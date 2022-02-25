News
I’ve Not Been Barred from Occupying Public Office or Contesting Election – Aondoakaa
A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa, has said that he was at no time barred from from occupying public office or contesting election as being circulated.
In a statement made available to The Boss, the minister, who served under late President Umar Musa Yar’dua’s administration, said the Supreme Court judgment which exonerated him is in public space for as many that wish to read it. He added that it is his intention to run for the governorship seat of Benue State in 2023 that is causing the reactions from his detractors.
Aondoakaa’s detailed statement is as follows:
“This is nothing other than people who are afraid of my popularity or reasons best known to them. Or may be they didn’t read the Supreme Court Judgement. But I have given you the copy of the judgement and the paragraph that is relevant to the issue. It reads in part…”indeed the issue of qualification for holding the office of the second respondent or any other public office does not arise.” The second respondent in this case is the office of the Attorney General of the Federation which I held at that time.
“For whatever reason, some people were happy. This was a private dispute between me and somebody. When I left government, they could have accused me of corruption but there was nothing of such despite the hostile manner I parted government of my handling of late President Yar’adua medical vacation crisis. I was in Rome, doing a UNDROIT job, then the case was in the peak of the aftermath of the late Yar’adua Medical vacation crisis and his Excellency date
“Somebody filed an action against me and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation at Federal High Court Calabar ,which I was not aware of it . He served it on the Ministry of Justice and by February 10th 2010 , I was removed from office, I was not aware of the case. In fact, the issue was funny, that in 1996, I Michael Kaase Aondoakaa had a law firm called M K Aondoakaa and Co, represented Utan Brama Fire Disaster Community in Akwa Ibom State. I was barely about 10 years at the bar. That I represented the Utan Brama Fire Disaster community in Akwa ibom State and when I became Attorney General I paid the money and had personal interest with them because of the payment amounting to conflict of interest. Look at how easy they would have taken me to ICPC or EFCC or Code of Conduct. Somebody sued me for that.
“Federal Ministry of Justice, Port Harcourt office went there and filed a defence for office of Attorney General of the Federation but did not file defence for me because i was no longer Attorney General of the Federation at the time the case was held in June 2010. The Senior State Counsel Mrs Akpan who filed conditional memorandum of appeal also on my behalf did not appear at the hearing of the matter. I have have seen or met Mrs Akpan in my life though she might have entered appearance for me and the Office of Attorney General of the Federation in her normal official status as the resident State Counsel in at port Harcourt zonal office of the Federal Ministry of Justice.I was not aware of the case and judgement was entered against me. The issue is now in court again because when I came back after this judgement, we sought from the current Hon. Attorney General to find out what really happened…may be I made the said payment but I was sure that in 1996 I was practicing in Gboko and I wonder how I could have gone to represent people in Akwa Ibom state. I Sought the aforesaid under Freedom of Information Act, and we got a shocker which is now a matter pending in court. The said payment was done in 2006 by my predecessor (former Attorney General). The amount the plaintiff accused me to have paid was 414million and I was still negotiating to pay judgment debt interest amounting to 700million naira. . What my predecessor actually paid was 350Million in 2006 as full and final payment by consent of the parties in the matter . Furthermore that my law firm MK Aondoakaa &Co never acted for Utam Brama Fire Disaster Community . The case was decided based on sworn affidavit evidence of the Plaintiff which facts therein were uncontested because I had no defence being unaware of the case. The lawyers from Federal Ministry of Justice did appear in court during the hearing of the case.
Relying on several authorities of the Supreme Court which says a judgement obtained by fraud can be set aside as being a tortuous wrong, we went back to court and the matter is in court, so I will not comment further. I have served them and they have joined issues. Now that they said on oath that I am the one who made the payment in Utan Brama Fire Disaster case and had personal interest by also representing the said Utan Brama in a private capacity but under the Freedom of Information the Office of the Attorney of the Federation has confirmed that the money was paid in 2006 and I became Attorney General of the Federation in 2007. I am back in court on the grounds of obtaining judgement against me by fraud. I have reported the fraud to Inspector General for investigation. That truth can only be delayed but can never hidden forever.
“In any case, I read the judgement which says it has nothing to do with me holding public office or contesting election. They don’t read the Constitution. What does the Constitution say? It says even if you are convicted of breach of Code of Conduct of public office or an offence involving dishonesty, it is only for 10years. Section 182 of the Constitution i and the Code of Conduct Schedule 15 are very clear. This judgement was given in June 2010 at the heat of the crisis which involved me at the initial time of President Jonathan administration over the manner late President Yar’adua Medical vacation was handled and my stand over the matter
“From June 2010 to June 2020, is that not 10 years? But they are narrow-minded. Instead of coming to say on the table, this is what I have for Benue people, it is Aondoakaa they want to face. The judgement is there in the Supreme Court and I have given a copy to whoever wants to read it.”
