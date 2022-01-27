Headline
Reps Call on UN to Sanction Burkina Faso over Coup
The House of Representatives has condemned “in the strongest terms possible” the incessant coups in Africa, especially in the sub-Saharan region, urging the Federal Government to “strongly condemn the coups, impose strong sanctions and mobilise other nations and stakeholders to impose very extensive sanctions.”
The House also urged civil society organisations across the sub-region and the world to condemn coups, support the civil society, political parties and parliaments to work for the immediate restoration of democratic governance in the affected nations.
The House also called on the United Nations and its agencies as well as the international community to “impose total sanctions” on those countries, where coups d’état had taken place in West Africa.
Soldiers in Burkina Faso had on Monday announced on state television that they had seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian President’s failure to contain an Islamist insurgency.
A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country’s borders from midnight on Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration would re-establish constitutional order within a reasonable time, adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced.
African and Western powers denounced what they called an “attempted coup” and the EU demanded the immediate release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.
The United States also called for Kabore’s release and urged “members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso’s constitution and civilian leadership.”
UN chief, Antonio Guterres, said in a statement that he “strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms.”
A member of the House, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, at the plenary on Wednesday, moved a motion of urgent public importance titled, ‘motion on the creeping resurgence of military coups in the West African sub-region’.
Ihonvbere noted with high apprehension the frightening emerging trend of military coups in the West African sub-region, with the most recent coup in Burkina Faso being part of “a resurgence of a coup culture in West Africa.”
The lawmaker noted that for the fourth time in six months, violence had facilitated the transfer of power in West Africa with Guinea, Mali (twice in the past 17 months) and Chad seeing new leaders emerge from their respective militaries, while Burkina Faso, a few days ago, witnessed the overthrow of President Kabore.
He stated that the illegal takeover of power from democratically elected governments violated several national constitutions, international conventions and protocols established by multilateral organisations, donors and development partners.
Ihonvbere recalled that since Nigeria, the traditional powerhouse in the sub-region, transited from military to civilian rule in 1999, “there has been a strong sense that the days of military coups are effectively over.”
The lawmaker, however, said with this emerging trend, “positive trajectory is now being reversed with the rather quick successive coups in the aforementioned countries.”
He said, “The House is alarmed that coups subvert political processes, promote tensions and violence, suffocate democratic spaces, suppress basic freedoms, contain civil society and promote corrupt undemocratic governance.
“The House is convinced that if the trend is not immediately and firmly checked, it could erode the democratic achievements made thus far, distort the emerging culture of constitutionalism, and promote opportunistic and undemocratic actors in the region, and by extension the continent.”
The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, pointed out that the lesson in the coups was that African democratically-elected leaders must wake up and deliver good governance to their people.
Elumelu noted that bad governance would lead to frustration and resentment among the citizenry, allowing them to fall to the temptation of supporting undemocratic change of government.
On his part, the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, observed that the worst democratic government would always be better than the best dictatorship as the freedom enjoyed in the former remained unequalled.
The Punch
Headline
Adamawa Agog As Atiku Ends Campaign, Reiterates Quality Education, Peace, Buoyant Economy
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring good governance, quality education, a buoyant economy, and a peaceful country if elected president in next week’s presidential election, scheduled to hold in the 25th February 2023.
Atiku made this known at the grand finale of the PDP Presidential Campaign, held Saturday in Yola, Adamawa State, which witnessed the attendance of millions PDP supporters in the state.
In his address, the PDP Presidential candidate thanked all Nigerians for a successful campaign rally, noting that everywhere he went he was accepted by thousands of people, saying it is an indication Nigerians have accepted the PDP. Atiku charged Adamawa voters not to disappoint Nigerians, who have accepted his candidature. He urged them to vote for all PDP candidates.
Atiku said, “Today is the final day of our campaign. I want to thank all Nigerians for showing solidarity. I want to assure all Nigerians that we will not disappoint you. We will make sure we have a peaceful country, a buoyant economy, and qualitative education and devolve power to the states. I want to reiterate those five key points. In Adamawa, it is a golden opportunity for you to elect me.”
