News
Premium Times Echos Dele Momodu’s Call for Emefiele’s Resignation
Premium Times, an online news medium, has joined the call for the resignation of the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.
The medium made the call in its February 21, 2022 editorial, thereby echoing a previous call made by a presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu, published in The Boss Newspaper of Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Emefiele has been accused of meddling with politics while still retaining his office as the CBN governor.
Read the editorial in full
EDITORIAL: Why Godwin Emefiele must speak up or resign
The run up to the 2023 general elections was always going to be torrid. For one, project Nigeria has not, since the heady days of the struggle for independence, and in the ferment of the civil war, appeared more imperilled. On several fronts, the barbarians are literally at the gate. In major parts of the north and down south, non-state actors are demonstrating a capacity to deploy weapons and tactics that daily undermine the integrity of the state, while simultaneously hurting the economy.
Within the gates, all the main measures of domestic well-being have collapsed. As bad as the unemployment indices are, they are but passing commentary on the high levels to which domestic poverty has risen – all of these worsened, no doubt, by rising and volatile domestic prices. Output numbers released last week by the nation’s bean crunchers confirm that the economy may have finally put the strictures from the COVID-19 pandemic behind it. Nonetheless, the numbers by which the economy continues to recover are nothing like what it needs to grow and develop.
Unsurprisingly, therefore, the race to succeed President Buhari, whose somnolent administration failed to make the dent on the economy’s major drawbacks that it promised at the hustings, is heating up. Accordingly, this newspaper’s bias is for a candidate familiar enough with the nation’s lead peeves – political and economic – and knowledgeable enough to proffer workable solutions.
Amongst the diverse offering of would-be candidates for office of president next year, one stands out: the incumbent governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Whereas those advocating his candidacy for office of the president are advertising Mr Godwin I. Emefiele as capable, regarding his understanding of the economy, PREMIUM TIMES finds his candidature disturbing. This has nothing to do with his inability to bring about stable domestic prices in his role as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since 2014. Or with the many monetary policy contortions that have willfully eroded the value of the naira and the balance on the nation’s gross external reserve in the same period. Nor is our worry with Mr Emefiele’s candidature a response to the Central Bank’s many failed interventions in diverse spheres of the economy, all of which have seen the bank’s balance sheet balloon far faster than the yield on its spend.
Instead, PREMIUM TIMES believes strongly that the operational and administrative autonomy granted the central bank by its enabling statute was precisely to protect the governor from political influence. Indeed, this newspaper recognises no measure of this intent greater than the Central Bank of Nigeria Act’s cap on how much ways and means support the bank may lend the Federal Government – a provision of the Act that, as with so many others, has been shredded by Mr Emefiele’s leadership of the Central Bank.
While Mr Emefiele may have violated the spirit and letter of the Central Bank Act by succumbing to political pressure as Central Bank Governor, as is evidenced by the Bank’s continued monetisation of the Federal Government’s fiscal deficit, PREMIUM TIMES believes that it could not have been the intendment of the framers of the Central Bank Act to protect the governor from political influence by protecting a politician in that office.
If Mr Emefiele wants to run for political office, common sense and good breeding dictate that he does not sully the hallowed offices of the Central Bank as part of this process. PREMIUM TIMES notes that whereas he could have, he has not distanced himself from the clamour of those who would have him become president next year.
It is in defence of the sanctity of a key institution of the country’s economic governance that PREMIUM TIMES calls for Mr Emefiele’s immediate resignation as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to pursue his political ambition, if he has any, or to publicly repudiate any association with the groups clamouring for him to run for president.
It is our considered view that the statutory independence granted the Central Bank and its governor is compromised, if not totally eroded, when a sitting and serving Governor of the Bank becomes a closet politician angling or lobbying to be appointed to or to contest for a partisan political office. Whether he openly makes known his partisan political interest or does so through shadow proxies is immaterial.
Once occupancy of a partisan political office becomes his major preoccupation, his commitment to the bank’s service can no longer be guaranteed. His resignation is even more desirable because for as long as he remains at the helm, while he is consciously and calculatingly seeking the occupancy of a partisan political office, the important work of the Central Bank and the monetary policy direction of the country are likely to be subordinated to the pursuit of the actualisation of his political ambitions. In the end, the independence of the Bank is lost. And the nation poorly served by shielding a politician in this very important office.
This concern becomes very critical when we recall the ignominious role played by the Central Bank in the 2015 presidential election and in previous elections.
News
Oro Festival Not on Gov’Ship Election Day, Elegushi Clarifies
The traditional ruler of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom in Lagos State, Saheed Ademola, on Wednesday said the March 2023 Oro festival would not affect the governorship elections slated for Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The monarch made the clarifications in a text message sent to The PUNCH in Abuja.
Certain media organisations had reported that the monarch fixed the traditional rite on Election Day.
However, speaking with The Punch through his media aide, Temitope Oyefeso, the monarch said, “The restriction of movement for the Oro rites in Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Eti-Osa is from Wednesday to Friday, Election Day is not included.
