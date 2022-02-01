Headline
Forget Your Ambitions, Support Southern Aspirants, Edwin Clark Tells Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal
Ijaw national leader, Edwin Clark, has asked presidential aspirants from the north to reconsider their ambition.
In a statement issued on Monday, Clark asked northern aspirants — including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto governor, and Bukola Saraki, former senate president — to reconsider their stand on contesting the presidency in the interest of avoiding “chaos”.
Neither the former vice-president nor Saraki have officially declared their intention to contest the presidency, but there have been calls for both politicians to run for the position.
But Tambuwal had, on Monday, said he would soon begin consultations on whether to contest the presidency.
According to Clark, though the concept of zoning is not written in the constitution, “rotation of power” is in the interest of the country’s unity.
“Firstly, I wish to use this medium to advise my most respected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in the persons of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former president of the senate, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, and other PDP aspirants from the north, that in the interest of maintaining the unity of this country to which they have contributed so much, to re-consider their desire of wanting to contest for the presidential election in 2023, because both by the PDP constitution and by convention, it is now the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, after President Muhammadu Buhari’s 8 years,” the statement reads.
“To do otherwise is to invite chaos, which will lead to the disintegration of our dear country.
“Zoning has been practised in the nation’s polity even before Independence, when Tafawa Balewa, in 1954, was the prime minister, Nnamdi Azikiwe was the governor-general.
“Zoning of political offices, particularly the presidency of the country, is the best antidote to breakup of Nigeria, and the panacea for peace and unity of the country.
“One of the reasons why the north opposed Chief Anthony Enahoro’s motion for independence in 1953, was that they felt they were not equal to the south in education; that they were not in a position to produce proportional candidates who will run an independent government with the south because at that time, they had only about 4 graduates.
“They subsequently walked out of the Parliament, went back to the north, and swore never to return to Lagos again.
“That was what led to the constitutional conferences held both at the Lancaster House in London and at Ibadan, Nigeria, purposely to keep Nigeria one.
“The impression was that no one group or section of the country, should dominate the government of Nigeria at the expense of other parts of the country.
“It is instructive that the nation’s two main parties, the APC and the PDP, have been religiously following the zoning and rotation system between the north and the south.
“By 2023, the north would have ruled for another 8 years. It is, therefore, rational and right, to insist that the presidency should rotate to the south. It does not matter whether the presidency has been produced from the APC or the PDP since 2015.”
He added that the south should also be left to decide which sub-region will produce the right candidate for the presidency.
“To which sub-region the presidency should be further zoned to in the south, is a different matter entirely. At the appropriate time, we will decide as to which area, section or region of the three regions of south east, south-south and south west, should have it,” he said.
“As I have said earlier, I have observed with dismay, that some of my respected friends, especially, the former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the distinguished former president of the senate, Bukola Saraki, who opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan for contesting the presidential elections because they felt it was the turn of the north, are now wanting to contest for the presidency under the PDP in 2023.
“They are already campaigning through the length and breadth of the country, even after a northerner will be having a straight 8 years, come May 2023.
“Is it no longer not a negation of the ‘zoning agreement,’ for which former President Goodluck Jonathan was castigated? Is it no longer threatening the unity and survival of the country?
“As the intention of these and others who may follow will be going against the zoning system of the PDP, it may even be the deciding factor for the PDP, whether to be or not to be.”
Go After Those Behind Fake Audio Tape, Atiku Charges INEC, Security Agencies
By Eric Elezuo
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Nigerian Police Force and other securities to as a matter of urgency, go after and apprehend those behind the fabrication and release of fake audio tape depicting Atiku, Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal and PDP Vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa in a discussion on how to rig the 2023 election.
In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, the presidential candidate noted that his political opponents are becoming very desperate and descending to level of baseless propaganda, advising Nigerians not to lose sight on the need to elect PDP to ‘rebuild this broken system, revitalize the economy, and improve security and the hope of the people in a united Nigeria’.
The statement read in part: “When they descend to the level of baseless propaganda, we will rise above it with dignity and respond with our PVCs. This election is a watershed in Nigerian history. Nigerians must not lose sight of what is most important, which is the need to rebuild this broken system, revitalize the economy, and improve security and the hope of the people in a united Nigeria.”
“The presidential candidate called on the police and other security agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain fair and neutral in the polls.