“Make sure you vote for me. Don’t be misled by any propaganda. I want to appeal to you to vote for all PDP candidates from the state assembly. The combination of myself and Fintiri will be awesome. Please return PDP in the state and vote for PDP in the Presidency. Please, don’t disappoint the rest of Nigerians, go all to your local governments, units, and households. Let’s record the highest votes in this state.”
Speaking earlier at the campaign, the Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, equally thanked the people of Adamawa for the show of love, asking them to reject the APC which he said brought on a bad policy of naira redesign.
Ayu noted “Everywhere we have gone there has been a tremendous acceptance in all parts of Nigeria.
“I want to thank the people of Adamawa for the show of love for us and their son, Atiku the next president of Nigeria.
“This is the second time that the PDP has come to rescue Nigeria. For the past 16 years, we were rebuilding. PDP is the party of the people and not the party of individuals or groups. APC is an alliance and it is collapsing. It is the policy of the party to redesign the naira and bring hardship to Nigerians. PDP has come to bring hope.”
“What is good about Adamawa is that it has over 100 ethnic groups and they all live peacefully. Atiku will unite the country and we all will live in peace,” he noted.
The Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said Atiku is the right man to bring hope to the people.
He noted that students are worried about strikes and farmers are worried about insecurity which has affected farm produce.
He said, “I have not seen a rally like this before. We thank you for coming out to support your son, Waziri Adamawa.
Thank you for giving us a leader, for giving to Nigeria, a wonderful man who understands Nigeria.
Our students are worried about education, businessmen are worried their businesses will collapse, and farmers are also worried about insecurity. But don’t worry help is coming, in Atiku. Mobilise en mass and vote for Atiku on February 25.
“Atiku is the only one that can secure the future of Nigeria. He has been tested and is capable of delivering. Other candidates want to use Nigeria to learn,” he said.
On his part, The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal greeted the massive crowd at the rally.
He said, “I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigot.
We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.
As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC again.
Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi saying his presidential ambition is dead and buried.
The Sokoto governor said, “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra, he didn’t conduct one local govt election.
“How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival.”
Headline
Five Political Parties Adopt Atiku for President
Barely a week to the 2023 general election, five out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.
The five parties announced this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential rally holding at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.
The parties are the Allied Peoples Movement, African Democratic Congress, National Rescue Movement, Action Alliance and Action Peoples Party.
The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who spoke on behalf of the parties, made the declaration.
The APM’s National Chairman had on Friday adopted Atiku’s candidacy in place of the only female presidential candidate of the APM, in the 2023 presidential race, Chichi Ojei.
The Punch
Headline
Economic Crises: Buhari Addresses the Nation (Full Text of Speech)
NATIONAL BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE CHALLENGES OF THE CURRENCY SWAP AND STATE OF THE NATION, ON 16th FEBRUARY, 2023
My Dear Compatriots,
I have found it necessary to address you today, on the state of the nation and to render account on the efforts of our administration to sustain and strengthen our economy, enhance the fight against corruption and sustain our gains in the fight against terrorism and insecurity which has, undoubtedly, been impacted by several internal and external factors.
2.Particularly, I am addressing you, as your democratically elected President, to identify with you and express my sympathy, over the difficulties being experienced as we continue the implementation of new monetary policies, aimed at boosting our economy and tightening of the loopholes associated with money laundering.
3.Let me re-assure Nigerians, that strengthening our economy, enhancing security and blockage of leakages associated with illicit financial flows remain top priority of our administration. And I shall remain committed to my oath of protecting and advancing the interest of Nigerians and the nation, at all times.
4.In the last quarter of 2022, I authorised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the N200, N500, and N1000 Nigerian banknotes.
5.For a smooth transition, I similarly approved that the redesigned banknotes should circulate concurrently with the old bank notes, till 31 January 2023, before the old notes, cease to be legal tender.
