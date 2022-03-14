Opinion
Why African Languages Matter by Victor Oladokun
Recently, the Union African Union adopted Swahili as one of the official languages alongside French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic. I could not have been more glad.
For decades, it has always struck me as odd that non a single African language is spoken in the hallowed halls of Africa’s main political institution. The decision by the AU in February 2022 was long overdue and should be applauded by all and sundry regardless of nationality.
Why is this important? Simply because Africa has a language crisis.
As a 10-year-old newly arrived in Lagos from England, I recall listening intently to how the Yoruba language – my father’s language – was spoken. I would constantly repeat in my head or verbally repeat what I thought I had heard. I was not always successful. Many times, what would come out of my mouth would throw my friends into fits of laughter.
Yoruba is a tonal language. Some three-letter words pronounced wrongly or with the accent on the wrong syllable can get you into a whole lot of trouble.
I am indebted to the Canadian Catholic boarding School I attended in Ondo – St. Joseph’s College. At the time, the high school was well known for academic rigor and discipline. But one thing I’ve come to appreciate over the years was the mandatory learning of the Yoruba language in the first two years of a five-year study. In addition, while Mass was in Latin and English, the music also had a generous sprinkling of uplifting Yoruba hymns backed by traditional drums.
As I look back, I owe my love of the Yoruba language to this linguistic and cultural exposure.
Which is one of the reasons why I never cease to be amazed by the linguistic snobbery of many upwardly mobile and not-too-upwardly mobile Nigerian and African elite, when it comes to transferring knowledge of indigenous languages to their children.
In the case of my fellow Yoruba, it is not unusual to be regaled with pride about how their children only speak English.
With an affected Yoruba-English accent denoting social class, this is how the commentary tends to goes – “Ehhh … so mo pe awon omo aiye isiyin, won o gbo Yoruba mo. Oyinbo nikan ni won gbo.” Meaning “You must realise that today’s generation no longer speaks or comprehend Yoruba. They only speak English.”
The comment by the way is supposed to be a badge of honor.
Languages become endangered for many reasons.
While focusing on Nigeria, the same applies to almost all African countries.
1. Unprecedented urban mobility and migration, in which children grow up in places where the language of their parents is either not generally spoken or where it is no longer taught in the community.
2. Inter-ethnic marriages and relationships and recourse to the official language of English or the more widely spoken Pidgin English.
3. A tech-driven world that is dominated by less than a dozen global languages. Consequently, social media, TV and digital content, children’s programs, computer games, mobile apps, and news content, do not favor indigenous African languages.
4. Dislocation of populations due to terrorism and ethnic conflicts.
5. Economic migration that ends up leaving the older and elderly speakers of a language behind in rural communities. Languages cannot live without children speakers. As such, as elderly rural speakers die out, the survival of some languages is simply impossible.
This is the dilemma that has befallen the Yoruba language and countless other indigenous Nigerian and African languages.
Language is all-encompassing. It is not just a means of communicating. It is also a repository of values, customs, culture, and history. In short, language is the embodiment of who a people are.
Therefore, the loss or extinction of a language is simply not an inability to speak in a way and manner that is generally understood. It is the loss of identity – linguistically, culturally, psychologically, and historically.
I’m delighted to see indigenous Nigerian languages woven into the fabric of many recent Nollywood blockbuster movies. It’s a step in the right direction.
According to the Atlas of Languages in Danger of Disappearing published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and (UNESCO), today, there are an estimated 7,000 languages spoken worldwide. Half of the world’s total population speaks only eight of the most common. Also, more than 3,000 languages are said to be spoken by fewer than 10,000 people each.
So what can we do about linguistic genocide?
Fold our arms? Bemoan our fate? Accept the seemingly unstoppable collision of languages with the forces of ‘modernization’ and globalization? Or do we take stock, recognize what is at stake, turn adversity into opportunity, and innovatively add value to the tremendous linguistic resources that we own?
We have no choice.
Following are 7 suggestions:
1. Policymakers should go back to the drawing boards and once again make the teaching and learning of indigenous languages compulsory from kindergarten through high school.
2. Public advocacy and campaigns should be developed to encourage family members and local communities to pass on the treasure of language to the younger generation. One of Africa’s dilemmas today is that many young and older adults are linguistically challenged. As such, they need tutoring and learning themselves. This is an entrepreneurial opportunity for developers of language apps or creative radio and TV programs.
3. Debates in indigenous languages: Growing up in Lagos, one of my favorite TV programs was the live broadcast of the National High School Debates. I can still hear the opening music ringing in my ears. Here lies another opportunity for Nigeria and African countries for whom either English, French, Portuguese or Spanish, is the official language. Policymakers, content producers, advertisers, and the private and public sector, could team up to create regionally televised elementary and high school debates in indigenous languages.
