not targeted against any tribe. We are only taking this measure as a necessity for self preservation.

“Igbo people alone in Biafra land spend more than N3tn every year on cows. We, therefore, want to stop using our money to finance the genocide attacks on our people by the Fulani herdsmen. Let them keep their cows so that we may have our lives.”

“We want our people to breed native cows in our land and also put them in a ranch. We won’t tolerate the wandering of cattle again in our land.”

The Punch