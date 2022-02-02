Connect with us

Headline

2023: Umo Eno Calls For Unity In Akwa-Ibom PDP

Published

1 year ago

on

Following his endorsement as the preferred gubernatorial aspirant by critical stakeholders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, seasoned businessman and Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has urged for unity amongst party members.
Speaking at an interactive session with key party members in Uyo, Pastor Umo said he was humbled by the decision of the stakeholders to back him for the top job while promising to work with them and others to secure the party’s ticket.
Pastor Umo, who has spent most of his working life in the private sector and building his company, Royalty Group to a household name in the state, directly employing well over 2500 staff, noted that he has begun consultation with all levels of the party to ensure PDP presents a united and formidable force during and after the primaries.

According to him “What is tenable now is for us to forge unity and work as a team”

 The aspirant who has been described as a humane man of integrity with exceptional capacity to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel said his ability to spot and deploy talents, passion for innovation and track record of excellence are attributes that he would bring onboard while continuing the good work of the incumbent governor..
Pledging to work towards earning the trust of more party faithfuls and delegates, the selfless man of God who exudes a peaceful disposition said he was in the race to take Akwa Ibom state and its people to greater heights.
Umo, a prudent financial manager, dogged multi-sector investor with a sterling credential of creating opportunities for youths and impacting his community, was presented to stakeholders by former Governor of the State, Obong Victor Attah.
Obong Attah had said that the affable Umo is the kind of steady hand that the state needs at this critical period to sustain its trajectory of growth, adding that he being God-fearing was an additional advantage.
On his part, Governor Udom noted that Akwa-Ibom indigenes will come to love Umo when they get to know him better. Describing him as an epitome of humility who is blessed with the common touch.
 
He noted that Umo’s compelling story of growing up in the police barracks and navigating his way through a dint of hard work and dedication to his present status will resonate with the people. 
 
In the words of Governor Udom” Not only will his can-do spirit inspire our youths, he is a man of peace that will ensure that the peace and security of life that we have enjoyed in the last six years will be maintained. Also, he will be coming to office with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee economic prosperity for Akwa Ibom people”.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headline

Make or Mar: Nigerians Elect New President

Published

59 mins ago

on

February 25, 2023

By

By Eric Elezuo

Finally, February 25, 2023 is here with us, and it marks a watershed in the annals of election in Nigeria. As 18 candidates from diverse political parties file out to present themselves for the goodwill of the over 87 million shortlisted voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the stage remained turbocharged, and favour is likely to smile on any of the three major and leading candidates vis a vis Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The other candidates, studies have shown, are make up of number. This is because the five months window of intensive campaigns did not see the candidates present themselves for electoral scrutiny across the states, and it is obvious that majority of the Nigerian electorate do not know who they are, or they parties they represent.

The coming of February 25 brings a sudden end to the exoteric banters that have been exchanged among party spokespersons and faithful in both public spaces and from their various private corners. The salvos from the likes of Dele Momodu, Dino Melaye, Timi Frank, Phrank Shauibu, and Reno Omokri of the PDP and the counterparts, Bayo Onanuga, Dele Alake, Festus Keyamo from the APC and Kenneth Okonkwo and his team from LP will surely take a backseat till after the elections when a new set of salvos will originate. It will also mark the beginning of the end of President Muhammadu Tinubu’s eight years grip on Nigerians, filled with murmurings.

As millions of Nigerians troop out from their various comfort zones across the nation to vote the candidate, three measures will be considered including if the eight years hegemony of the ruling APC will continue in Tinubu, or if the PDP will bounce back after an eight years hiatus, having lost the presidency in 2015, or if there will a distinct change from the norms, a major paradigm shift from what was used to with a Labour Party victory. The stage is set, and the whole of today is the battle field. The victor definitely will come out with lots of scars as none of the candidates is a pushover. The victory however, lies with the candidate, whose charisma and sagacity have resonated positively with the voting public, and who has proposed tact, finesse and verifiable measures to take Nigeria to a whole new positive level and height.

Basking on the euphoria of INEC promise of a free and fair election with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), a facial and fingerprints technology that is thought to improve transparency by making it harder for politicians to rig the process and the Electoral Act, which has just been signed into law, as well as the massive deployment of security agencies across board, it is obvious that Nigerians are set to enjoy a calm election, the first time after a very long time, if not ever. This is not forgetting that money politics has to a limited extent been removed. The preparations, electoral laws on ground and the high use of technology is likely to reduce the usual three days it take to announce presidential election results. Nigerians may likely know who the next president is by late Sunday, everything being equal, and if BVAS also uploads vote results directly to the INEC website direct from polling stations as proposed.

For any of Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku to emerge winner today, he needs to have the most votes and 25% of ballots cast in two-thirds of the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, and that is a herculean task. And if no-one achieves that, a new trend in electoral history will be added as there will be a run-off within 21 days.

