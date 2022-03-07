Featured
Nanta Partners Senegal in New African Tourism Broadway Initiative
Africa Nations cup reigning champions, Senegal, has reached out to Nigeria’s biggest and most influential travel and tourism trade group, the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), in efforts to ramp up mutual beneficial intelligence and market capacity sharing relationship on tourism trade.
While NANTA will bring the massive presence and experience of its over six thousand members across Nigeria to stimulate the Senegal and Nigeria tourism hand shake across the vast west coast of Africa, the Senegal team represented by its fledging government powered Tourism Board, will fund expansive and exclusive trade workshops on Senegal trado-cultural and sport tourism offerings.
With eyes on Nigeria’s active trade and adventure market, NANTA will help navigate the destination Senegal expectations, a notable tourism feat the association has championed as part of its Africa to Africa tourism diplomacy under its current leadership.
Susan Akporiaye, President Nanta, leading key members of her executive, assured the Senegalese tourism board team, that nanta have the connection, experience and reach to drive the destination Senegal initiative in Nigeria, and in an instant effectual gesture to birth the relationship, Mrs Akporiaye offered a free exhibition stand to Senegal at its annual trade conference in Kano this month to showcase it tourism products and offerings.
She further informed the Senegal trade team led by khadim Amar, Senior project manager, Mamadou Moustapa, Religious tourism product manager and consultant, Sakina Renneye that nanta will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of partnering with Willing African tourism bodies and is committed to sharing tourism trade prosperity with Senegal.
Khadim Amar, who spoke at the strategic meeting held at Ikorodu, Lagos iconic head office of the 46 years old association, expressed their gratitude to nanta whose support and commitment to the growth of joint tourism initiatives and action plans in Africa has become legendary.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to meet with nanta, to plan and agree together especially as Africans on how the continent, can benefit from tourism trade promotion.” Mr Amar stated, adding that the Senegalese authorities are willing to further drive the nanta relationship, by hosting a broad meeting with the association in Senegal in order to horn tourism and related trade openings between the two west African brother nations for the benefit of its people.
Presenting a football jersey with Number 10, to the President of NANTA, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, Mr khadim Amar, explained that the Senegalese team won the African nations cup with its Number 10 player winning the Man of Match in the final game, and therefore the jersey number 10 given to nanta, symbolizes a winning strategy between NANTA willing to open the Nigerian travel market to Senegal as the two institutions gear up to a win win intra west coast tourism engagement.
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos DPP Arraigns Chrisland School, Four Staff
The Lagos Department of Public Prosecution on Thursday, arraigned Chrisland School and four of its employees for the alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old student Whitney Adeniran.
The school and the staff (Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Ugochi Victoria) are facing a two-count charge of manslaughter and negligent acts.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.
They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja Division of the State High Court.
(NAN)
A’Ibom 2023: Umo Eno, Deputy To Receive Certificates of Return Today
Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who won the March 18, 2023 will today, Thursday, March 18, 2023 receive his Certificate of Return as the Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect.
Pastor Eno will be presented with the certificate at the office of the Independen National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Uyo, the State capital, along with his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi.
The ceremony where his victory at the polls where he garnered an overwhelming 354, 348 votes to defeat his closest opponents, Senator Bassey Albert, 136, 262 ( YPP) and Obong Akanimo Udofia, 129, 262 ( APC) would be affirmed is certain to be attended by his family, friends and supporters.
Pastor Eno who had since extended an olive branch to all his co-contestants has pledged to deliver democracy dividends to Akwa Ibomites through the ARISE Agenda while running an all- inclusive administration.
The electoral umpire had on Saturday March 25 in a statement signed by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye informed Nigerians of its decision to present the certificates to the victorious candidates in accordance with the law.
The statement read in part thus:
“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.”
“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th, and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect.”
He further explained that the presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the Federation as Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of each state are mandated to inform the recipients of specific dates for the presentation”.
Buhari Swears in Former IGP Arase as PSC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday morning, swore in the new chairman of the Service Commission, former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase (retd.).
Arase took his oath of office at 10:05 am at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other FEC members.
This comes two months after the senate confirmed him as chairperson of the PSC.
The PUNCH reported that on January 24, 2023, Buhari had forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate, asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.
Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (between April 2015 and June 2016) and has served in various capacities including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.
The President also swore-in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.
They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East), Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).
Council members also observed a moment of silence in honour of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Diya served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Abacha regime.
Born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State, Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.
He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.
As Chief of the General Staff, he was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997.
Buhari went on to preside over this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting which began around 10:30 am.
