Avila Naturalle Rolls Out Clothing Line, Avila Fashion

Frontline organic skincare and foods manufacturer Avila Naturalle has taken another bold step in cementing its place as Africa’s Number one beauty and fashion one-stop-shop, with the upcoming launch of its clothing line, Avila Fashion on February 14, 2022 in Lagos Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen at the headquarters of the company in Idimu, Lagos, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Avila Naturalle, Mrs. Temitope Mayegun, disclosed that the clothing factory, borne out of the need to continue adding value to the economy, working subservient to sustainable development goals (SDGs) had already begun operations, with competent professional creative designers working at producing different kinds of clothings for adults, young adults and children.

According to her, the niche of the brand which is going to be anchored on Nigerian fast fashion trends and will comprise jeans, polo t-shirts, adult and kiddies’ wears of English and ready-to-wear native orientation,

for both the male and female sexes.

Alluding to the scope of Avila Fashion operations Mayegun disclosed that Avila Fashion brand would be taken to differnet parts of the world in tandem with the objective of the company to make Avila products of worldwide appeal and patronage.

“Avila Fashion is not just going to be in Nigeria only’ as we intend to establish thr brand in 5 continents; Ghana and Nigeria, the UK, USA and the Middle East. Avila Fashion clothings are concieved to benchmark to international brands and the best clotheirs in terms of tehnology and quality. Our products are strictly African produced, with our raw materials.” She said.

A household brand, continually fathoming the needs of consumers for a healthy and happy lifestyle, Avila Fashion comes as a manifestation of the innovative ideals of the brand, with its line of wears for all ages, understanding that fashion and beauty are twin components of the same industry subtly complementing each other, thus giving consumers more for less, stimulating the economy, while providing lifelines to scores of households, in fulfilment of its overall vision enriching lives.

Avila Naturalle Ltd is a leading manufacturer of natural body care, foods and household brands, encouraging the usage of natural, safe and quality products to enrich lives and inspire a healthier and happier world by offering natural skincare solutions that deliver healthier, radiant, and glowing skin.

Borne by divine inspiration in 1997, Avila Naturalle has been at the forefront of the fight against the usage of harmful chemicalised body creams and beauty products that have destroyed the skins of black women, in the bid to become white; a situation Mayegun attributed to low self esteem.

In a bid to change this narrative, Avila Naturalle is addressing the challenge of low esteem associated with the skin type and complexion by promoting naturally healthy and glowing skin using truly natural and safe products.

Butressing the point, Mayegun averred, “our vision is to enrich lives and inspire a healthier and happier world by promoting the health and safety of Nigerians through the encouragement of the adoption of all-natural body care solutions comprising skincare, haircare, mouth care and foot care.

“The overall vision of the company is driven by the need to help Nigerians break free from toxic and harmful chemical-based body care products by creating a culture and an enabling environment for natural body care solutions to thrive.” She added.

Avila Naturalle, which sister company Avilan Foods and Supplements provides the highest quality 100% natural, healthy and nutritious food products to Nigerians and Africans at large is, according to the Mayegun committed to enriching lives through natural, healthy, safe and affordable foods products that are necessary for a better quality of life.

With innovation a core value of the company, and a research and development team always on ground to proffer solutions, Avila Naturalle has been able to sustain its value chain over the years – a quality Mayegun says is the unique selling point of the brand.

Avila has over 2000 distributors across Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Republic of Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America with plans in the offing to expand to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Sweden and across the continents of the world.