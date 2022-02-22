DNK Foundation Marks Anniversary With Payment Of Patient’s Hospital Bills

DNK Foundation, an organisation established in memory of Dr. Oyenike Komolafe has decided to mark its third anniversary with the payment of bills of patients who have been detained in the hospital due to debts incurred during the course of their treatment.

Speaking shortly after visiting three Lagos hospitals: Isolo General Hospital, Gbagada General Hospital and Island Maternity, Lagos, Mr. Kunle Komolafe, brother of Dr. Oyenike and spokesperson of the foundation noted that the organisation decided to embark on this intervention because their late sister was a passionate medical doctor.

According to him, DNK Foundation was started by the family in 2019 shortly after Dr Oyenike’s death in 2018 in order to keep her memory alive.

“Our current goal is to put smiles on the faces of some of these poor patients who have been detained at the hospital for indebtedness.

“You will not believe some of these people have been kept there for years, so we intend to visit these hospitals and clear these debts and touch as many people as we could with the little funds that we have earmarked for the purpose”

Mr Komolafe who is Chief Executive Officer of the famous security company, KSquare noted that though the family had been doing this privately, it decided to make this year’s anniversary commemoration, a media event to create an opportunity for others to support this worthy cause and help increase the impact.

“Since the Foundation is managed only by siblings, there is cap to our funding but we decided to open this up to the public so that others who are moved by the objectives of DNK Foundation can join us and ensure we expand our reach and help more people.

“We do not mind if this activity can happen every week, day and month and if we become very big we can actually go into building hospitals and purchase of hospital equipment.

He revealed that a team that includes the hospital management had been given the responsibility of drawing up a list of beneficiaries, while the DNK Board will take the final decision.

Dr Adenike was born on 19th February, 1981 into the family of Chief Julius & Mrs. Racheal Komolafe. She attended Command Children’s School, Ikeja in Lagos for her Primary school education. After which she then proceeded to Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Lagos.

While there, she was a member of the Flying Horse House and was the Class captain for her class from Junior school to her Senior school years. She was one of the school prefects during her final year. As a Utility Prefect, she was in charge of assignments put in her care and ensured she carried out her duties with great grace and articulate attention to details. She was a very brilliant, impeccable, jovial, and approachable student. She was a joy to all around her. She was also a part of the school Christian Fellowship where she actively served along side others.

After her secondary education. She attended the Obafemi Awolowo University where she started out as a first year Microbiology student and then continued to the Olabisi Onabanjo University where she graduated as a Medical student. She was one of the brightest students in her set and graduated as one of the top students in her class. During her time at the University, she was a member of the Winners Chapel, Ago Iwoye where she was also able to use her talents in service to God.

She had her housemanship worked as a medical doctor at a private hospital in Gbagada Lagos as a pediatrician. She was a doctor to the little ones.

Dr. Oyenike was a hardworking doctor who took great care performing her role, making sure her patients had the very best medical care. She loved God and loved people. Dr. Oyenike had her own fair share of life’s challenges but had the tenacity to overcome every obstacle that came her way. She was surrounded by friends and family who loved her for who she was.

Dr. Oyenike was a selfless giver. She would rather give her last to make someone else feel comfortable. She loved to help others and this is what Dr. Nike Komolafe (DNK) foundation seeks to continue as part of her legacy in touching lives and impacting humanity.

Dr. Oyenike entered into her rest on February 22, 2018. Though no longer here, she remains forever alive in our hearts and her works speak.