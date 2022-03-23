News
Tambuwal Hints at Running for President, Rejects Zoning
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday in Abuja kicked against the idea of zoning of the Presidency and cautioned the PDP to focus on winning elections.
He said the party would have the liberty to share power only after it had successfully won the 2023 elections at the centre and in the states.
Tambuwal said this when he met with former presiding officers of state Houses of Assembly and the House of Representatives in Abuja as part of wide consultation ahead of his official declaration to run for the office of President in 2023.
His position appears to be a clap-back on his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, who insists that the main opposition party should zone its presidential ticket to the South-South.
After its 95th National Executive Council meeting last Wednesday, the PDP had constituted a 37-member committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions ahead of the general elections.
Given only two weeks for the assignment, the committee is expected to submit its report next Wednesday.
But speaking on Tuesday, Tambuwal said, “Now, this is for the PDP. In the South, as of today, the PDP is in eight government houses. The APC is also in eight government houses, leaving one, Anambra. In the North, the APC is in 14 government houses and the PDP is in five government houses. And they (the APC) have the President.
“I’m giving you this analysis so that together, as leaders of our party, we can work towards winning the election, not zoning, not winning tickets. Yes, we can share tickets and everybody can take his piece and go to his zone. But you must plan to win the election. That’s the reality of it. It’s not anybody’s making. I didn’t make myself come from Sokoto. No, it’s God.
“So, we must accept these realities as a party and work with these realities to win the election. After that, we can now say okay, let’s share power. Win the election first. Don’t win zoning! Win the election and then we’ll come and share power.”
The presidential hopeful noted that as the APC did in 2015, the PDP must seek viable candidates with which it could win elections and not narrow its chances through a zoning arrangement.
According to him, had the APC presented a candidate from the South in 2015, it would have lost the presidential election.
The Sokoto governor stated, “The APC took their ticket to Katsina in 2015, where the last PDP President, Umaru Yar’Adua, who died in office in 2010, hailed from. Five years later, the APC, out of strategic thinking with Bola Tinubu and the rest of them, did this. I was part of it. We said we were looking for how to zone, but we must get power before we share it.
“I deliberately took the APC ticket to Katsina to give it to President Muhammadu Buhari. Yes, Atiku contested; Rabiu Musa contested and Sam Nda-Isaiah and Rochas Okorocha contested. But we knew where we were going, because we were determined to win.
“Let me tell you, had the APC given that ticket to someone from the South, in particular the South-South, we couldn’t have won. Go and check the election results of 2007. Buhari had 11 million votes before in 2003. But in 2007, he got seven million votes against Yar’Adua because they are from the same Katsina. For the PDP, I have a question. Are we looking at zoning or winning?”
According to him, the PDP must balance the calibre of candidates it hopes to front in the elections, arguing that the party could not afford to front two candidates from the same region or religion as that would be political suicide.
He said “The President and the Vice-President cannot come from the same zone. They cannot even come from the same religion. Am I right? If you have the President and the Vice-President as Muslims, that’s dead on arrival. In the current Nigerian situation, if you have both of them as Christians, that’s dead on arrival.
“So you must balance the ticket and sit down. We cannot do what the APC has done, especially this second term, because we believe in this country and we know this country. We understand the dynamics and complexities of Nigeria’s condition. Otherwise, how else will you look at the line-up in the Federal Government like Nigeria? President, Vice-President, Senate President, Speaker, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, SGF, Chief of Staff, even chairman of the party, and no one from the South-East.
“We can’t do that. Where I am involved, that cannot happen. So, what we need is inclusiveness. We can then run the country.”
On his 2023 ambition, Tambuwal said he was the most qualified aspirant to clinch the party’s ticket and to lead the nation.
In his remarks, a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, said no opposition party bothers itself with zoning, but it must focus on winning elections.
He also taunted those advocating zoning to begin from their states saying, “Why come to the centre to talk about zoning? Are you interested in winning the centre and losing at home?”
The Punch
Featured
Akwa Ibom 2023: ” I Was Not Convicted Or Declared Wanted”-Pastor Umo Eno Insists
By Ruth Akpan
The Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has stated that he had not been declared wanted or convicted by any court in Nigeria.
Reacting to a social media story about his purported conviction at a campaign rally in Ika LGA today, the seasoned businessman said he never received any court summons and it was impossible to have been declared wanted since December 23, 2022 by an Abuja Magistrate Court and he would been everywhere campaigning.
He revealed that the alleged conviction and bench warrant was a fabrication concorted by his opponents to frustrate his gubernatorial ambition which has gained traction across the state.
Pastor Eno said that rather than deter him, these kinds of action will further propel him to intensify his campaign and engage the people.
According to him, instead of the opposition in the state to sell their programmes and vision to the people like he has been doing, they are busy looking for short cuts to victory and instigating violence.