“The restriction is from 12 midnight to 5 am on each day, while residents are free to move before and after this time. This clarification is necessary for those peddling falsehood as to the motive for the rites. The peace and progress of our land is the responsibility of all of us and we must be alive to this responsibility.”
Orò Festival is an event celebrated by towns and settlements of Yoruba origin. It is an annual traditional festival that is of patriarchal nature, as it is only celebrated by male descendants who are paternal natives of the specific locations where the particular event is taking place.
During the festival, females and non-natives stay indoors as oral history has it that Orò must not be seen by women and non-participating people.
The Punch
News
Group Endorses Rhodes-Vivour for Governor
Prominent indigenes of Lagos State under the auspices of Eko Forum have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for next Saturday’s election.
This is coming just as the forum urged all Lagos indigenes and residents to vote the Labour Party candidate whom it described as “a proper son of the soil.”
The Forum made its position known in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Williams, and General Secretary, Olawale Ogundimu, in Lagos.
It said the decision to back Rhodes-Vivour was taken at the end of its extraordinary meeting held on Sunday.
“Members of the Eko Forum from all the 20 local governments as well as all the 37 local council development areas met on Sunday here in Lagos.
“Members took the decision to support our Rhodes-Vivour after carefully appraising the credentials of all other candidates that have put themselves forward to be elected,” the statement partly read.
The Forum said the Labour Party governorship hopeful scored high in the various indices that were used for the appraisal of the various candidates.
The indices used, according to the statement, included educational attainment, youthfulness, pedigree, and ability to relate with issues affecting the state.
It called on Lagosians to discard the rumours making the rounds that a Rhodes-Vivour-led government would undermine the interest of the Yoruba people.
The Forum stated, “On behalf of the members of our Forum, we want to disabuse the minds of unsuspecting residents that the Igbo ethnic nationality will take over Lagos if Rhodes-Vivour wins.
“The Igbo have been living with us in Lagos from time immemorial peacefully, we have intermarried and done a lot of things together for a long time. They never dragged the ownership of our land with us since and why will they do that now?
“This is cheap propaganda which our people should not fall for.”
The Punch
News
We Remain Neutral, Apolitical, Focused, Army Reacts to Politically Motivated Fake News
By Eric Elezuo
The Nigerian Army has reacted to a story accusing its hierarchy of taking sides in the political equation of the nation, saying the news is not only fake, but politically motivated by disgruntled politicians.
In a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said it will remain apolitical, neutral and committed to the discharge of its constitutional roles. It further urged the citizens to ignore the news and go about their legitimate businesses, promising to continue to work with sister agencies to sustain orderliness and meet other security related expectations as contained in the constitution.
Read the full statement:
The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a deliberately calculated smear campaign in the Social Media and other fora against some of our senior commanders and officers. While these unconscionable acts are inexplicable, the motivation behind them are not far-fetched. In the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, officers and men of the Nigerian Army adopted a firm and resolute stance in providing security support for the Elections in a manner that effectively curbed and prevented ill-intentioned groups from violently interfering with the process. There is no doubt that Nigerians are excited at this responsible posture and the democratic opportunity it offered them. However, some interest groups, that were effectively prevented from hatching their nefarious plots to influence the course of the elections through violence, are understandably piqued by this assertiveness of the Nigerian Army.
As constitutionally conceived, the Nigerian Army is nationalistic in its make-up and organization, drawing strengths from the diversities in our great nation. Our responsibilities, so far as elections are concerned, remain that of providing support to primary law enforcement and stakeholders in the Electioneering process towards ensuring that Nigerians are allowed to choose their leaders and representatives in a peaceful manner. This goal remains our only focus and one we would continue to pursue, mindful that the average citizen expects nothing less from his Army.
The Army Headquarters wishes to assure the public that any misconduct against any of its personnel would be responsibly investigated and any subsequent substantiation would attract the appropriate disciplinary sanctions in accordance with established practices and extant laws. In the same vein, it should equally be appreciated that the character and reputation of a senior officer earned over 3 decades of meritorious service cannot be allowed to be destroyed by misguided elements through mere speculations. The resort to the sentiments of ethnic and religious colourations would not also diminish the Nigerian’s Army resolve to carry on its roles professionally.
The Nigerian Army, therefore, urges all Nigerians to ignore the mischief being propagated by ill-intentioned individuals and groups, and continue to go about their civic responsibilities without any fear of molestation. We would continue to work with sister Services and other Security Agencies to meet all security-related expectations of citizens as enshrined in the laws of the Federation.
How APC Supervised the Collapse of Nigeria’s Democracy by Najatu Mohammed
Oro Festival Not on Gov’Ship Election Day, Elegushi Clarifies
Photo News: Dele Momodu Meets FIFA Executives in Rwanda
2026 World Cup Will Feature 48 Teams in 12 Groups, FIFA Confirms
Call Your Lieutenants to Order, NSA Warns Politicians Ahead Guber Polls
Why I Wore View-Obstructing Dress to 2023 Oscars – Tems
Group Endorses Rhodes-Vivour for Governor
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)