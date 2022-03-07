Featured
I’m Not Guilty of Drug Trafficking, Abba Kyari Tells Court
Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, on Monday, pleaded not guilty to a drug trafficking charge filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.
Kyari told Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, following his arraignment, alongside six others, on allegations bordering on drug trafficking.
While Kyari pleaded not guilty to counts one, two, three, four and eight levelled against him, the other four police officers, who are defendants in the trial, also pleaded not guilty to counts one, two, three and four filed against them.
But Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, who are sixth and seventh defendants respectively, pleaded guilty to counts five, six and seven preferred against them.
Although their names were also mentioned in counts three and four where allegations bordering on conspiracy were levelled against Kyari and others, they were not asked to take a plea on these two counts.
The four members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.
Umeibe and Ezenwanne are the two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.
Shortly after taking their plea, the NDLEA lawyer, Joseph Sunday, Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, prayed the court for a trial date for the 1st to 5th defendants.
Sunday also urged the court to grant a leave to review the charges against Umeibe and Ezenwanne who pleaded guilty to the charges against them.
“We hope to file our prove of evidence latest tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said.
Kanu Agabi, SAN, who led a delegation of Senior Advocates of Nigeria that appeared for Kyari and Ubia, however, informed that a bail application had been filed in respect of his clients.
The NDLEA’s lawyer, Joseph Sunday, who confirmed being served with the bail application, said a counter affidavit had been filed in its opposition.
The NDLEA, in the charge it filed through a team of lawyers, accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55kg.
It equally alleged that Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine.
Umeibe and Ezenwanne were accused of conspiring with others at large to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had, on Wednesday, filed an application for the commencement of the extradition process of Kyari in the FHC.
The Federal Government, through the Office of the AGF, had filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022, under the Extradition Act as part of the Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the U. S. for Kyari’s extradition.
Kyari is to stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft.
He was accused of conspiring with a United Arab Emirates-based Nigerian, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, to commit the crime, and Kyari had denied the allegations.
A grand jury, on April 29, 2021, had filed an indictment against Kyari with the approval of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, and the court issued a warrant of arrest for him.
However, the extradition proceeding is yet to be heard by the FHC as of the time of filing the report.
Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court had, on February 22, given the NDLEA the go-ahead to detain Kyari and six others in custody for another 14 days to conclude its investigation.
His application for bail was, on February 28, turned down by a sister court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on the grounds that a court of coordinate justification had already granted an order for his further detention.
But Ekwo, who said that he was inclined to hear Kyari’s fundamental enforcement rights suit with the urgency it deserves after the expiration of the 14-day court order, fixed March 15 to hear Kyari’s application.
Earlier, Kyari, through his lawyer, on February 21, approached the court with an ex-parte motion and originating summons seeking bail and asking the court to enforce his fundamental human rights which he alleged had been breached by the unlawful arrest and detention.
He said that the allegations preferred against him were trump-up and baseless.
Kyari, in the main suit, urged the court to make an order directing the NDLEA to pay him N500 million for infringing on his rights.
He also asked the court to direct the agency to tender a public apology in national dailies.
The suspended DCP had also challenged the order made on February 22 by Justice Abubakar, empowering the NDLEA to detain him for more days.
Abubakar had fixed tomorrow (Tuesday) for hearing Kyari’s application.
(NAN)
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos DPP Arraigns Chrisland School, Four Staff
The Lagos Department of Public Prosecution on Thursday, arraigned Chrisland School and four of its employees for the alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old student Whitney Adeniran.
The school and the staff (Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Ugochi Victoria) are facing a two-count charge of manslaughter and negligent acts.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.
They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja Division of the State High Court.
(NAN)
A’Ibom 2023: Umo Eno, Deputy To Receive Certificates of Return Today
Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who won the March 18, 2023 will today, Thursday, March 18, 2023 receive his Certificate of Return as the Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect.
Pastor Eno will be presented with the certificate at the office of the Independen National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Uyo, the State capital, along with his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi.
The ceremony where his victory at the polls where he garnered an overwhelming 354, 348 votes to defeat his closest opponents, Senator Bassey Albert, 136, 262 ( YPP) and Obong Akanimo Udofia, 129, 262 ( APC) would be affirmed is certain to be attended by his family, friends and supporters.
Pastor Eno who had since extended an olive branch to all his co-contestants has pledged to deliver democracy dividends to Akwa Ibomites through the ARISE Agenda while running an all- inclusive administration.
The electoral umpire had on Saturday March 25 in a statement signed by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye informed Nigerians of its decision to present the certificates to the victorious candidates in accordance with the law.
The statement read in part thus:
“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.”
“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th, and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect.”
He further explained that the presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the Federation as Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of each state are mandated to inform the recipients of specific dates for the presentation”.
l
Buhari Swears in Former IGP Arase as PSC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday morning, swore in the new chairman of the Service Commission, former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase (retd.).
Arase took his oath of office at 10:05 am at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other FEC members.
This comes two months after the senate confirmed him as chairperson of the PSC.
The PUNCH reported that on January 24, 2023, Buhari had forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate, asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.
Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (between April 2015 and June 2016) and has served in various capacities including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.
The President also swore-in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.
They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East), Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).
Council members also observed a moment of silence in honour of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Diya served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Abacha regime.
Born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State, Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.
He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.
As Chief of the General Staff, he was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997.
Buhari went on to preside over this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting which began around 10:30 am.
The Punch
