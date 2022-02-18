Lagos Beyond Drugs Campaign Commends Sanwo-Olu’s US Leadership Exchange and Training Programme

As part of the efforts to curb drug abuse in Nigeria, especially in Lagos State, which has become an epicentre both for drug trafficking and abuse, the SILEC Initiatives, a brain child of Amb. Sunny Irakpo, a U.S-Government sponsored Exchange Alumni, who participated in the International Visior’s Leadership Exchange Program (IVLP) in 2019, has taken the lead to apply a 21st century approach in the fight against the scourge.

The group has also redoubled its commitment in the fight against drug abuse by partnering with the Lagos State Government to implement programmes aimed at enlightening the youths.

As a passionate agency that is after the transformation of the lives of the youthful and vibrant population, we have repeatedly emphasized the need for the different state governments in Nigeria, religious bodies, families, communities and corporate organisations to assist in creating a life transforming platforms and socio economic activities that will enable the youths exert their energies in the right direction in order to help achieve the needed change and national development that the nation craves for, shouldn’t be a duty for one arm. The youths are the strength and future of the country, so all hands must be on deck to guide, mentor and transform the lives of all Nigerian youth.

SILEC initiatives in their recent anti-drug campaign activities with the students of the Lagos state government Technical College, Ikeja, where Sunny Irakpo spoke on “Share Facts On Drug Abuse, Save Lives”, the program which was organised by the Lions Clubs International District 404B-2 in partnership with SILEC Initiatives under the distinguished leadership of the district governor, Lions Clubs International 404B2, Lion Kayode Oshinuga PMJF, NLCF and the committee chairperson, Lion (Mrs) Folashade Ashafa MJF, NLCF, which were parts of the advocacy for all and sundry to come to the aid of Nigerian youths, especially in Lagos where drug activities are very high with an average of 33% of her population engaged in drug abuse, the highest in South-West region.

While delivering on the psycho-socio model in tackling drug abuse in Nigeria, especially in Lagos State as part of the SILEC Initiatives campaign plans for 2022 tagged : “Lagos Beyond Drugs.” A media and school-based campaign project targeted towards the youths and the general public, he lamented that drugs are currently being consumed like pure water, and tasked the students to focus on their studies and avoid any form of distraction and that drug abuse being an element of destruction has led many promising youths to their early grave without fulfilling their God-given purposes on earth.

He further stated that the students should see the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Hon. Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu and other influential figures in the country as role models respectively, rather than take some uncultured and morally bankrupt artistes on social media with bad influence as their role models. The anti-drug abuse ambassador clearly reminded the students that it is important to also listen to their parents and their teachers to avoid life mistakes. Pointedly, he told them that avoiding peer pressure as far as drug abuse is concern is highly critical and paramount to them in fulfilling their potentials.

Reiterated that their lives are so precious to us as a nation, and to lose anyone of them to this enemy would be highly disastrous and counter productive. He specifically reminded them that Nigeria needs them to survive. While thanking the U .S Government via the U.S. Mission Nigeria for giving some of us the golden opportunity to build our leadership capacity in the U.S in order to attain the transformation agenda for Nigeria, I humbly extend my sincerest appreciation to the Lagos State Government under the current leadership of His Excellency Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the recent partnership with SILEC Initiatives and WorldChicago to implement Diplomacy Leadership Exchange Program for selected hard-working youths of the State including state officials in leadership and capacity building program in the United States of America as part of the State Government leadership development program and youth inclusiveness in Government. This is highly commended and Appreciated your Excellency serving as a good reward system for hard working youths of the State.

Calling on all well-meaning Individuals, corporate organisations, religious bodies and traditional institutions and international agencies to join effort with the SILEC initiatives to save Nigeria from this heightened state of moral decay, habitual decadence and destruction. The need to save the nation from this dangerous social vices and ill-leadership is NOW.

Very passionate about Nigeria growth and development, I wish to re-echo that “no youth will listen to me and be willing to do drugs.” Irakpo concluded.

Amb. Sunny Irakpo is certify by the United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime (UNODC)on Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care Sensitization, a U.S Government Sponsored Exchange Alumni (IVLP), Youth and Anti-drug Abuse Advocate, Founder President Founder/President Silec Initiatives and Anti-drug Abuse Ambassador.