Police Confirm Killing of APC Campaign DG in Rivers
The Director General for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Chisom Lenard, has reportedly been assassinated.
Lenard was reportedly gunned down on Saturday afternoon during the governorship and State House of Assembly election in his LGA.
The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a speedy investigation to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.
“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lenard, are brought to book,” she said.
“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday 18th March 2023.
“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”
Just In: INEC Declares NNPP’s Kabir Winner of Kano Gov Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf winner of the last Saturday election in Kano State.
Yusuf defeated his close rival, the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna with a margin of over 100,000 votes.
The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim declared the results at the Kano Collation Centre, INEC headquarters in Kano.
Timi Frank Lauds Amaechi for Revealing Who Hired INEC Chairman
A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, commended the a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for revealing those who truly appointed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Amaechi had while responding to questions from reporters after casting his vote in Rivers State on Saturday, disclosed that Professor Yakubu was nominated for appointment by a member of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s camp.
Amaechi, according to a video of the interview which has gone viral, said: “What advice? I have spoken to everybody concerned on this issue before the election.
“I have spoken especially to those of us who opposed the reappointment of Mahmood as INEC Chairman.
“The person who nominated him for appointment is a member of Tinubu’s camp. So what are you expecting? Success?
“He said, Mahmood worked under Wike as Executive Secretary of TETFUND when Wike was Minister of State for education”.
“So what you are having in Rivers State is that APC, SDP and others are contesting elections not against PDP but against INEC and against the Police.”
Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, in his reaction to the revelation, thanked the former Governor of Rivers state for his boldness and courage in revealing that Yakubu was installed by Tinubu’s cabal to help rig the election in his favour and that of the APC.
He said that as a former top Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the APC, Amaechi was competent and credible enough to reveal those who facilitated the INEC’s job for Yakubu.
Frank said: “From day one, it is clear that the INEC Chairman did not have any good intention to give Nigerians a credible election but to just come and handover.
“He decided to deceive Nigerians and that is why he refused to follow the Commission’s own election guidelines because of the hatchet job he was prepared to do for those who facilitated his appointment into office.
“The INEC chairman needs to be arrested for lying and his refusal to follow the template and guidelines put in place by the commission, an act that is tantamount to criminality.
“The first and second elections were massively flawed by rigging and violence in most of the states.
“The last time we witnessed violence in Nigeria was during the 2011 general election. This election as corroborated by Amaechi, was not a contest between PDP and APC, but a contest between PDP and INEC and security agencies.”
He insisted that because the INEC Chairman owed overwhelming allegiance to Tinubu for appointing him to the job, all he did was to reward Tinubu with votes rather than conduct a free, fair and credible elections.
He said: “That is why the INEC chairman did not come out to conduct any election. He only came to reward Tinubu and the cabal that brought him into office.
“Based on Amaechi’s confession, he only came to reward the people that put him there rather than conduct a free and fair election.
“That is why he gave Nigeria to Tinubu and APC. Then gave Rivers state to Wike as there was no election in the state. He only rewarded his benefactor.
“We believe with this kind of evidence and proof that Amaechi has revealed, the INEC chairman lacks integrity and credibility to remain in office.
“With all of this, he needs to resign and go. Apart from immediate resignation, he should be arrested based on all the crimes he has committed and prosecuted for selling the will of the people to reward those who fought for him to be appointed for a second term in office.”
According to the Bayelsa-born political activist, Yakubu practically conducted the worst and most fraudulent election in the history of Nigeria because of an obligation he owed those who saw to his appointment.
He said the fraud and rigging perpetrated during the election show clearly that Buhari is not only culpable but a partner to the dirty marriage that culminated in the re-appointment of the INEC chairman.
“We expected Buhari to have left a legacy of free, fair and credible elections which he promised Nigerians but what has happened shows that he equally lacks integrity and honour to keep to his words.
“He came and benefitted from democracy peacefully, but turned around to destroy it.
“With this, we call on the international community to help Nigeria because we don’t have confidence in the government of today under Buhari,” he said.
He further called on the international community to urgently take strong measures against election riggers in the country like the INEC Chairman, security chiefs – police and others – that rigged the elections and fraudulently thwarted the will of the people.
He added: “In all of these, with the amount of rigging, intimidation, violence and allocation of votes that characterised the elections, we believe the nation’s Judiciary at the end of the day will be able to redeem our democracy by doing substantial justice to all petitions that would be brought before the courts.”
He prayed God to repose the souls of those who lost their lives as a result of violent attacks during the elections as well as sympathised with those who were injured and their families.