“He asked them to go after those behind the audio tape in line with Section 123(c) of the Electoral Act which provides that any person who before or during an election publishes any statement to the personal character or conduct of a candidate calculated to prejudice the chance of election of the candidate or to promote or procure the election of another candidate and such statement is false and was published without reasonable grounds for belief by the person publishing it that the statement is true, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both.”
Gov Emmanuel Rallies Votes for Atiku, Other PDP Candidates in Akwa Ibom
– As PDP Concludes Campaigns in Onna LGA
Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on Akwa Ibom people to reciprocate the goodwill of his administration in the state by turning out en-masse to vote candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections .
Governor Emmanuel made the call Wednesday while addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters during the grand finale of PDP campaigns in the state held at Chief Akpabio Udo Ukpa Stadium in Onna Local Government Area.
Enumerating the giant strides of his administration as regards initiation and completion of various infrastructure and economic development plans as well as abandoned projects by his predecessor, the governor expressed hope that the people of the state will reciprocate his gestures by voting massively for his party.
According to him, the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the experience and capacity to salvage Nigeria from the current economic downturn and restore her to the path of prosperity, calling on the people to vote for the PDP candidates.
“Let me start from this Saturday, I’ve said it over and over again, the only man who knows the way, the only man with capacity and experience, the roadmap and the blueprint to recover and restore the economy of this nation around is Atiku Abubakar and the party is PDP”, he stated.
He also acknowledged his respect for the power rotation initiated by the elders of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, on the basis of which PDP nominated its candidates for the National Assembly seats such as Ekong Sampson for Senate in Eket Senatorial District, and urged the people to exercise their support for the fairness exhibited by PDP through the ballots on Saturday.
For governorship and state assembly elections, the governor restated his confidence in the capacity of PDP candidates to deliver, describing the gubernatorial condidate Pastor Umo Eno, as a humble, willing and loving man whose emergence is a call to service.
“Our governorship candidate has spoken at various fora and on different platforms and people close to me keep whispering into my ears, you have a man of capacity, you have a man of integrity and courage, a man that is very brilliant and has knowledge of the economy. On hearing this, my heart always says God Thank you”.
Pastor Umo Eno, on his part, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for laying the foundation of industrialization and opening up the three major gateways to attract investments and development into the state.
He said he would run an all- inclusive government and promised to continue in the developmental projects in the state, assuring that he will never take the state backward.
The State PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called for support from the people of Onna in the forthcoming elections urging the people to ensure that candidates of the party are victorious.
Elder Akpan presented the party flags to the candidate for Onna State House of Assembly, Hon Sunday Johnson, candidate for Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno, Federal House of Representatives Hon. Okpolupm Ette and candidate for Eket Senatorial District, Barr. Ekong Sampson.
Barr. Ekong Sampson in his remarks acknowledged the selfless sacrifice of Governor Udom Emmanuel which has given them reasons to serve on the platform of the party.
Barr. Sampson, said that candidates from Eket Senatorial districts have demonstrated unity of purpose to serve the people during their campaigns, assuring that they will make judicious use of the opportunity if given opportunity to represent the Senatorial District.
Christian Leaders Endorse Atiku for President
United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum have endorsed the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for the February 25 election.
According to the National cordinator of the group, Pastor Aminchi Habu, the Christian leaders believe in Atiku’s ability to make the right choice and decisions that will catapul and ensure a brighter, colourful and better future for nigerians.
Speaking on behalf of the Christian leaders, Pastor Habu said; “ Your Excellency our president in waiting, we as a forum and religious fathers are pleading with you as the great democracy defender of Africa, we see you as the political pilot that will fly Nigeria to its promise land.
“We see you as the political architect that will redesign and take Nigeria to a glorious future and political doctor of our nation who have the prescribed drugs that will heal Nigeria of all it security and societal hill.”
The religious leaders urged Mr Atiku and PDP at large to prove to Christian leaders and Nigerians at large that the support and trust bestowed on him is the right choice.
“We all will look back one day to February 25th 2023 smiling knowing that we made the right and best decision for this Nation by voting the PDP”, Pastor Habu added.
Responding to the endorsement of the Christian group, Dele Momodu, who is the Director of strategic communication of the PDP PCC, said the decision of the group to back Mr Atiku was the best decision they have made for Nigerians and themselves.
Mr Momodu added; “Alhaji Atiku is the most experienced, detribalized candidate. Christ is one. We are extremely grateful for this endorsement and support. We cannot shy away from enthroning good government.
“What we need the most are your prayers and I assure you that Atiku will win the 2023 elections.“
