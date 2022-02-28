News
I’ll Do My Best to Encourage Dele Momodu – Olubadan Designate
By Eric Elezuo
The Olubadan Designate of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, has promised presidential hopeful, Aare Dele Momodu his encouragement as he strive to win the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the 2023 presidential election.
The Olubadan Designate, who is a former senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, made the commitment when he received the famous journalist in home in Ibadan.
“You are a very famous man, known all over the world. I will do my best to encourage you. Do not relent, you will get there, he told Momodu.
Momodu has said that he was coming to government to correct all the anomalies that have bedeviled the governments of Nigeria, especially the present, saying no one can continue the same thing, and get a different result.
APC Suspends SGF Boss Mustapha for Losing Polling Unit, SWC Reacts
The All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party at the presidential and governorship polls.
The party disclosed that the SGF did not contribute to the victory of its presidential and governorship candidates.
Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Yola, chairman of Gwadabawa Ward said Mustapha was not committed to APC’s victory at the presidential election.
He stated that the indefinite suspension followed complaints from his ward, adding that no individual could be above the party that gave them the platform.
But in a sudden twist to the announcement of the indefinite suspension slammed on the SGF, the State Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Chief Samaila Tadawus, declared the announcement as “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.”
The Adamawa State APC SWC, also announced the directive on the local government executive committee of Yola North, to constitute a disciplinary committee to immediately investigate and recommend appropriate action.
Secretary of the party, Dr. Raymond Chidama, who addressed journalists at the party secretariat on behalf of the SWC, frowned at the penchant of party members who were being sponsored by “opposition elements within the party with malicious intent to attack elders of the party through actions that flagrantly disregard the party’s constitution.”
He said, “We hereby state clearly that such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect, because the state working committee has warned the ward executives in the past to desist from this acts of targeting elders of the party and disregarding constitutional provisions, appropriate sanctions will be applied after thorough investigations.”
The Punch
Archbishop Martins Condemns Ethnic Profiling, Calls for Peace and Tolerance
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has condemned in very strong terms all forms of ethnic profiling, utterances, and violence witnessed in some parts of Lagos state, before, during and after the recent elections, warning that the trend if not urgently check-mated, could truncate the peaceful co-existence of residents of the state.
The Archbishop described as unfortunate and unacceptable, the tension, hate speech and violence, especially before, during and after the recent Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in some parts of the state.
In a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the prelate urged the state government as a matter of urgency to call all parties to order and to put in place a machinery for the quick restoration of peace and normalcy.
He equally implored the law enforcement agencies to safeguard the lives and properties of all residents irrespective of tribe, religion, or ethnic groups.
Archbishop Martins also urged the residents of Lagos to remain calm and not allow themselves to be divided against their neighbours.
According to him, “the ethnic and discriminatory comments making the rounds particularly on social media, are not a reflection of the true nature of Lagosians, who are known to be very peace-loving, accommodating and cosmopolitan, including by promoting inter-tribal marriages for many decades.
“I call on everyone to put a stop to the spread of hate speech and fake news and to shun all forms of rancor. The divisive comments and behaviours, particularly along ethnic or tribal line is not conducive to good neigbourliness and peaceful coexistence. The people of Lagos must not allow the political class to whip up such divisive sentiments to disrupt their lives and livelihood. We are all equal before God and the only man-made distinction among people is between the poor and the rich, the privileged and the underprivileged.
“We are all Nigerians and have lived and interacted together as one people for decades in Lagos and other parts of our country.
“With the elections over, we hope that all those who have been fanning the embers of ethnic division will be more circumspect and desist from further heating up the polity. We must be law-abiding citizens and not take the law into our hands in any guise”.
While commiserating with families that lost their loved ones and persons whose properties were destroyed in the violence in the state and across the country, Archbishop Martins also called on law enforcement agencies to do the needful where offences have been committed, as part of efforts to facilitate a national healing process.
INEC Declares LP’s Alex Otti Winner of Abia Guber Polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Alex Otti of the Labour Party, LP, winner of the Abia state governorship election.
Otti defeated his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge winner.
The Labour Party candidate scored 175, 467, while Ahiwe polled 88,529.
INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti declared Otti the winner on Wednesday evening after the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in Umuahia.
The electoral umpire had suspended the collation of results for 48 hours.
Reacting, Otti praised God for his victory at the poll.
Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle, Otti wrote: “See what the lord has done.”
