Former Super Eagles Player, Justice Christopher Slumps, Dies
A former Super Eagles player, Justice Christopher, is dead.
The former midfielder reportedly slumped in his hotel in Gwolshe, off Tudunwada Ring Road, Jos, Plateau State, on Wednesday.
The deceased had reportedly been battling high blood pressure.
He was, however, full of life and showed no sign of health challenge when he was seen in the company of his friends on Tuesday
His remains have been deposited at the Plateau Specialists hospital while an autopsy is expected to be carried out on his corpse.
His death is, however, yet to be confirmed by the Plateau State Police Command as of the time of filing this report.
Pele Will Be Buried on Monday, Tuesday, Says Santos FC
The burial of the late football legend Pele has been set for Monday and Tuesday.
The wake will be held on Monday and his body will be laid to rest on Tuesday at his Santos home, where he enchanted the world, according to his former club.
“The wake for the greatest footballer of all time will be held in Urbano Caldeira Stadium, better known as the Vila Belmiro, where he enchanted the world,” Santos football club said in a Thursday statement, adding that Pele would then get a funeral procession through the city’s streets before a private burial ceremony.
The body of Pele, who died at the age of 82 on Thursday, will be taken from the Albert Einstein Hospital to Estádio Urbano Caldeira in Vila Belmiro Monday morning, and the coffin will be placed in the centre of the pitch. The wake is expected to begin at 10am.
Those who want to pay their last respect to the King of Football will enter through two gates and separate to politicians and the authorities.
The ceremony, according to a Daily Mail UK report, will continue until 10am on Tuesday, January 3, when the parade will take place through the streets of Santos.
It will pass through Canal 6, where Pele’s 100-year-old mother, Celeste, lives, before heading to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial for the private burial reserved for family members.
The press will have access through gate 20 and prior registration will be required, by email, with the rules informed on the club’s official website, according to Daily Mail UK.
Pele, who had been in hospital since late November, died at the age of 82 following a long battle with colon cancer.
The legend’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirming Pele’s passing wrote in a social media post, “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”
There was a message to the three million followers on Pele’s official Twitter account, too: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”
Tributes have continued to flow in for the only man to win the World Cup three times, first as a 17-year-old in 1958, again in Chile four years later and then the iconic third win in Mexico in 1970.
Pele scored 1,282 goals in 1,366 games in his football career, which included 77 in 92 appearances for his country.
World Football Icon, Pele, Dies at 82
Brazil World Cup legend and global football superstar Pele has passed away at the age of 82.
The all-time great has had several battles with illness over recent years and had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021. In November, he was admitted to Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo due to “general swelling” before it was revealed in December that his cancer had progressed and needed “greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”.
Pele’s passing was confirmed to the Associated Press by his agent this evening. A post on Pele’s official Instagram account read: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.
“His message today becomes a legacy for future generations.
“Love, love and love, forever.”
Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”
Nascimento, who had posted before Christmas that members of Pele’s family would spend the holiday period in the hospital with him, added three heartbroken emojis.
The striker goes down as one of the greatest to ever play the game, having won three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 caps.
During his club career, he played near to 700 games for Santos over 18 years between 1956 and 1974, scoring more than 650 goals. He left the club for New York Cosmos after lifting 25 pieces of domestic silverware.
Including friendlies, Pele netted 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches in all, which is recognised as a Guinness World Record. After two years in the USA, he hung his boots up for good in 1976.
In 1999 he was named as the athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee and player of the 1900s by FIFA alongside the late Diego Maradona. He won countless other individual awards during his lifetime, one of which was the 2005 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Award.
After Brazil’s 2022 World Cup last-16 win over South Korea on December 5, players unfurled a banner in tribute to the country’s hero amid his depreciating condition.
From his hospital bed, he sent an encouraging message to Manchester United attacker Antony after the team’s World Cup quarter-final exit to Croatia four days later, saying: “You are part of the future generation. Don’t give up and stay strong. The story is just beginning.”
Pele opened the Old Trafford museum in April 1998 and revealed in 2006 how the Reds tried to bring the great man to Manchester in 1968. “I even had a proposal from Manchester United… 1968… their best team,” he said.
Manchester Evening News
Ronaldo’s Lover Gives Him Rolls Royce Phantom As Christmas Gift
Portugal star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has received a luxurious Christmas gift from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez as she gifted him a Rolls Royce.
In a video circulating on social media, the former Manchester United star was mesmerised as his partner walked him and their children to the white and silver Rolls Royce Phantom model, worth over £250,000, wrapped in a red bow.
The 37-year-old is currently in talks with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, and is reportedly close to agreeing a landmark £175m-per-year deal with the club.
Ronaldo has had a roller coaster year after his fall out with Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also had his contract with United terminated by mutual agreement following the interview were he knocked the management of the club and the manager, Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo said the club had remained stagnant since Sir Alex Ferguson left back in 2013, adding that there was no growth whatsoever. He also said he had no respect for Ten Hag cause the manager had no respect for him.
Also the owners of Man United, the Glazers, announced that they were putting the club up for sale and would be listening to offers, after the drama with Ronaldo.
Furthermore, Ronaldo’s dream of winning the 2022 World Cup was cut short after his team lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals and were sent packing from Qatar.
The Punch