As at today, Nigerians have made up their minds based on the candidate who they will cast their votes based on many variables including sound economic and social policies, monetary inducement, unwavering loyalty, ethnic or religious affiliation and godfatherism irrespective of incapacitation or lost of touch with reality. As a result, there is no possibility of swerving anyone at this last minute. The candidates will only sit in their situation rooms and watch with breath held, heart panting, and hope for the best. But only one candidate will shout ‘eureka’ at the end of the day. It is also worthy of note that elections for 109 senators and 360 House of Representatives members will be held today, except for Enugu East senatorial zone, comprising six local governments where senatorial election has been postponed till March 11 following the murder of Labour Party candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, on Wednesday.

But what are the candidates’ strength and weaknesses as the face the electorate today:

PETER OBI (LABOUR PARTY)

With endorsements from great Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ayo Adebanjo, Samuel Ortom and many others, Peter Obi, 61, is hoping to break up Nigeria’s two-party system after joining the Labour Party last May.

Although he was in the PDP before then, he is seen as a relatively fresh face and enjoys fervent support among some sections of Nigeria’s youth, especially in the south.

The wealthy businessman served as governor of the south-eastern Anambra State from 2006 to 2014. His backers, known as the “OBIdients” say he is the only candidate with integrity, but his critics argue that a vote for Obi is wasted as he is unlikely to win.

When asked about how he would respond to insecurity, Obi had said, “I’m going to be commander in chief, I will deal with it decisively. I can’t tell you how I’m going to deal with it because if I tell you, it won’t work.

“My first responsibility in this country is to secure lives and property. It is a critical thing because unless you do it, nobody will invest. The farmers can’t go back, so there is no food production, there is nothing that can happen without food production.

“Not even America…all the time they were going to Baghdad, they just said, they will attack massively, decisively, they never gave us how they were going to do it that night. How can I tell you? I will be in charge, I will be commander in chief and with security, we will be responsive and responsible. That means, whatever happened we will deal with it decisively and someone will have to be responsible for it. If you are not doing it, you are out. We are not going to wait.”

Obasanjo has this to say about him: “I have come to realise a number of factors in character, attributes and attitude that are necessary in the job of directing the affairs of Nigeria successfully and at a time like this. These characteristics or attributes are many but let us be mindful of some key ones together.

“From interaction and experience, and as mentees as most of them claim, I will, without prejudice, fear or ill-will, make bold to say that there are four major factors to watch out for in a leader you will consider to hoist on yourself and on the rest of Nigerians in the coming election and they are what I call TVCP: Track record of ability and performance; Vision that is authentic, honest and realistic; Character and attributes of a lady and a gentleman who are children of God and obedient to God; and Physical and mental capability with soundness of mind as it is a very taxing and tasking assignment at the best of times and more so, it is at the most difficult time that we are.”

“Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now. They cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria. Such a government must have representation from all sectors of our national life – public, private, civil society, professional, labour, employers, and the diaspora.

“The solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.

“Mind you, I reiterate that no human being is an angel let alone a Messiah, but there are elements of these attributes and on comparative basis and by measure of what we know of, and what some of us have experienced from the front-runners, we must assess judiciously and choose wisely.

“If anybody claims he or she has anything to the contrary, it will be up to him or her to prove to us.

ATIKU ABUBAKAR (PDP)

The PDP, which ruled until 2015, wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar, 76 – the only major candidate from the country’s mainly Muslim north.

He has run for the presidency five times before – all of which he has lost. He has been dogged by accusations of corruption and cronyism, which he denies.

Most of his career has been spent in the corridors of power, having worked as a top civil servant, vice-president and a prominent businessman.

Atiku has made many promises. On job creation and the security, Atiku who said he would send a bill on restructuring to the National Assembly from his first day in office, noted that with devolution of powers will come devolution of the security architecture which will lead to more people being employed to the police and armed forces at the state and local government levels.
He said this will lead to more boots on the ground, more training and more employment opportunities.
Speaking on the inclusion of women in his government, Atiku said that his government will not have less than 30 per cent women representation.
Speaking on the manifesto which is tagged” “Covenant With Nigeria” He stated that it has a 5 points agenda: Economy, National Security, Restructuring, Anti-corruption and job creation.
The former Vice President, said the document will build a strong and prosperous economy, creating jobs and wealth as well as lifting millions out of poverty
He said he intends to break government monopoly in all infrastructure sectors, including refineries, rail transportation and power transmission and get private sector involvement.
According to him: “If you look at the thriving economy in the world, they allow the private sector to run the economy. If you see the amount of work the government has to do in terms of constructing and decongesting our ports, railway, and you have to borrow, I will rather concession most of these projects to the private sector and give them tax incentives. This will bring progress, prosperity and peace”. Atiku also vowed to uphold press freedom if he wins the 2023 presidential election.
BOLA TINUBU (APC)

Most people consider the election a referendum on the APC, which has overseen a period of economic hardship and worsening insecurity. Its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, is credited with building Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos, during his two terms as governor until 2007.