6.In appreciation of the systemic and human difficulties encountered during implementation and in response to the appeal of all citizens, an extension of ten days was authorized till 10th February, 2023 for the completion of the process. All these activities are being carried out within the ambit of the Constitution, the relevant law under the CBN Act 2007 and in line with global best practices.
7.Fellow citizens, while I seek your understanding and patience during this transient phase of implementation, I feel obliged to avail you a few critical points underpinning the policy decision. These include:
a. The need to restore the statutory ability of the CBN to keep a firm control over money in circulation. In 2015 when this administration commenced its first term, Currency-in-Circulation was only N1.4trillion.
b. The proportion of currency outside banks grew from 78%in 2015 to 85% in 2022. As of October 2022, therefore, currency in circulation had risen to N3.23 trillion; out of which only N500 billion was within the Banking System while N2.7 trillion remained permanently outside the system; thereby distorting the financial policy and efficient management of inflation;
c. The huge volume of Bank Notes outside the banking system has proven to be practically unavailable for economic activities and by implication, retard the attainment of potential economic growth;
d. Economic growth projections make it imperative for government to aim at expanding financial inclusion in the country by reducing the number of the unbanked population; and
e. Given the prevailing security situation across the country, which keeps improving, it also becomes compelling for government to deepen its continuing support for security agencies to successfully combat banditry and ransom-taking in Nigeria
8.Notwithstanding the initial setbacks experienced, the evaluation and feedback mechanism set up has revealed that gains have emerged from the policy initiative.
9.I have been reliably informed that since the commencement of this program, about N2.1 trillion out of the banknotes previously held outside the banking system, had been successfully retrieved.
10.This represents about 80% of such funds. In the short to medium and long terms, therefore, it is expected that there would be:
a. A strengthening of our macro economic parameters;
b. Reduction of broad money supply leading to a deceleration of the velocity of money in the economy which should result in less pressures on domestic prices;
c. Lowering of Inflation as a result of the accompanying decline in money supply that will slow the pace of inflation;
d. Collapse of Illegal Economic Activities which would help to stem corruption and acquisition of money through illegal ways;
e. Exchange Rate stability;
f. Availability of Easy Loans and lowering of interest rates; and
g. Greater visibility and transparency of our financial actions translating to efficient enforcement of our anti- money laundering legislations.
11.I am not unaware of the obstacles placed on the path of innocent Nigerians by unscrupulous officials in the banking industry, entrusted with the process of implementation of the new monetary policy. I am deeply pained and sincerely sympathise with you all, over these unintended outcomes.
12.To stem this tide, I have directed the CBN to deploy all legitimate resources and legal means to ensure that our citizens are adequately educated on the policy; enjoy easy access to cash withdrawal through availability of appropriate amount of currency; and ability to make deposits.
13.I have similarly directed that the CBN should intensify collaboration with anti-corruption agencies, so as to ensure that any institution or person(s) found to have impeded or sabotaged the implementation should be made to bear the full weight of the law.
14.During the extended phase of the deadline for currency swap, I listened to invaluable pieces of advice from well meaning citizens and institutions across the nation.
15.I similarly consulted widely with representatives of the State Governors as well as the Council of State. Above all, as an administration that respects the rule of law, I have also noted that the subject matter is before the courts of our land and some pronouncements have been made.
16. To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.
17.In line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points.
18.Considering the health of our economy and the legacy we must bequeath to the next administration and future generations of Nigerians, I admonish every citizen to strive harder to make their deposits by taking advantage of the platforms and windows being provided by the CBN.
19.Let me assure Nigerians that our administration will continue to assess the implementation with a view to ensuring that Nigerians are not unnecessarily burdened. In this regard, the CBN shall ensure that new notes become more available and accessible to our citizens through the banks.
20.I wish to once more appeal for your understanding till we overcome this difficult transient phase within the shortest possible time.
21.Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members. I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.
22.This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections.
23.I urge every citizen therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count.
24.I however admonish you to eschew violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes. I wish us all a successful General Elections.
Thank you for listening. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
