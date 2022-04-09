Headline
2023: Why Power Must Move to the South
By Eric Elezuo
It is no longer news that the two major political parties in Nigeria; the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have concluded plans to throw open to all comers their presidential ticket, jettisoning the much preferred and sustained zoning system.
While the opposition PDP has made it clear that every aspirant is free to contest for the party’s ticket, the APC is still using body language to express its decision. Many observers believe that theirs won’t be any different considering that aspirants across the geopolitical regions have signified their interest to run, and went ahead to purchased both the expression of interest and nomination forms without any form of hindrance or dissuasion from party hierarchy.
It must be recalled however, that over the months, politicians of southern extraction, especially governors from the region, have unanimously expressed their concern over who becomes the president of Nigeria come 2023, saying unequivocally that it must be a southerner, hinting that it would not be in the interest of the survival of Nigeria as a nation if another northerner succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari.
At two separate conferences held in Asaba and Lagos in 2021, the 17 southern governors unanimously agreed that power must move to the south in 2023 in the spirit of equity since the outgoing president, Buhari, is a northerner, who will serving out his complete eight years by May 29, 2022.
In the light of the situation, two serving governors of northern extraction, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, and his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Umara Zulum, have publicly lent their weights behind the country producing a southern president in 2023 with Zulum stressing that “the presidency should go to the South in 2023 because the unity of our country is very important” on more than one occasion
As a result of the governors’ resolution, many politicians of southern extraction have thrown their hats in the ring with impetus, hoping for the materialisation of the covenanted convention. It is believed that it is such mandate that emboldened the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and former governor Donald Duke of Cross River State to join the fray. Some others of southern origin who has joined the race across the two political parties or are noted to show signs of joining the fray are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ekiti State Governor, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, who made his much awaited declaration this Saturday and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi. All from the ruling APC.
From the PDP however, are former chairman, Pfizer Nigeria Ltd. Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonna Onu; former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu; former Ebonyi State Governor, Anyim Pius Anyim, and veteran journalist and Chairman Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu.
However, much to the displeasure of the southern aspirants and the south as a whole, many political figures from the north rejected the call for southern president in 2023, and by inference, zoning by joining the race, even as the political parties danced to their tunes by throwing the contest open. These politicians include Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State from the APC and others from the PDP including former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Anubakar, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Governor of Sokoto State, and Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal. In addition, The Boss learnt that some key northern political figures have been strategising to ensure that the presidency remains in the north even as Buhari would have completed his eight years tenure in 2023.
But most political stakeholders have expressed untold fear of what may likely befell the nation if power fails to move south in 2023 including a sustained disunity, distrust and ethno-inclination that have characterised the body polity of the nation, especially in the last seven years that Buhari has held sway.
Observers have also noted that more secession agitations are likely to intensify, dwarfing what must have been the positions of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu led Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation if power fails to move to the south in 2023.
A northern president in 2023, it has been reasoned will somersault the political equilibrium of the totally diversed nation like Nigeria where power is shared among the fragmented parts – in other words the six geo-political zones, and in a more compressed form, the north and the south.
The inability of power to move south in 2023 may also call the question the much respected quota and federal character systems, which the country has practiced over the years to create a form of equity and equality. Here, the south has mortgaged its best brains to accommodate its educationally backward north. It is worthy of note that a child from Anambra State, who score 134/200 can be denied admission into any of the Unity Schools in preference of his counterpart from Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto or Borno state who scored a paltry 10.
An analyst told The Boss that “if the north feels that zoning cannot be used to share power among the north and south, then it should be prepared to toe the line of the survival of the fittest in the education sector where the quota system would be done away with. The same should be the case with the civil service where the federal character convention is also expected to dumped into the thrash can of history.”
But in a show of solidarity, some northern groups such as the Plateau Liberation Movement (PLM), have said that the South East should be allowed to produce the president in 2023 in order to sustain the indivisibility of the nation.
Most stakeholders have also argued that for the south to wrest power, they must show solidarity from within, and from there extend to the other region. To this end, a former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, maintains that southern governors, and by extention, southern politicians can achieve power shift by capitalising on the general mood of the nation and taking their resolve away from their various political parties.
To this end, the some south east presidential aspirants from the PDP have taken the bull by the horn to pull their resources together, and forge a common ground to demand that the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 be zoned to their area.
The aspirants who attended the meeting in Abuja on Saturday were Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Mr Peter Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze.
“We have agreed to work together as a team and that we will work together to ensure that a South Easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer. We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity.
“In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones and we now expect them to reciprocate.
“It is to our knowledge that more aspirants may have obtained forms under PDP and we hope they will join us later,” Anyim, who read the communique said
A source, who craved anonymity confided in The Boss that clandestine meetings are continually held in the North between some key members of the Buhari-led government and some prominent politicians of northern extraction, a situation the south has said would have a boomerang repercussion in the long run.
The quest of the North to retain power in 2023, according to source is not only residing with the APC as the Buhari administration is said to be making all plans to look elsewhere even among the opposition PDP. The bottomline is that power must remain in the north.
But with major groups in the south including Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, Afenifere, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) rooting for a shift in power to the south, it is a believed that a cataclysmic repercussion in the offing for Nigeria should the north made good its threat to curry power back to the north.
Time will surely tell.
Headline
Ebonyi Rally: Atiku Reiterates Commitment to Restructuring, Devolution, Says APC Deceitful
Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, pledged his total commitment to power devolution and restructuring if elected the president, next month.