He is known as a political godfather in the south-west region, where he wields huge influence, but like Atiku, has also been dogged by allegations of corruption over the years and poor health, both of which he denies.

In giving back to the society, Asiwaju Tinubu has established industries, and employed thousands of Nigerians. His investments cut across the media, aviation, finance and many more.

His Bourdillon Ikoyi home is home to many individuals who throng there on a daily basis for one directive or assistance or another.

Asides giving employment to thousands of Nigerians, Asiwaju has uncountable unrepentant political godsons, who would support him not minding his purported ill-health and alleged corruption ridden background .

Tinubu acceptance by his people and loyalists is showcased wherever he goes.

Continue Reading

Headline

Go After Those Behind Fake Audio Tape, Atiku Charges INEC, Security Agencies

Published

22 hours ago

on

February 24, 2023

By

By Eric Elezuo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Nigerian Police Force and other securities to as a matter of urgency, go after and apprehend those behind the fabrication and release of fake audio tape depicting Atiku, Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal and PDP Vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa in a discussion on how to rig the 2023 election.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, the presidential candidate noted that his political opponents are becoming very desperate and descending to level of baseless propaganda, advising Nigerians not to lose sight on the need to elect PDP to ‘rebuild this broken system, revitalize the economy, and improve security and the hope of the people in a united Nigeria’.

The statement read in part: “When they descend to the level of baseless propaganda, we will rise above it with dignity and respond with our PVCs. This election is a watershed in Nigerian history. Nigerians must not lose sight of what is most important, which is the need to rebuild this broken system, revitalize the economy, and improve security and the hope of the people in a united Nigeria.”

“The presidential candidate called on the police and other security agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain fair and neutral in the polls.

“He asked them to go after those behind the audio tape in line with Section 123(c) of the Electoral Act which provides that any person who before or during an election publishes any statement to the personal character or conduct of a candidate calculated to prejudice the chance of election of the candidate or to promote or procure the election of another candidate and such statement is false and was published without reasonable grounds for belief by the person publishing it that the statement is true, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both.”

Continue Reading

Featured

Gov Emmanuel Rallies Votes for Atiku, Other PDP Candidates in Akwa Ibom

Published

2 days ago

on

February 23, 2023

By

– As PDP Concludes Campaigns in Onna LGA

Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on Akwa Ibom people to reciprocate the goodwill of his administration in the state by turning out en-masse to vote candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections .

Governor Emmanuel made the call Wednesday while addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters during the grand finale of PDP campaigns in the state held at Chief Akpabio Udo Ukpa Stadium in Onna Local Government Area.

Enumerating the giant strides of his administration as regards initiation and completion of various infrastructure and economic development plans as well as abandoned projects by his predecessor, the governor expressed hope that the people of the state will reciprocate his gestures by voting massively for his party.

According to him, the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the experience  and capacity to salvage Nigeria from the current economic downturn and restore her to the path of prosperity, calling on the people to vote for the PDP candidates.

“Let me start from this Saturday, I’ve said it over and over again, the only man who knows the way, the only man with capacity and experience, the roadmap and the blueprint to recover and restore the economy of this nation around is Atiku Abubakar and the party is PDP”, he stated.

He also acknowledged his respect for the power rotation initiated by the elders of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, on the basis of which PDP nominated its candidates for the National Assembly seats such as Ekong Sampson for Senate in Eket Senatorial District, and urged the people to exercise their support for the fairness exhibited by PDP through the ballots on Saturday.

For governorship and state assembly elections, the governor restated his confidence in the capacity of PDP candidates to deliver, describing the gubernatorial condidate Pastor Umo Eno, as a humble, willing and loving man whose emergence is a call to service.

“Our governorship candidate has spoken at various fora and on different platforms and people close to me keep whispering into my ears, you have a man of capacity, you have a man of integrity and courage, a man that is very brilliant and has knowledge of the economy. On hearing this, my heart always says God Thank you”.

Pastor Umo Eno, on his part, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for laying the foundation of industrialization and opening up the three major gateways to attract investments and development into the state.

He said he would run an all- inclusive government and promised to continue in the developmental projects in the state, assuring that he will never take the state backward.

The State PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called for support from the people of Onna in the forthcoming elections urging the people to ensure that candidates of the party are victorious.

Elder Akpan presented the party flags to the candidate for Onna State House of Assembly, Hon Sunday Johnson, candidate for Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno, Federal House of Representatives Hon. Okpolupm Ette and candidate for Eket Senatorial District, Barr. Ekong Sampson.

Barr. Ekong Sampson in his remarks acknowledged the selfless sacrifice of Governor Udom Emmanuel which has given them reasons to serve on the platform of the party.

Barr. Sampson, said that candidates from Eket Senatorial districts have demonstrated unity of purpose to serve the people during their campaigns, assuring that they will make judicious use of the opportunity if given opportunity to represent the Senatorial District.

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: