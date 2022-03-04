It’s My Choice to Be Second Wife, and I’m Happy with It – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has begged trolls to stop criticising her for being a second wife to movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

According to her, she made the choice to be a second wife and she was extremely happy about it.

In a recent interview, the ace actress warned critics to leave her alone so that she could enjoy her marriage in peace.

Pleading, she said, “Please, I just want to tell Nigerians. Please, I’m not the first person to be a second wife. It is my choice to be a second wife. And I’m happy with it. Please, everybody should just leave me alone. Let me just be happy.

“If you can be happy for me, be happy for me. If you’re not happy for me, go and get busy.

“On a much more serious note, it is my choice. I’m happy. So just leave me to enjoy my marriage, please.”

This is as the couple graced the front cover of the March 2022 issue of Media Room Hub magazine, marking the first time Adeoti opened up on their quiet marriage.

In the interview, Adeoti revealed that he and Mercy had been business partners for 10 years, and he had always noticed something special about her.