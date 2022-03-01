News
WakaNow Nets Deep Support for NANTA AGM
Travel services giant, WakaNow confirmed its industry first eleven status as it splashed new coats of paint support for the upcoming National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Annual General meeting, slated for the last week of March, this year.
The top ranking travel trade outfit, which has over the years ramped its services profile, brushing aside developmental challenges, took up a chunk of support baseline for nanta, its mother regulatory body, to ensure the Kano 46th conclave of the association, lives up to the billing as the biggest gathering of industry players on the West Coast of Africa.
President of NANTA, Mrs Susan Akporiaye who confirmed the support initiative from the management of wakaNow, says the gesture is a moral booster to efforts by the association to organize a signature elective meeting in the history of the biggest travel and tourism trade group in Nigeria,, adding that time has come for nanta top players to rally round their iconic association in the quest to remain at the top of industry ranking.
“We got this far in the history of the association because our high up and inspiring members went out of their way to support the growth of the association. We are happy, that wakaNow has upped the call and no doubt, our best eleven players are expected to come out big, as the association goes for the best traditional outing in Kano in few weeks time,” she explained.
The Kano gathering with theme” ANTITRUST: OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE TO THE NIGERIAN TRAVEL MARKET”, will also feature trade exhibitions, mini Durbar and networking with high net worth multi national and local investment groups and airlines big wigs. There will also be a gala night showcasing the best of Nigerian music and hospitality.
News
Osun Polls: Appeal Court Decides Adeleke, Oyetola’s Fate Today
The Osun State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have expressed hope for victory, as the Court of Appeal in Abuja, today, delivers judgment to determine the winner of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.
Also, the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it had deployed personnel to critical infrastructure in the state ahead of the judgment.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had returned Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the poll.
INEC said Adeleke polled 403,371 votes, to defeat then incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC, who got 375,027 votes.
But Oyetola and the APC rejected the result of the poll and headed for the tribunal.
In its January 27, 2023 majority verdict, the Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll.
However, a minority judgment by Justice B. Ogbuli affirmed Adeleke as the winner of the poll.
Displeased, Adeleke and the PDP headed for the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal heard the appeal on March 13 and reserved its judgment.
A member of Oyetola and APC legal team, Mr. Muhydeen Adeoye, told The Punch on Thursday that the Court of Appeal had notified the parties that the judgment would be delivered today.
Speaking on the expectations of the party, Osun PDP Director of Media, Oladele Olabamiji, said his party was hopeful that the Court of Appeal would restore Adeleke’s victory.
He said, “We are expecting justice for the electorate in Osun, who collectively voted for the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. We expect justice in line with the weight of evidence presented before the court.”
Also, the spokesperson for the Osun APC, Mr. Kola Olabisi, also expressed optimism that the party would come out in flying colours.
“We are optimistic that we are going to come out in flying colours because of our iron-cast evidence before the court,” Olabisi said.
Meanwhile, a statement by the acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said, “Ahead of Friday’s Appeal Court judgment on the matter between Governor Ademola Adeleke and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola; there is strategic deployment of personnel around critical infrastructure in the state.
“There will also be patrol by armed detachment of the corps in readiness for emergency response. The command is ready to prevent any breakdown of law and order arising from possible protests by aggrieved parties.”
News
APC Suspends SGF Boss Mustapha for Losing Polling Unit, SWC Reacts
The All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party at the presidential and governorship polls.
The party disclosed that the SGF did not contribute to the victory of its presidential and governorship candidates.
Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Yola, chairman of Gwadabawa Ward said Mustapha was not committed to APC’s victory at the presidential election.
He stated that the indefinite suspension followed complaints from his ward, adding that no individual could be above the party that gave them the platform.
But in a sudden twist to the announcement of the indefinite suspension slammed on the SGF, the State Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Chief Samaila Tadawus, declared the announcement as “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.”
The Adamawa State APC SWC, also announced the directive on the local government executive committee of Yola North, to constitute a disciplinary committee to immediately investigate and recommend appropriate action.
Secretary of the party, Dr. Raymond Chidama, who addressed journalists at the party secretariat on behalf of the SWC, frowned at the penchant of party members who were being sponsored by “opposition elements within the party with malicious intent to attack elders of the party through actions that flagrantly disregard the party’s constitution.”
He said, “We hereby state clearly that such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect, because the state working committee has warned the ward executives in the past to desist from this acts of targeting elders of the party and disregarding constitutional provisions, appropriate sanctions will be applied after thorough investigations.”
The Punch
News
Archbishop Martins Condemns Ethnic Profiling, Calls for Peace and Tolerance
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has condemned in very strong terms all forms of ethnic profiling, utterances, and violence witnessed in some parts of Lagos state, before, during and after the recent elections, warning that the trend if not urgently check-mated, could truncate the peaceful co-existence of residents of the state.
The Archbishop described as unfortunate and unacceptable, the tension, hate speech and violence, especially before, during and after the recent Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in some parts of the state.
In a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the prelate urged the state government as a matter of urgency to call all parties to order and to put in place a machinery for the quick restoration of peace and normalcy.
He equally implored the law enforcement agencies to safeguard the lives and properties of all residents irrespective of tribe, religion, or ethnic groups.
Archbishop Martins also urged the residents of Lagos to remain calm and not allow themselves to be divided against their neighbours.
According to him, “the ethnic and discriminatory comments making the rounds particularly on social media, are not a reflection of the true nature of Lagosians, who are known to be very peace-loving, accommodating and cosmopolitan, including by promoting inter-tribal marriages for many decades.
“I call on everyone to put a stop to the spread of hate speech and fake news and to shun all forms of rancor. The divisive comments and behaviours, particularly along ethnic or tribal line is not conducive to good neigbourliness and peaceful coexistence. The people of Lagos must not allow the political class to whip up such divisive sentiments to disrupt their lives and livelihood. We are all equal before God and the only man-made distinction among people is between the poor and the rich, the privileged and the underprivileged.
“We are all Nigerians and have lived and interacted together as one people for decades in Lagos and other parts of our country.
“With the elections over, we hope that all those who have been fanning the embers of ethnic division will be more circumspect and desist from further heating up the polity. We must be law-abiding citizens and not take the law into our hands in any guise”.
While commiserating with families that lost their loved ones and persons whose properties were destroyed in the violence in the state and across the country, Archbishop Martins also called on law enforcement agencies to do the needful where offences have been committed, as part of efforts to facilitate a national healing process.
Subomi Plumptre: African Business Leader, Social Entrepreneur
Osun: Governor Adeleke Floors Oyetola at Appeal Court
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting For Godot (Pt.10)
Friday Sermon: Ramadan: Time for Religious and Divine Reflection 1
Osun Polls: Appeal Court Decides Adeleke, Oyetola’s Fate Today
PDP Suspends Fayose, Anyim, Others, Refers Ortom to Disciplinary Committee
Keyamo Petitions DSS, Calls for Arrest of Obi, Ahmed-Datti
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)