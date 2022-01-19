News
Wike Set to Meet LG Chairmen, CP, NSCDC Commandant over Illegal Refineries
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, will on Wednesday meet with the chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state, the Commissioner of Police and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
The meeting will hold at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, made the announcement on Tuesday.
He, however, failed to state the purpose of the meeting which may not be unconnected to the issue of soot in the state caused by the activities of illegal oil refineries.
Akwa-Ibom 2023: I Am The Confirmed and Authentic PDP Guber Candidate- Umo Eno
Police Arrest Killers of Ex-CBN Staff, Wife, Son
The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of all the suspects involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The suspects murdered Oreoluwa, who was thrown into a river alongside a yet-to-be-identified adopted son, after killing the couple and setting their corpses ablaze.
However, the adopted son reportedly escaped from the river and was later arrested by policemen in the state.
During interrogation, he indicted one Lekan Adekanbi as having been involved in the killing of the couple and their son.
However, shortly after he was arrested, Adekanbi reportedly escaped from police custody but was rearrested.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while giving the situation report on the case on Thursday, said all the suspects in connection with the killings had been arrested.
Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a post using his verified Twitter handle, said three persons involved in the killings, including the prime suspect, who had earlier escaped from police custody, had been arrested.
The post read, “All the suspects involved in the killing of Fatinoye couple and their son on new year’s eve in Abeokuta, have been arrested.”
Oyeyemi, in a follow-up reaction on the incident to The Punch, said the suspects may be paraded soon.
Recall that the assailants, after killing the couple, set their corpses ablaze at their residence in the Government Reservation Area in Ibarapa, Abeokuta.
The Punch
Sanwo-Olu, Jandor Commiserate with Funke Akindele over Mum’s Death
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr Adebanjo-Akindele, who died on Tuesday.
According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged the actress to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of her soul.
The statement read in part, “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr R.B Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.
”May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
Akindele, who is contesting to be the deputy governor of Lagos State, also received a condolence message from her principal, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor.
“There are few tragedies as personal as the passing of a beloved family member. The grief leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, and we are only left with the legacy they left behind and the memories we have of them. In the months I have worked with Funke Akindele, I have been inspired by her unwavering commitment to family values and the connection she shares with her loved ones, especially her beloved mother.
“I want to share my deepest condolences with the Akindele family, and take solace in the fact that Funke got to share so many wonderful years with her mother, repaying the sacrifices she made so Funke could become the woman she is today, respected across the nation as a woman with unassailable values. I pray that God comforts Funke and gives her the grace to bear this inestimable loss, and the resources to continue to honour her beloved mother’s legacy,” Jandor wrote on his official Facebook page.