Atiku spoke while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
While noting that the people of the South-East zone, had been clamouring for restructuring to enable them have more powers to deal with their local affairs, the presidential hopeful assured the people that restructuring and devolution of power would be a major policy of his administration.
He described the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a deceitful alliance and not a political party, even as he claimed the alliance that brought APC had collapsed.
He said the APC promised to restructure the Nigeria but failed to do so.
Atiku said: “I am committed to power devolution and restructuring. All the South Eastern states have been yearning and have been propagating for restructuring of this country because they want to have more powers, more resources to deal with their own local affairs. We agree entirely and that is why it is a major policy of our government, if you support us and if you give us the opportunity.
“APC had promised the same. Did they do it? They abandoned the issue of restructuring, they are very deceitful alliance, very deceitful.
We are committed and we mean what we say and if you give us the support, we will deliver.
They said some people formed a party, it is not a party. It is an alliance and the alliance is collapsing and it has collapsed”.
He promised to empower women and youths to take over power from old politicians if given the mandate to be president of the country.
Headline
Niger Delta Will Benefit from Our Resource Control Agenda – Atiku
Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said if voted into office, his administration would change the security architecture in the country and grow the economy.
He gave the assurance at the party’s Presidential Campaign in Delta held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Abubakar said that between 1999 and 2015, PDP grew Nigeria’s economy and made it the largest in Africa, but that the All Progressives Congress (APC) destroyed it with its inept leadership.
He said that with adequate security and right economic policies, a PDP administration led by him would attract Foreign Direct Investment that would grow the nation’s economy, adding that the security of the country was paramount because no nation could develop without security.
He told Deltans that the team was not in the state to campaign, saying “we are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to say that we are with you in all respects because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date.
“All through my political journey, Delta state has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.
“That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.
“Therefore it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country.”
On his policy document, the PDP Presidential flag bearer stated that his administration would pay attention to developing the education sector, and promised that under his watch, strikes by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would be eradicated.
“The Niger Delta and other parts of the country will benefit from our resource control and restructuring agenda because it is our intention to devolve more powers to the states and local governments to tackle peculiar challenges facing the people.
“The APC government has disunited Nigeria in all aspects and it is our commitment to restore the unity of this country by ensuring that every part of this country has a sense of belonging.
“You must believe in PDP because as a party we built the biggest economy in Africa until the APC came and destroyed it in 2015.
“Why vote for the same party that has suffered us in the last seven years plus? Let us vote them out to unite and rebuild our country again,” he said.
The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, said that Atiku knew how to address the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country and urged the people to vote for the party.
According to him, we all know that the APC-led Federal Government brought poverty to the nation; they destroyed our economy to the extent that Nigerians are now hungry, without food to eat.
“How can a bag of rice be sold for almost N50, 000? It is only Atiku that can solve the problems in the country because when the PDP took over the reins of power in 1999, Atiku and Obasanjo were able to restore the nation’s lost glory.
“Atiku has assured Nigerians that he will revive the economy of the country and reposition it for optimum productivity in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
“For over 20 years, Atiku has been advocating for the restructuring of Nigeria where states and local governments will get more money that will stimulate growth and development and this is what we want in the Niger Delta.
“Atiku has also promised that his administration, if elected, will put in place a constitutional framework that will enable states to have State Police so as to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.
“Atiku is an experienced politician that has the capacity and pedigree to reset the country and I call on all eligible voters in the state to ensure that they have their PVCs to enable them vote in the forthcoming general elections,” Okowa stated.
National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on his part, congratulated Deltans for the choice of Okowa as Vice-Presidential Candidate and lauded previous governors of the state for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.
He called on sons and daughters of the state to vote massively for all PDP candidates in the general elections.
The rally was attended by former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.
Earlier, Atiku Abubakar had held a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta, at their Secretariat in Asaba, and assured that if elected, he would ensure that clear constitutional roles were given to monarchs in the country.
Headline
Atiku Campaigns in Bayelsa, Promises Devolution of Power, Restructuring
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised the Niger Delta people that his administration will devolve powers from the centre and restructure Nigeria if elected.
Atiku, who spoke at the campaign rally of the PDP in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday, noted that the people of the region had been clamouring for resource control and the restructuring of the country and that his government, when elected, would accede to their demands.
He reiterated the implementation of his five-point developmental agenda for the nation, which he listed as the unification of the country, tackling insecurity, the economy, ending the strike in universities, and restructuring.
He said, “I promised to tackle insecurity. Here in Bayelsa State, you have faced a number of security challenges. You have lost so many people due to breaches of law and order. I promise I will restore security in this country.
“We proposed to restructure this country. You people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any other part of this country. We will give you more resources and more powers to deal with your problems. You don’t have to always start begging the Federal Government.”
In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said Atiku was the only presidential candidate who had pledged to give the Ijaw people, and indeed the Niger Delta, restructuring.
Diri said partly, “Now, the only candidate who has keyed in and who has talked about what the Ijaw people want and what the people of Bayelsa want is Atiku; we have been talking about: resource control, Atiku is the only candidate that has talked about the restructuring of this country. Therefore, Atiku and the PDP are the only candidates and parties for which the Ijaw people will vote.”
Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, called on the people of Bayelsa State to give the party no fewer than 700,000 votes, while the geopolitical zone should deliver at least five million votes for the PDP at the presidential polls.
The Pinch
