Adding Value: In Search of Perfection by Henry Ukazu

Perfection is something everyone of us crave for, but in reality, no one is perfect. Perfection means different things to different people. Those in the professional establishment see perfection as an employee or entrepreneur who is diligent in his work. Those in a relationship see perfection as the person who either completes them or is compatible with them. In the same vein, writers see perfection as someone who is very detailed in his work.

We normally search for perfection, but fail to understand that the word perfection only exists in the dictionary, at most we have an imagery of what perfection is in our minds. As is widely acclaimed, no one is perfect, not even an artwork is perfect nor matter how neat and classy it may appear. The best we can get is near perfection. The only place perfection exists in the world is heaven and the only perfect person is God.

In every sphere of life, the best we can give is our best, and that is what is required and expected from us. Striving for perfection has been the cause of procrastination and failures among progressive minds. This is because when we strive for perfection, we tend to wait for a perfect time before we execute any project, we fail to understand that done is better than perfect and progress is better than perfection. When you are in pursuit of perfection, you tend to lose sight of the blind spot surrounding you, and as such you limit yourself to the human element of vulnerability.

The beauty of life lies in its originality. Every single being living on planet earth is distinct. We all have different gifts/talent and acquired skills. When you try to be like someone else, you can only imitate their style, but you can never imitate their creativity. Everyone of us is unique. It is your uniqueness that makes you stand out.

According to Mandy Hale, “just be yourself, let people see the real imperfect, flawed, quirky, weird, beautiful magical person that you are.” I personally believe vulnerability is not weakness. As a matter of fact, vulnerability is a great attribute of strong leaders. They are not afraid to let their guards down. Great leaders let their subordinates and those around them know their weakness, and this is what defines their relationship and leadership.

As widely stated in the social circle, it is when someone knows your weakness and still decides to stick around, you’ll truly know that loyalty is priceless. As a matter of advice, always show the world your strength and work on your weakness. The world doesn’t care to know your weakness, rather they appreciate your strength.

It’s instructive to note human beings are better appreciated when they are in their authentic self. Nobody likes a human being in a chameleon skin. When you are truly yourself, you allow people to see through you, they experience you and know how best to relate with you. To understand the power of authenticity, realise that when you are truly authentic, only real people will come close to you, and the fake people will depart from you, but when you are fake, the real people who are supposed to come close to you will depart from you and only fake people will come close.

In conclusion, as you journey through life, always strive to give your best as opposed to waiting for a perfect time. Sometimes, it is in your weakness and low moments that you might get the life changing opportunity that is capable of transforming your life. As you do this remember, done is better than perfect and progress is better than time perfection.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He's a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He's also a public speaker. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success.