To motivate the younger generation, generous and not token awards could include academic scholarships, regional and national media mentions, and opportunities to meet with and be honored by leading public and private sector leaders.
4. Business Incubation Hubs: Tech-savvy entrepreneurs have an unprecedented opportunity to create innovative indigenous language content, apps, and platforms. Opportunities abound for policymakers and the private sector to support and give out annual awards for the best digital content in indigenous languages including children’s animation programs, computer games, TV programs, vlogs, or podcasts.
5. Language Schools: France, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany have an abundance of schools that offer short or long-term language programs. The French language school Alliance Française has a presence in almost every African country. African nations must do the same especially in the Diaspora. Or at least, digitally or virtually online. This is an entrepreneurial opportunity to provide Africans at home and in the Diaspora with learning platforms and tools to enhance indigenous langauge capacities.
6. Policymakers can help create environments that promote learning and drive demand for content and information in indigenous languages. We certainly can learn from countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia, that use indigenous languages in their respective parliaments and other official business.
Why should proficiency in multiple indigenous or other African languages not be a desirable employment skill set? Why should important national messages not be simulcast in their entirety in key languages, to reach the largest possible audience? Why in so many African countries is there a complete reliance on English, French, Spanish or Portuguese in public communication? It’s a question to ponder and a challenge to overcome.
7. Becoming Linguistic Ambassadors: Finally, each one of us can brush up on our language skills and do so with exceptional pride. For too long, we have bought into the false narrative that ‘local’ is bad and ‘Western’ is sexy. We diminish our languages and refer to them derisively as ‘vernacular.’
Instead, collectively, we have a legacy responsibility to speak our languages with pride and transfer the same to the next generation.
If you are not as proficient as you would like to be, listen intently to how your language is spoken. Each week, set a goal of learning new vocabulary words. Over time, you’ll be amazed at the progress you would have made.
Every African language is a repository of history, culture, and values. When a language dies, so too does history, culture, values, and the intuitive sense of who a people are, where they are from and where they are going.
There is still time to save our languages and prevent cultural genocide.
It starts with each one of us!
Making Things Happen: It Begins with YOU
By Olamide Adenuga
Have you heard of this sentence comprising eight words before, or perhaps you have read about it somewhere? Strong inspiring motivational words to make a short sentence; it’s a short sentence that drops responsibility on your door step and puts the spotlight on you. Hear this; “If it’s to be, it’s up to me”.
These words tell you that you are the architect of your destiny, you are the sole determinant of what becomes of your life, you can if you think you can, and likewise you cannot if you think you cannot. It’s that simple, I tell you.
If you can believe it, you can achieve it. If you can think it you can do it. If you can dream it, then it’s possible. You need to get to a point in life when you realize that you need to stop making excuses and take life head on. Your life is in your hands; your destiny is in your hands, if you will be successful. It’s in your hands, to be or not to be? It begins with you.
The sooner we realize that other people will not take responsibility for whatever becomes of us, the better for us, because then will we wake up to the reality of life and go all out to make things happen for ourselves because now we have come to the realization that If it’s to be, it’s up to me.
Think about your goals and think about your dreams, also think about how you can make them happen, how you can bring them to fruition, how you can translate them from possibilities to realities.
You have high hopes and aspirations, you have lofty goals and beautiful dreams for your future, you have so many good things that you wish will happen for you, even beyond that, you dream and scheme about them, and I want you to know that it is possible. All you need to do is roll up your sleeves and get to work keeping these words in mind; “if it’s to be, it’s up to me”
Below are two thoughts I will like to share with you that I believe will be a benefit in helping you to stand strong, go on towards your dreams and step into your destiny, now that you realize that succeeding and making the most of your life begins with you.
- Have a Positive Mentality; it’s important and imperative that you are positive as regards your life, always be positive, this will help you to stay in the game. Even when things are not going your way and you encounter various challenges and setbacks along the way, you should be positive; this is my life, I will make it work, I refuse to lie down and give up, I will remain positive. One of my favorite quotes is by Les Brown; “when life knocks you down always try and land on your back, because if you can look up, you can get up”. Having a positive mentality will keep you on the go, it will keep you pressing forward and pushing forward.
- Have the Motivation to Act;It’s good you have developed a positive mentality, but you also need the motivation to act. Act is from the word Action. You need to carry out actions that are in consonance with what you believe in, take actual steps towards becoming who you want to become. It’s not just enough to be positive and think and dream about your future, you need to take action; go all out for it, go full steam. Your car tank is full, gas pedal is on the right, just go full throttle into your future and be who you were born to be.
