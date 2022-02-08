Featured
Avila Naturalle Rolls Out Clothing Line, Avila Fashion
Frontline organic skincare and foods manufacturer Avila Naturalle has taken another bold step in cementing its place as Africa’s Number one beauty and fashion one-stop-shop, with the upcoming launch of its clothing line, Avila Fashion on February 14, 2022 in Lagos Nigeria.
Speaking to newsmen at the headquarters of the company in Idimu, Lagos, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Avila Naturalle, Mrs. Temitope Mayegun, disclosed that the clothing factory, borne out of the need to continue adding value to the economy, working subservient to sustainable development goals (SDGs) had already begun operations, with competent professional creative designers working at producing different kinds of clothings for adults, young adults and children.
According to her, the niche of the brand which is going to be anchored on Nigerian fast fashion trends and will comprise jeans, polo t-shirts, adult and kiddies’ wears of English and ready-to-wear native orientation,
for both the male and female sexes.
Alluding to the scope of Avila Fashion operations Mayegun disclosed that Avila Fashion brand would be taken to differnet parts of the world in tandem with the objective of the company to make Avila products of worldwide appeal and patronage.
“Avila Fashion is not just going to be in Nigeria only’ as we intend to establish thr brand in 5 continents; Ghana and Nigeria, the UK, USA and the Middle East. Avila Fashion clothings are concieved to benchmark to international brands and the best clotheirs in terms of tehnology and quality. Our products are strictly African produced, with our raw materials.” She said.
A household brand, continually fathoming the needs of consumers for a healthy and happy lifestyle, Avila Fashion comes as a manifestation of the innovative ideals of the brand, with its line of wears for all ages, understanding that fashion and beauty are twin components of the same industry subtly complementing each other, thus giving consumers more for less, stimulating the economy, while providing lifelines to scores of households, in fulfilment of its overall vision enriching lives.
Avila Naturalle Ltd is a leading manufacturer of natural body care, foods and household brands, encouraging the usage of natural, safe and quality products to enrich lives and inspire a healthier and happier world by offering natural skincare solutions that deliver healthier, radiant, and glowing skin.
Borne by divine inspiration in 1997, Avila Naturalle has been at the forefront of the fight against the usage of harmful chemicalised body creams and beauty products that have destroyed the skins of black women, in the bid to become white; a situation Mayegun attributed to low self esteem.
In a bid to change this narrative, Avila Naturalle is addressing the challenge of low esteem associated with the skin type and complexion by promoting naturally healthy and glowing skin using truly natural and safe products.
Butressing the point, Mayegun averred, “our vision is to enrich lives and inspire a healthier and happier world by promoting the health and safety of Nigerians through the encouragement of the adoption of all-natural body care solutions comprising skincare, haircare, mouth care and foot care.
“The overall vision of the company is driven by the need to help Nigerians break free from toxic and harmful chemical-based body care products by creating a culture and an enabling environment for natural body care solutions to thrive.” She added.
Avila Naturalle, which sister company Avilan Foods and Supplements provides the highest quality 100% natural, healthy and nutritious food products to Nigerians and Africans at large is, according to the Mayegun committed to enriching lives through natural, healthy, safe and affordable foods products that are necessary for a better quality of life.
With innovation a core value of the company, and a research and development team always on ground to proffer solutions, Avila Naturalle has been able to sustain its value chain over the years – a quality Mayegun says is the unique selling point of the brand.
Avila has over 2000 distributors across Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Republic of Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America with plans in the offing to expand to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Sweden and across the continents of the world.
My Child Died of Electrocution, Butchered for Autopsy, Chrisland Student’s Mum Laments
Blessing Adeniran, mother of the 12-year-old Chrisland pupil, Whitney, who died during the school’s inter-house sports, has disclosed that autopsy carried out on her daughter showed that she died of electrocution.
She made it known in an Instagram live video on Wednesday.
In the video, she said, “I want to thank everyone for your support, your calls and messages have helped us go through this very difficult period.
“The autopsy result is out and Desola was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution. I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks. Tomorrow will make it three weeks my baby died. The school made me think I was crazy. They started pushing the narrative of she was sick; she was sickly. They sent letters and publications out.
“People insulted me and my family. My child was electrocuted to death. I told the school I don’t want trouble. All I want is answers. They came to my house and knelt down.
“I begged, I pleaded, I said ‘Mrs Amao please, I don’t know how autopsy is being done but I have browsed it and the image is scary. Please my daughter is already dead, don’t make me put her through that, they will butcher her. I beg you in the name of God, you are a mother, help me investigate and find out what happened.’
“She said she doesn’t know. They refused to investigate.
“My daughter was butchered for autopsy. She was opened up. They took part of her kidney, liver, stomach contents, blood, brain, bone marrow. Omodesola was butchered just because Chrisland kept protecting their reputation.”
Meanwhile, the school management in a statement, had said that the deceased slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances,” adding that she was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.
Protesters Call for Election Cancellation, Knock INEC
Protesters under the auspices of the Citizens United for Democracy have accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of breaking its own rules and the peace accord by refusing to transmit election results electronically during the presidential and National Assembly elections.
The group, while calling for the cancellation of the election, said Nigerians have lost confidence in INEC to conduct credible elections.
They called on the international community to intervene and conduct a fresh election that will reflect the will of Nigerians.
One of the conveners of the group, Isaac Balami, while addressing journalists during the protest in Abuja, said if INEC does n’o have money to conduct election, the Nigerian youth will raise money for it.
He said: “For the first time, in the history of Nigeria, election was held and the people that claim they won have not been able to celebrate because they know they did not win.”
Furthermore, Balami said: “INEC themselves broke the peace accord here in Nigeria, it is a big shame, it is so embarrassing, this is the wrong generation to play with, we have gone through hardship, stress, insecurity, suppression and intimidation, we cannot give up at this time, the battle has just began, this is not the youth to play with”.
He said the INEC Chairman assured the whole world at Chatham House in London that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine would work perfectly.
“That was why educated Nigerians, even the once that never went to school, some flew back from the Diaspora to vote only for us to realise that when they saw that some parties was leading the APC, they switched off the BIVAS, and they began to do what happened in 1999.
“They rigged the election, there was no election, I was in Maiduguri, I took videos and pictures in over 35 polling units, what happened there was a shame,” he stated.
He demanded that “fresh election conducted, let the international community help us and conduct election because INEC cannot be trusted. If this demands are not met, we will continue protesting”.
“Nigerians came out in their millions to vote for the candidate of their choice, it is a pity that the leaders of this country and INEC cannot see the handwriting on the wall that this is 21st century and this is the wrong generation to play with”, Balami added.
Also, Tanko Yunusa one of the conveners, said “today Nigerian democracy has been undermined, we as people have come out under citizen United for democracy to challenge this. We were promised that there will be a free and fair election, unfortunately, what we saw was a murder of our democracy, and we are saying no.
“We were promised that INEC will transmit results after voting and counting of results, that was not done, what we saw that after the election, only two results were transmitted live, while the other once were not transmitted. We have proof that votes were being allocated to various states.”
INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Tinubu, Shettima
The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented the Certificates of Return to the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, Bola Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.
The presentation of the CoR was done by the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Wednesday afternoon at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the presidential election results collation.
Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar who came second by scoring 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso who emerged fourth out of the 18 contenders by scoring 1,496,687 votes.
