2023: Umo Eno Calls For Unity In Akwa-Ibom PDP

Following his endorsement as the preferred gubernatorial aspirant by critical stakeholders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, seasoned businessman and Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has urged for unity amongst party members.

Speaking at an interactive session with key party members in Uyo, Pastor Umo said he was humbled by the decision of the stakeholders to back him for the top job while promising to work with them and others to secure the party’s ticket.

Pastor Umo, who has spent most of his working life in the private sector and building his company, Royalty Group to a household name in the state, directly employing well over 2500 staff, noted that he has begun consultation with all levels of the party to ensure PDP presents a united and formidable force during and after the primaries.

According to him “What is tenable now is for us to forge unity and work as a team”

The aspirant who has been described as a humane man of integrity with exceptional capacity to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel said his ability to spot and deploy talents, passion for innovation and track record of excellence are attributes that he would bring onboard while continuing the good work of the incumbent governor..

Pledging to work towards earning the trust of more party faithfuls and delegates, the selfless man of God who exudes a peaceful disposition said he was in the race to take Akwa Ibom state and its people to greater heights.

Umo, a prudent financial manager, dogged multi-sector investor with a sterling credential of creating opportunities for youths and impacting his community, was presented to stakeholders by former Governor of the State, Obong Victor Attah.

Obong Attah had said that the affable Umo is the kind of steady hand that the state needs at this critical period to sustain its trajectory of growth, adding that he being God-fearing was an additional advantage.

On his part, Governor Udom noted that Akwa-Ibom indigenes will come to love Umo when they get to know him better. Describing him as an epitome of humility who is blessed with the common touch.

He noted that Umo’s compelling story of growing up in the police barracks and navigating his way through a dint of hard work and dedication to his present status will resonate with the people.