Dear friend, you have greatness inside of you no doubt, but for it to materialize and come to the fore, you must do something about it. Remember; “if it’s to be, it’s up to me”. Great things are standing in queue, waiting to happen in your life, but it all begins with you; be positive always and have the motivation to take action, I wish you the best in everything you do.
“You have high hopes and aspirations, you have lofty goals and beautiful dreams for your future, you have so many good things that you wish will happen for you, even beyond that, you dream and scheme about them, and I want you to know that it is possible. All you need to do is roll up your sleeves and get to work keeping these words in mind; ‘if it’s to be, it’s up to me’.”
Lamide Adenuga is an author and an International Conference Speaker who believes that the right mentality can power anyone to success; an ideas man who is out to transform people and places he comes in contact with.
He is a Business Development Consultant/Business Management Consultant, a well sought out for motivational and inspirational Speaker changing the narrative across Africa, and a Business Coach to entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and business starters. He is also an Angel of strategy, publicity, and organization and has featured on several Radio and Television shows.
Lamide is a Public Relations Specialist and has written articles in various newspapers, journals and magazines. He is a Personal Effectiveness columnist in OVATION International Magazine. He is also a Television host with his Motivational telecast, “MAKING THINGS HAPPEN” on WAP TV and also “FAMILY TALK WITH LAMIDE” on WAP TV, and ITV Abuja.
lamideadenuga@gmail.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Voice of Emancipation: A costly Illusion
By Kayode Emola
The wise king Solomon wrote in Proverbs 24 that “if you faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small”. Definitely, if a student has not prepared properly for an exam, then failure is inevitable. We had promised a new dawn for our Yoruba people this year 2022 and unfortunately, it seems what we have succeeded in delivering is nothing but chaos and more confusion. Does that mean our strength was small or that some people were really sent to derail our forward trajectory?
We started the year 2022 on a high note, and a lot of our folks were convinced that Yoruba nation is possible before the end of the year. However, we allowed ourselves to be carried away by sweet talks and empty promises without substance from people who meant no good to our struggle. This hindered those who were well-equipped to move this project forward, eventually causing the work to stall or even retrogressed in some instances.
I felt really sad when it became obvious that the Yoruba sovereign nation final push was going to be put on hold in the last minute, not because our strength was small but because one individual was determined to cause our people a lot of pain. We have set at the beginning of the Yoruba sovereign nation campaign to pursue it with all sense of responsibility, dignity, and integrity. However, when someone took it upon themselves to abrogate power that was not vested in them in order to cause a lot of damage, there was no alternative than to take a pause. It was inevitable that if this was not sorted out, we risked the chance of scuttling the whole project altogether.
I must say, however, that the Yoruba nation struggle is in a good shape and we are hopefully going to achieve our sovereign nation sooner than we would anticipate. I would only urge our people to remain resolute in their determination to achieve their own independent Yoruba nation. For if we don’t, the alternatives are very dire and one to be only imagined and not prayed to experience.
A note of caution to our leaders would be to stop any form of suggestive timetable in achieving our Yoruba sovereign nation. All this does is to slow down the work, as people are bogged down on a particular date that this must happen. The lifespan of a nation far surpasses anyone or even several generations. It would therefore be injurious for any one person to think of the project as their individual assignment.
The granting of a nation is in the hands of Olodumare, and He has graciously given us our land and its people. I know that He would preserve us in the space that He has provided for us and those of us who want to force the hands of God to act on our own timetable are completely missing the point.
It is a shame that someone who only arrived on the scene just recently believes that the struggle was all about them. The struggle is not all about any particular person, therefore, if we must get to the finish line, we must understand that it is a relay. In a relay, if the baton has not been passed to you, then you don’t leave your spot, otherwise, you will jeopardise the chances of your team winning the race. However, very few people do not understand this and started running ahead of themselves, thereby lengthening our journey for freedom.
My appeal to our Yoruba people is not to give up on the struggle as it is very easy to throw everything away and move on as a lot of people have already done. However, if someone like Prof. Banji Akintoye can still be standing and fighting, I believe we the youths have no excuse not to stand up and fight for our God-given land. It is ours and we must fight for it, no matter what
As we move into 2023, I want us to move with a renewed sense of responsibility to our Yoruba nation. We must call out those who stand to derail our journey quickly and support those who are helping to lift the hands of our leaders. Every one of us has a duty and role to play and if we just play our role, then we will get to our destination sooner rather than later.
I use this medium to wish our people a happy new year 2023 and pray that the good Lord will in His infinite mercy grant us our heart’s desire for a new nation, where justice and equity shall prevail.
