Connect with us

Featured

Lagos Accepts Recommendations on Ikoyi Building Collapse, to Demolish Remaining Skyscrapers, Others

Published

1 year ago

on

The Lagos State Government has accepted 26 recommendations of the Toyin Ayinde-led panel that investigated the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration also rejected two of the 28 recommendations of the panel.

In a White Paper, according to The Punch report, the state government agreed with the recommendation of the panel that the existing two 15-storey buildings still standing at the site of the collapse on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi should be demolished and the land forfeited to the state government.

The state government also accepted the recommendation of the panel that the Developer of the collapsed property, Fourscore Heights Limited, be prosecuted because of the loss of lives at the rubble.

The collapsed 21-floor skyscraper, owned by Fourscore Heights Limited, trapped over 50 persons, including the firm’s Managing Director, Femi Osibona; his friend, a United States of America-based Nigerian businessman, Wale Bob-Oseni; his personal assistant, Oyinye Enekwe, and clients.

About 44 persons were said to have died as a result of the incident, nine survivors were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building, while some artisans working in the building before it collapsed are still missing.

Days after the ill-fated incident, while rescue operations were still ongoing, Governor Sanwo-Olu declared that he had set up a panel to investigate the collapse of the building.

On January 5, 2022, the Ayinde-led panel submitted its report to the governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja. The chairman of the panel (Ayinde) said the panel spent approximately six weeks on the assignment and submitted the report as well as electronic recordings of all the sections and videos of proceedings in a hard drive to the Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

Ayinde said his panel visited the project site for a general assessment, coordinated the activities of the consultants who conducted tests on the site, received and reviewed documents from relevant ministries, departments and agencies and conducted 35 interviews.

He said the panel interrogated 91 persons, requested and received 21 memoranda and accessed the home of the late Chief Executive Officer of Fourscore Heights Limited, Olufemi Osibona, with a view to gathering useful documents.

Upon the receipt of the panel’s report Sanwo-Olu set up a four-man committee led by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, to produce a White Paper on the panel’s recommendation.

The Bamgbose-Martins-led committee subsequently tendered its White Paper which is the position of the state government on the collapsed building. While the state government accepted 26 of the 28 recommendations of the panel, it rejected two.

The Punch

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

I’m Challenging the Process, Not Outcome of Election, Says Peter Obi

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 13, 2023

By

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that he is challenging the process leading to the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect, after the February 25, 2023, poll.

Obi, who spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, said he is not interested in challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, stressing that his major concern is to query the process leading to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the poll.

He said: “INEC is a public institution and it should be open; because if you do something and people are not satisfied then you should be able to open up yourself.

“INEC has conducted an election and announced the winner but I am only asking that I have access to the materials that were used to arrive at the result. I am not asking you to change what you said.

“I’m not challenging their declaration. Or rather, I am not challenging who they declared. I am not challenging whatever the outcome is. I’m challenging the process by which they arrived at their declaration.

“And unless we do that, we are not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election.

“The process through which people come into the office is far more fundamental than what they do thereafter.

“There is a process of doing things, of arriving at every destination. A process is important,” Obi stated.

Obi and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had registered their displeasure with the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku, who came second with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi garnered 6,101,533 votes to occupy the third position.

Continue Reading

Featured

UAE NDC Visits NCAC, Seeks Cultural Collaboration

Published

4 days ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Defence College Course 10 has paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja

The visit is a study tour to Nigeria as course requirements for participants in the area of Arts, Culture, Tourism as well as Music.

Speaking, the head of the delegation Col. Mobarak Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake a tour of various countries of the world and share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.
According to him, ” The aim of this visit is to conduct research into areas between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates as well as efforts and impacts of Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions.
He added that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co exist despite her multi cultural differences in nature which has aided human capital and economic development in the African sub region.

He promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries.

In his response, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC) African Region expressed delight over the visit which according to him ” will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”

The Director General stated that apart from military hardware, it is also a step in the right direction for the military to undertake studies on the Arts, Culture and Tourism sectors of other countries using their Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.

According to Runsewe, this will provide a veritable platform for cultural diplomacy and tolerance around the world. He reiterated the need for harmony among various countries of the world.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of cultural gifts to the delegation by the Director General of the Council.

Continue Reading

Featured

Train, Bus Collide in Lagos, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured

Published

5 days ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

Two women, on Thursday morning, were confirmed killed and several others injured when a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) blue line collided with a train in Lagos.

The accident occurred around 7am at the PWD railway crossing near Ikeja GRA.

Reports say the bus, which was navigating inward Ikeja, attempted to cross the railway before the train coming from Abeokuta got closer but it was trapped by the train’s magnets.

Most occupants of the bus were said to be civil servants going to work.

The accident caused panic among commuters as people paused their journey to offer assistance.

Lagos State Police Publiec Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that there was an accident involving a train and a BRT bus.

He did not give details of the casualty figure, saying that their traffic officers are making efforts to establish what really transpired.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the accident, adding that all occupants have been evacuated and efforts on to remove the wreckage of the bus from the rail line.

NEMA’s Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that two female employees of the State Government died in the accident.

“Two adult female staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated. The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.

“Two Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) flag officers reportedly tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing but it was said that the driver ignored the directive  and drove into the rail.

“The operations are ongoing; search and Rescue concluded. Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye said.

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: