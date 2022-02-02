2023: Umo Eno Calls For Unity In Akwa-Ibom PDP

Headline
Make or Mar: Nigerians Elect New President
By Eric Elezuo
Finally, February 25, 2023 is here with us, and it marks a watershed in the annals of election in Nigeria. As 18 candidates from diverse political parties file out to present themselves for the goodwill of the over 87 million shortlisted voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the stage remained turbocharged, and favour is likely to smile on any of the three major and leading candidates vis a vis Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The other candidates, studies have shown, are make up of number. This is because the five months window of intensive campaigns did not see the candidates present themselves for electoral scrutiny across the states, and it is obvious that majority of the Nigerian electorate do not know who they are, or they parties they represent.
The coming of February 25 brings a sudden end to the exoteric banters that have been exchanged among party spokespersons and faithful in both public spaces and from their various private corners. The salvos from the likes of Dele Momodu, Dino Melaye, Timi Frank, Phrank Shauibu, and Reno Omokri of the PDP and the counterparts, Bayo Onanuga, Dele Alake, Festus Keyamo from the APC and Kenneth Okonkwo and his team from LP will surely take a backseat till after the elections when a new set of salvos will originate. It will also mark the beginning of the end of President Muhammadu Tinubu’s eight years grip on Nigerians, filled with murmurings.
As millions of Nigerians troop out from their various comfort zones across the nation to vote the candidate, three measures will be considered including if the eight years hegemony of the ruling APC will continue in Tinubu, or if the PDP will bounce back after an eight years hiatus, having lost the presidency in 2015, or if there will a distinct change from the norms, a major paradigm shift from what was used to with a Labour Party victory. The stage is set, and the whole of today is the battle field. The victor definitely will come out with lots of scars as none of the candidates is a pushover. The victory however, lies with the candidate, whose charisma and sagacity have resonated positively with the voting public, and who has proposed tact, finesse and verifiable measures to take Nigeria to a whole new positive level and height.
Basking on the euphoria of INEC promise of a free and fair election with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), a facial and fingerprints technology that is thought to improve transparency by making it harder for politicians to rig the process and the Electoral Act, which has just been signed into law, as well as the massive deployment of security agencies across board, it is obvious that Nigerians are set to enjoy a calm election, the first time after a very long time, if not ever. This is not forgetting that money politics has to a limited extent been removed. The preparations, electoral laws on ground and the high use of technology is likely to reduce the usual three days it take to announce presidential election results. Nigerians may likely know who the next president is by late Sunday, everything being equal, and if BVAS also uploads vote results directly to the INEC website direct from polling stations as proposed.
For any of Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku to emerge winner today, he needs to have the most votes and 25% of ballots cast in two-thirds of the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, and that is a herculean task. And if no-one achieves that, a new trend in electoral history will be added as there will be a run-off within 21 days.
As at today, Nigerians have made up their minds based on the candidate who they will cast their votes based on many variables including sound economic and social policies, monetary inducement, unwavering loyalty, ethnic or religious affiliation and godfatherism irrespective of incapacitation or lost of touch with reality. As a result, there is no possibility of swerving anyone at this last minute. The candidates will only sit in their situation rooms and watch with breath held, heart panting, and hope for the best. But only one candidate will shout ‘eureka’ at the end of the day. It is also worthy of note that elections for 109 senators and 360 House of Representatives members will be held today, except for Enugu East senatorial zone, comprising six local governments where senatorial election has been postponed till March 11 following the murder of Labour Party candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, on Wednesday.
But what are the candidates’ strength and weaknesses as the face the electorate today:
PETER OBI (LABOUR PARTY)
With endorsements from great Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ayo Adebanjo, Samuel Ortom and many others, Peter Obi, 61, is hoping to break up Nigeria’s two-party system after joining the Labour Party last May.
Although he was in the PDP before then, he is seen as a relatively fresh face and enjoys fervent support among some sections of Nigeria’s youth, especially in the south.
The wealthy businessman served as governor of the south-eastern Anambra State from 2006 to 2014. His backers, known as the “OBIdients” say he is the only candidate with integrity, but his critics argue that a vote for Obi is wasted as he is unlikely to win.
When asked about how he would respond to insecurity, Obi had said, “I’m going to be commander in chief, I will deal with it decisively. I can’t tell you how I’m going to deal with it because if I tell you, it won’t work.
“My first responsibility in this country is to secure lives and property. It is a critical thing because unless you do it, nobody will invest. The farmers can’t go back, so there is no food production, there is nothing that can happen without food production.
“Not even America…all the time they were going to Baghdad, they just said, they will attack massively, decisively, they never gave us how they were going to do it that night. How can I tell you? I will be in charge, I will be commander in chief and with security, we will be responsive and responsible. That means, whatever happened we will deal with it decisively and someone will have to be responsible for it. If you are not doing it, you are out. We are not going to wait.”
Obasanjo has this to say about him: “I have come to realise a number of factors in character, attributes and attitude that are necessary in the job of directing the affairs of Nigeria successfully and at a time like this. These characteristics or attributes are many but let us be mindful of some key ones together.
“From interaction and experience, and as mentees as most of them claim, I will, without prejudice, fear or ill-will, make bold to say that there are four major factors to watch out for in a leader you will consider to hoist on yourself and on the rest of Nigerians in the coming election and they are what I call TVCP: Track record of ability and performance; Vision that is authentic, honest and realistic; Character and attributes of a lady and a gentleman who are children of God and obedient to God; and Physical and mental capability with soundness of mind as it is a very taxing and tasking assignment at the best of times and more so, it is at the most difficult time that we are.”
“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now. They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria. Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora.
“The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.
“Mind you, I reiterate that no human being is an angel let alone a Messiah, but there are elements of these attributes and on comparative basis and by measure of what we know of, and what some of us have experienced from the front-runners, we must assess judiciously and choose wisely.
“If anybody claims he or she has anything to the contrary, it will be up to him or her to prove to us.
ATIKU ABUBAKAR (PDP)
The PDP, which ruled until 2015, wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar, 76 – the only major candidate from the country’s mainly Muslim north.
He has run for the presidency five times before – all of which he has lost. He has been dogged by accusations of corruption and cronyism, which he denies.
Most of his career has been spent in the corridors of power, having worked as a top civil servant, vice-president and a prominent businessman.
Most people consider the election a referendum on the APC, which has overseen a period of economic hardship and worsening insecurity. Its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, is credited with building Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos, during his two terms as governor until 2007.
He is known as a political godfather in the south-west region, where he wields huge influence, but like Atiku, has also been dogged by allegations of corruption over the years and poor health, both of which he denies.
In giving back to the society, Asiwaju Tinubu has established industries, and employed thousands of Nigerians. His investments cut across the media, aviation, finance and many more.
His Bourdillon Ikoyi home is home to many individuals who throng there on a daily basis for one directive or assistance or another.
Asides giving employment to thousands of Nigerians, Asiwaju has uncountable unrepentant political godsons, who would support him not minding his purported ill-health and alleged corruption ridden background .
Tinubu acceptance by his people and loyalists is showcased wherever he goes.
Go After Those Behind Fake Audio Tape, Atiku Charges INEC, Security Agencies
By Eric Elezuo
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Nigerian Police Force and other securities to as a matter of urgency, go after and apprehend those behind the fabrication and release of fake audio tape depicting Atiku, Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal and PDP Vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa in a discussion on how to rig the 2023 election.
In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, the presidential candidate noted that his political opponents are becoming very desperate and descending to level of baseless propaganda, advising Nigerians not to lose sight on the need to elect PDP to ‘rebuild this broken system, revitalize the economy, and improve security and the hope of the people in a united Nigeria’.
The statement read in part: “When they descend to the level of baseless propaganda, we will rise above it with dignity and respond with our PVCs. This election is a watershed in Nigerian history. Nigerians must not lose sight of what is most important, which is the need to rebuild this broken system, revitalize the economy, and improve security and the hope of the people in a united Nigeria.”
“The presidential candidate called on the police and other security agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain fair and neutral in the polls.
“He asked them to go after those behind the audio tape in line with Section 123(c) of the Electoral Act which provides that any person who before or during an election publishes any statement to the personal character or conduct of a candidate calculated to prejudice the chance of election of the candidate or to promote or procure the election of another candidate and such statement is false and was published without reasonable grounds for belief by the person publishing it that the statement is true, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both.”
Gov Emmanuel Rallies Votes for Atiku, Other PDP Candidates in Akwa Ibom
– As PDP Concludes Campaigns in Onna LGA
Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on Akwa Ibom people to reciprocate the goodwill of his administration in the state by turning out en-masse to vote candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections .
Governor Emmanuel made the call Wednesday while addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters during the grand finale of PDP campaigns in the state held at Chief Akpabio Udo Ukpa Stadium in Onna Local Government Area.
Enumerating the giant strides of his administration as regards initiation and completion of various infrastructure and economic development plans as well as abandoned projects by his predecessor, the governor expressed hope that the people of the state will reciprocate his gestures by voting massively for his party.
According to him, the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the experience and capacity to salvage Nigeria from the current economic downturn and restore her to the path of prosperity, calling on the people to vote for the PDP candidates.
“Let me start from this Saturday, I’ve said it over and over again, the only man who knows the way, the only man with capacity and experience, the roadmap and the blueprint to recover and restore the economy of this nation around is Atiku Abubakar and the party is PDP”, he stated.
He also acknowledged his respect for the power rotation initiated by the elders of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, on the basis of which PDP nominated its candidates for the National Assembly seats such as Ekong Sampson for Senate in Eket Senatorial District, and urged the people to exercise their support for the fairness exhibited by PDP through the ballots on Saturday.
For governorship and state assembly elections, the governor restated his confidence in the capacity of PDP candidates to deliver, describing the gubernatorial condidate Pastor Umo Eno, as a humble, willing and loving man whose emergence is a call to service.
“Our governorship candidate has spoken at various fora and on different platforms and people close to me keep whispering into my ears, you have a man of capacity, you have a man of integrity and courage, a man that is very brilliant and has knowledge of the economy. On hearing this, my heart always says God Thank you”.
Pastor Umo Eno, on his part, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for laying the foundation of industrialization and opening up the three major gateways to attract investments and development into the state.
He said he would run an all- inclusive government and promised to continue in the developmental projects in the state, assuring that he will never take the state backward.
The State PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called for support from the people of Onna in the forthcoming elections urging the people to ensure that candidates of the party are victorious.
Elder Akpan presented the party flags to the candidate for Onna State House of Assembly, Hon Sunday Johnson, candidate for Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno, Federal House of Representatives Hon. Okpolupm Ette and candidate for Eket Senatorial District, Barr. Ekong Sampson.
Barr. Ekong Sampson in his remarks acknowledged the selfless sacrifice of Governor Udom Emmanuel which has given them reasons to serve on the platform of the party.
Barr. Sampson, said that candidates from Eket Senatorial districts have demonstrated unity of purpose to serve the people during their campaigns, assuring that they will make judicious use of the opportunity if given opportunity to represent the Senatorial District.
