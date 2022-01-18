News
I Won’t Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Ojudu
The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, says he will not support the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu.
Ojudu further stated that contrary to reports, Tinubu did not make him successful as he was already an accomplished publisher before meeting the former Lagos State governor.
The former lawmaker said this in a statement titled, ‘Principled Political Choices are not Betrayal’.
Ojudu, who is leading the campaign for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to be the next President, said he would continue to follow his conscience.
He said, “The idea that everyone who has related with Tinubu and disagrees with him on this Presidential bid is a traitor and a betrayer is puerile. Many of us, his associates, were not made by him as you also want the world to believe.
“We were already made before meeting him and in the course of relating we gave one another a helping hand. As far back as 1992 when I came to know him I was already one of the editors of a popular news magazine with a good standing too in the civil society.”
Ojudu, who represented Ekiti Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, said he could not in good conscience support Tinubu for the Presidency.
He stated that he would not be intimidated by those describing him as a traitor.
“On this matter of 2023 I wish him well but I cannot in good conscience give him my support or cast my vote for him in the coming primary. It is my right. I am above 60 years of age for God sake. I almost died seeking these inalienable democratic rights, held up in detention and severally tortured. Your god is not my god.
“Let no one think he can browbeat or blackmail me to do what does not go with my conscience or my ideals. Enough of your phone threats and embarrassment of my family members!” said Ojudu.
The Presidential aide recalled how he resigned after disobeying an order by his then employer, Chief MKO Abiola, to apologise to then Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, for writing a story critical of his regime.
Ojudu revealed how human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), also forced him to refund the money he invested in his newspaper after Ojudu decided to join Tinubu’s clique.
He said he also defied his father’s wishes by joining Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Unity Party of Nigeria when his father was a member of the National Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic.
The veteran journalist said the story of his life has been about conviction and he would continue to follow his conscience as regards political decisions.
“At the conclusion of that struggle, Chief Fawehinmi insisted we sit out politics. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu disagreed with this notion, and I did as well. Against an obvious choice to blind loyalty, I went along with Senator Tinubu even serving severally in critical roles as he assumed the Governorship position. My actions angered Chief Gani so much he asked that I repay his investments. Guess what? I gladly did.”
“So if my principled stance against NPN, against IBB and against ‘siddon look’ was not betrayal of my father, Chief MKO Abiola and Chief Gani Fawehinmi respectively, why would my principled stance against our leader’s present ambition be?” he asked.
The Punch
News
Police Arrest Killers of Ex-CBN Staff, Wife, Son
The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of all the suspects involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The suspects murdered Oreoluwa, who was thrown into a river alongside a yet-to-be-identified adopted son, after killing the couple and setting their corpses ablaze.
However, the adopted son reportedly escaped from the river and was later arrested by policemen in the state.
During interrogation, he indicted one Lekan Adekanbi as having been involved in the killing of the couple and their son.
However, shortly after he was arrested, Adekanbi reportedly escaped from police custody but was rearrested.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while giving the situation report on the case on Thursday, said all the suspects in connection with the killings had been arrested.
Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a post using his verified Twitter handle, said three persons involved in the killings, including the prime suspect, who had earlier escaped from police custody, had been arrested.
The post read, “All the suspects involved in the killing of Fatinoye couple and their son on new year’s eve in Abeokuta, have been arrested.”
Oyeyemi, in a follow-up reaction on the incident to The Punch, said the suspects may be paraded soon.
Recall that the assailants, after killing the couple, set their corpses ablaze at their residence in the Government Reservation Area in Ibarapa, Abeokuta.
The Punch
News
Sanwo-Olu, Jandor Commiserate with Funke Akindele over Mum’s Death
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr Adebanjo-Akindele, who died on Tuesday.
According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged the actress to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of her soul.
The statement read in part, “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr R.B Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.
”May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
Akindele, who is contesting to be the deputy governor of Lagos State, also received a condolence message from her principal, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor.
“There are few tragedies as personal as the passing of a beloved family member. The grief leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, and we are only left with the legacy they left behind and the memories we have of them. In the months I have worked with Funke Akindele, I have been inspired by her unwavering commitment to family values and the connection she shares with her loved ones, especially her beloved mother.
“I want to share my deepest condolences with the Akindele family, and take solace in the fact that Funke got to share so many wonderful years with her mother, repaying the sacrifices she made so Funke could become the woman she is today, respected across the nation as a woman with unassailable values. I pray that God comforts Funke and gives her the grace to bear this inestimable loss, and the resources to continue to honour her beloved mother’s legacy,” Jandor wrote on his official Facebook page.
News
Atiku Vows to Invest in Oil Exploration in Bauchi, Gombe, Correct Ills of Past Administrations
The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.
He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made the pledge in Bauchi while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.
The former Vice President explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.
He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.
Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed, who argued that Bauchi is a PDP state expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.
Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigerian president, adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations
The event had in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, as well as former Governors, senators among others.