He noted that he was not like one of his opponents who has been convicted for 7 years for an offence of corruption instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in 2014 and no.one should associate his name with any wrong-doing.
Pastor Eno who had earlier visited the Paramount Ruler of Ika LGA,HRM Edidem Okosi Joseph Ekot III affirmed that Akwa Ibom people will overwhelmingly vote for him and all other PDP candidates, noting that the people will not allow a criminal or convict run their state as governor.
Also speaking about the viral story at the rally, his lawyer, Uwem Nwoko, SAN insisted that if there was such a case or warrant, he would know about it.
He stated that Umo Eno has unimpeachable character and this story should be dismissed by all right-thinking and serious- minded Nigerians.
Speaking about his plans for Ika LGA, Pastor Eno said he has already conducted an independent needs assessment of the area.
He affirmed that when voted into office, he will build an oil palm factory in the LGA and support the people to take advantage of the full agricultural value chain.
Furthermore, he revealed that his focus will be rural development. Therefore, he will encourage rural farmers, build primary healthcare facilities, revamp educational institutions, ramp up rural electrification and roads.
At the energetic event, Pastor Umo Eno promised that Akwa Ibom will witness its golden years with him at the helm of affairs. He encouraged all present who have registered to go and collect their PVC.
The event was attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, PDP chieftains, traditional rulers and thousands of supporters.
News
Makinde Absent As Oyo PDP Campaigns for Atiku
The Peoples Democratic Party chieftains, including a former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (State), Jumoke Akinjide, and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Wole Oyelese, on Wednesday, campaigned for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Others who campaigned for the former vice president under the auspices of National Mandate Group, Oyo state chapter, were former Minister of State for FCT, Hon. Olajumoke Akinjide; former Oyo Deputy Governor, Hazeem Gbolarumi, and Director Special Duty, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Babalola (Jogor), among others.
The party stalwarts, youths, women and mobilisers from across the state were seen on major streets in the Ibadan metropolis marching with banners and campaigning for Atiku ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.
Meanwhile, the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his loyalists were conspicuously absent at the rally held to garner support for the former vice president.
Makinde and his loyalists were also absent at the pre-Atiku Freedom March press conference held at the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday.
The campaign for Atiku in Oyo was also coming ahead of the visit of the G5 governors to Oyo for Makinde’s reelection campaign inauguration on Thursday (today). The PDP G5 governors include Governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Benue, Oyo, Abia and Enugu States respectively.
The PUNCH had on Monday reported that moves by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to persuade aggrieved the G5 governors to embrace peace may have failed.
Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi and some political heavyweights from the South had parted ways with the PDP presidential candidate over his alleged refusal to prevail on the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign after Atiku, a northerner, clinched the presidential ticket of the party.
But speaking with newsmen during the campaign, Akinjide said Atiku was a pan-Nigerian and one who would lead Nigeria out of her current Socioeconomic and political challenges.
“We will campaign for Atiku in Oyo on the basis of merit and on the basis of fidelity to our great party. There’s really no divide in the PDP. It is a fight for space. So, I don’t think the public should worry themselves because the day they makeup, they’d be on television smiling and back-slapping and calling each other brother and you wonder why you wasted so much energy on it.
“Let us face what is of concern to 200 million Nigerians which is the five points agenda to recover and restore Nigeria which Atiku is proposing.
“Our presidential candidate is promising to unite Nigeria, secure the country, build a prosperous economy, restructure and devolve power to the federating units, and education system that allows our people to compete nationally and globally and these are core issues that are of interest to the Nigerian people.”
Speaking on the G5 governors’ visit, Akinjide said, “On Thursday (today), we will be having the Governor’s own rally and inauguration. All of us intend to be there as well, but I want to say something: If some of tomorrow’s visitors come and speak against PDP or Atiku, what are we going to say? No to their antics! We are brave people and we must demonstrate that tomorrow.”
The Punch
News
We’ve Arrested Mastermind of Kogi Explosion – DSS
By Eric Elezuo
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State, has been arrested.
The attack which took place during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects, was masterminded by Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, who are now in custody, according to a statement signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Afunanya.
The duo was arrested on January 3, 2023.
The statement further noted that Otaru sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape, and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.
The statement reads in part:
“During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations:
i. The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris MUSA was killed and two (2) AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack;
ii. The 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and
iii. 5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three (3) Indian expatriates were kidnapped. It would be recalled that five (5) persons including one (1) Indian, two (2) Policemen and two (2) drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August, 2022.
“OTARU operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States. Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.
“The Service reiterates its commitment to the safety of the nation. It assures to work assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality and threats to national security. It, therefore, calls on citizens to support it and other law enforcement organisations with relevant information and all the necessary cooperation required to achieve a peaceful country.”
